Olympic silver medallist returns for Drua’s crunch clash with Blues

The Fijian Drua have received a big boost ahead of Friday’s clash with defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Blues, with Paris Olympics silver medallist Ponipate Loganimasi back after missing the nail-biting win over the Queensland Reds in Suva.

After signing with the Drua ahead of the 2025 campaign, the former HSBC SVNS Series ace has reached fan favourite status as a try-scoring machine on the wing. Loganimasi has crossed for six tries in nine appearances, which included a double away to the Waratahs in Sydney.

Loganimasi will line up on the right wing for the Drua against the Blues, with speedster Taniela Rakuro named on the left, and Selestino Ravutaumada selected at fullback. Coach Glen Jackson has picked a relatively settled side, but there is another change.

Injury has forced flanker Etonia Waqa out of the matchday squad, with Josefa Tamani named to start at blindside flanker. Younger Sailosi Vukalokalo is in line to potentially debut at Super Rugby level after being promoted to the Drua’s bench for the first time.

Coach Jackson has selected Haereiti Hatet at loosehead prop ahead of Flying Fijians enforcer Peni Ravai, who will instead come off the bench. Hatet is joined by Zuriel Togiatama and captain Mesake Doge in the front row.

Locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila have both retained their places in the second row, while the rest of the pack is made up of Tamani, Isoa Tuwai and Kitione Salawa in the backrow. On the bench, Tevita Ikanivere will look to provide impact against the reigning champs.

Simione Kuruvoli has been named at halfback and will be joined by Kemu Valetini who retains his place at flyhalf. Inia Tabuavou and Vuate Karawalevu will link up in the midfield, while the outside backs trio mentioned above round out the starting side.

The Drua are currently last on the ladder but can keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Blues at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium. This match will kick-off at 7:05 pm FJT on Friday evening and is one of four matches in the round.



Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 12 34 First try wins 100% Home team wins 75%

Fijian Drua team to take on Blues

Haereiti Hetet Zuriel Togiatama Mesake Doge (c) Mesake Vocevoce Isoa Nasilasila Joseva Tamani Isoa Tuwai Kitione Salawa Simione Kuruvoli Kemu Valetini Taniela Rakuro Inia Tabuavou Vuate Karawalevu Ponipate Loganimasi Selestino Ravutaumada

Replacements

Tevita Ikanivere Peni Ravai Samuela Tawake Sailosi Vukalokalo Elia Vanakaivata Philip Baselala Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula Isikeli Rabitu