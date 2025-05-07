USA to host Pacific Nations Cup 2025 Finals as World Rugby reveals schedule

World Rugby has confirmed the USA will host the Pacific Nations Cup Finals Series for the first time, unveiling the full schedule for the second edition of the “reimagined” competition, which runs from August 22 to September 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the expanded and revitalised PNC in 2024, the same six passionate rugby nations will once again challenge for glory, with direct qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia also up for grabs.

The teams have been split up into two regional pools of three, as a way to minimise long travel during that stage of the competition. Pool A consists of defending champions Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, while Pool B is made up of the USA, Canada and Japan.

Each nation is guaranteed a minimum of three matches, including at least one fixture at home, during the PNC, which will be held over five weekends. The 2025 PNC opens with some highly-anticipated regional match-ups, starting with Canada vs the USA in Calgary on August 22.

One of the most historic rivalries in rugby’s history completes the opening round, with Tonga hosting Samoa at Teufaiva Sport Stadium in Nuku’alofa on August 23. Tonga will be back in action the following week, taking on Fiji at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium on August 30.

Eddie Jones’ Japan kick-off their campaign in the northern city of Sendai on August 30, and they will continue their quest for PNC glory away to the USA at Sacramento’s Heart Health Park on September 6th. Samoa also take on Fiji in New Zealand on that same day in week three.

“The reimagined Pacific Nations Cup is more than just a tournament, it’s a manifestation of World Rugby’s broader commitment to building a global game that is inclusive, competitive, and sustainable,” World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By balancing high-performance standards with financial, environmental, and logistical considerations, the PNC offers a model that supports the long-term health of our sport. The structure, regional pools, home fixtures, finals rotation, and integrated development pathways, ensures that players, fans, and unions all benefit.

“Meanwhile, strategic host markets like Japan and the United States are playing key roles in rugby’s global expansion, combining established fanbases with emerging commercial potential. The USA Finals will mark a pivotal moment in preparation for Rugby World Cups 2031 and 2033 and I would like to thank all our local partners, starting with USA Rugby, for transforming this ambitious vision into a reality.”

For the first time, the USA hosted the HSBC SVNS Series World Championship in Los Angeles last weekend. In a major step forward for rugby in North America, the USA will welcome another marquee rugby event to its shores, with the PNC Finals heading to Denver and Salt Lake City.

The Finals Series includes a Rugby World Cup qualifier in the fifth-versus-sixth playoff at DICK’S Sporting Good Park in Denver on Sunday, September 14. The venue in Colorado will also host the two semi-finals between the other four nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

America First Field in Salt Lake City will host the last two matches of the 2025 PNC, those being the third-place playoff and the final on Saturday, September 20. Kick-off times and broadcast arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.



“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, as we venture further in hosting premier global rugby on US soil,” USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren, added.

“With Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033 inching closer, major event opportunities like the Pacific Nations Cup are key contributors in growing the American rugby fanbase, engaging partners and raising the profile of our sport. We have a lot to look forward to this fall as our Men’s Eagles target Rugby World Cup qualification in front of the home crowd.”

Fiji and Japan have already booked their tickets at the upcoming Men’s Rugby World Cup, but there’s a chance for the other teams to do the same. The best three teams from the PNC, other than Fiji and Japan, will qualify for Australia 2027.

The sixth-place team will still have another opportunity, joining the South America/Pacific Play-off for a spot in the sport’s showpiece event.

Angus Gardner and Luke Pearance, two of the three current referees with more than 50 Tests, will take charge of matches in week one of the NPC. Luc Ramos and Eoghan Cross will referee the two semi-finals, while Argentina’s Damian Schneider will officiate the final.

Pacific Nations Cup 2025 schedule

Week 1

Friday, 22 August: Canada vs USA – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Saturday, 23 August: Tonga vs Samoa – Teufaiva Sport Stadium, Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Week 2

Saturday, 30 August: Fiji vs Tonga – HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Fiji

Saturday, 30 August: Japan vs Canada – Sendai Yurtec Stadium, Sendai, Japan

Week 3

Saturday, 6 September: Samoa vs Fiji – Rotorua, New Zealand

Saturday, 6 September: USA vs Japan – Heart Health park, Sacramento, California

FINALS SERIES

Sunday, 14 September: Semi-finals – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado

Fifth vs Sixth play-off

Semi-final 1: A2 vs B1

Semi-final2 : A1 vs B2

Saturday, 20 September: Finals – America First Field, Salt Lake City, Utah

Third vs Fourth play-off

Final