Super Rugby Pacific

USA team in Super Rugby Pacific is not the answer right now, but this is

(Photos by Joe Allison/Getty Images and Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

If Super Rugby Pacific is already considering expanding the footprint of the competition into USA territory, it shows the administrators haven’t learnt the lessons that have only just been taught.

The competition just had to cut loose the bankrupt Melbourne Rebels a year ago because a team was based in an unsustainable market.

And before that, the hyper-dilution of the 2010s saw too many franchises included at the expense of quality. An inequitable conference system was devised to try and help the imbalance, but ultimately the competition suffered.

Super Rugby suffered for over a decade with tinkering, over-expansion, and then, ultimately, the disruption by the exodus of the South African teams, but has finally come through the fire, so to speak.

In 2025, the product is finally on the way up with a reduced playoff system, increased parity among the teams and workable time zones limiting the travel demands on the players.

The bottom-placed team, the Fijian Drua, can beat anyone in the competition, and they have knocked off the number one side. The difference between the Drua being in the top half of the ladder is razor thin.

The excitement levels are back to all-time highs due to the quality of the rugby and balanced competition structure.

To already be considering expansion in a non-traditional rugby market like the USA, risks taking Super Rugby a step backward.

The USA has been building its own pro league, the MLR, which has worked hard for a footprint across the US and growing organic fanbases. Expanding into the USA with a Super franchise is counter-productive, engaging in a turf war that will ultimately harm both.

Rugby has always looked at the United States, foolishly dreaming of dollar signs without grasping the enormity of going head-to-head with the entrenched sports market that exists there.

The wall-to-wall coverage of college football, NFL, NBA, and MLB is at a level that rugby simply cannot compete with. There is no breathing room for rugby without getting equal media coverage to those sports.

The MLR is slowly building and progressing, having secured broadcasts on ESPN, and there is no need to engage in competition over what is currently a small territory. It’s like harvesting the crop before it has even grown.

A more collaborative solution is to form a Champions Cup-style tournament between Super Rugby Pacific, MLR, and Japan Rugby League One clubs, which helps everyone.

All three of these competitions run at the same time in the calendar. It is feasible, with co-operation and buy in, to rearrange the schedules to fit in a cross-border knockout tournament with mid-season break weeks from their regular competition.

For many Super Rugby teams, these games could allow for many front-line players to rest while the younger squad members who don’t get enough game time can get the chance to start.

This would take Super Rugby to America and Asia (again), and vice versa, bringing the MLR to the Asia-Pacific. This allows for existing Super Rugby clubs to build more global footprints in Japan, where they previously played, and the USA.

All three club tournaments have a league format where the juicy playoff games come at the end. Running this type of knockout tournament brings high-stakes rugby to the middle of the season to add more excitement for fans and pressure moments for players.

There are 12 Japan Rugby League One teams, 11 Super Rugby Pacific teams and 11 MLR teams for a total of 34.

The top six from Super Rugby, and five each from JRLO and MLR could form a 16-team knockout league. It could be run over four weeks with straight playoff games.

Hosting rights for the final in a neutral location across the region could take the game to new places and create a travel-worthy event.

With just four weeks of action starting with a round of 16, unthought of commercial value in TV rights, naming rights and hosting rights could be unlocked that brings rewards to everyone.

It’s not as simple as that in reality, but over time it can be built.

For Super Rugby Pacific teams, making the top six would become a bigger chase with a lot more at stake. Players win with healthy playing bonuses per game in the new Champions League, teams will get extra revenue and commercial sponsors have more value.

Super Rugby teams in Australia and New Zealand hold meaningless un-televised pre-season fixtures that don’t bring value to anyone and waste the time and potential of the players. They even put out international players in these games who risk injury for absolutely nothing.

The Queensland Reds and Crusaders have even both undertaken costly pre-season tours to Europe recently which while are admirable endeavours, don’t bring in meaningful revenue as standalone ventures.

This is all an utter waste of time and poor use of the players. There is no need for pre-season fixtures. This is high performance nonsense with no commercial nous. Stop preparing and starting playing. Teams spend months preparing every year and more than half of the them aren’t very good anyway.

Cutting the dead pre-season unlocks time in the calendar to integrate a competition like this that brings more money in, which is ultimately what players want and fans want. Meaningful high-stakes fixtures.

Taking Joseph Suaalii with the Waratahs or Ardie Savea with Moana to Japan and the USA is good for everyone. Super Rugby Pacific’s marquee signings playing the Legion in San Diego or the Sungoliath in Tokyo is going to draw crowds and TV viewership.

The international talent in Japan Rugby League One is vast. This crossover venture helps leverage that talent to create a mouth-watering match ups with the likes of Richie Mo’unga and the Toshiba Brave Lupus potentially playing the Crusaders in a knockout game.

The answer for Super Rugby Pacific is not to expand the number of teams, it’s to take the existing teams into new markets and work with the competitions that are already established in the region.

That is a win-win solution that might be a much bigger commercial success and boost rugby in America with the MLR getting stronger competition as a result.

A new Super franchise in a non-rugby market is likely to be a money pit, as shown by the Rebels, that will need to be constantly propped up by the league and given help all while struggling to achieve the stated goals and desires you thought it would.

Don’t make the same mistakes you’ve only just recovered from. Think differently and do more with what is already there.

Comments

21 Comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Since when has the US ever been part of any “region” comprising NZ, AUS, Japan and the PI’s? Has no one in the SH learned anything from Super Rugby past failures?

J
JWH 5 days ago

Yeah no one down here wants a USA team. If anything they should play in a different conference like the NBA or NFL.

R
Ralph Quest 6 days ago

Ah, ok sobyhebUS thatvis like 15th in the World Rankkbgs can participate in a rugby tournament beautiful Argentina , 5th kn the world can’t play in the most of the competition around the world ?, and thos is not about money, right ???

S
SC 6 days ago

A Champions Cup league as suggested by Ben Smith is ridiculous. He has obviously never watched an MLR match. I have seen many as I live in Canada and watch matches each week.


The MLR is FAR below NPC level. Southland and Manawatu would put 50 points on the MLR champions.


MLR is at the level of NZ premier club rugby at best.


If the US Eagles had all of their best international players available and contracted, they could put together a competitive team in Super Rugby over time. Same with Canada.

R
Ralph Quest 6 days ago

Sorry, but the US and Canadá level is far below from the 1rst tier teams and shouldn’t participate in competition with 1st tier teams

N
Nickers 6 days ago

The question for any expansion is - what is the point?


On one hand talking about expanding for commercial reasons, but then saying younger squad members would play giving big names a rest making it more for development purposes?


The problem with SRP is it serves two masters - fans who want a good competition to watch, but also the national teams in developing players so they can go on to become international players.


The case for maximising young player development:


A major problem NZ and Australia have is at U20s. AR and NZR would be best served by investing in proper U20 super rugby competition that runs in conjunction with Super Rugby, rather than the one-off carnival style thing that happens at the moment. 20 year olds coming out of France and England in particular, but also France are noticeably more developed than the equivalent players from NZ, Australia and even SA.


NZ and Australia probably both have one too many teams in SR. If you’re taking a long term view they are best served by cutting teams from the comp now and improving the quality even more. Although MP have been good this year there is also an argument for cutting them too, and reducing to 8 teams that all play each other home and away in a round robin. It would be a ridiculously strong competition with a lot of depth if all the best players are redistributed.


This in conjunction with a full U20s competition (possibly playing just one round rather than 2) would make NZ and Australia international teams much stronger with a lot more depth.


But that solution would make less money and cost more.


NPC would need to be fully amateur or semi-pro at best in this model. If you cross reference the losses NZR posted today with the costs they have previously published about operating the NPC, you can attribute a huge amount, if not all of the losses, to the NPC. At the moment this is putting way too much money into a failing high performance competition at the expense of development.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

The issue is the local unions hold a significant percentage of the votes, so any attempt to change the NPC model will be blocked.

C
CV 6 days ago

Get rid of SR altogether. Saves a bit of much needed cash for the unions. Start the NPC and the Aussie domestic comp in February and let the top teams qualify for the Pacific Cup. That means that NPC teams three things to play for: the title, the Ranfurly Shield and qualification spots in the Pacific Cup.


And don’t forget to add teams from Super Rugby South America too.

M
MT 6 days ago

I like your idea best. Your right

J
Jacque 6 days ago

With a loss of NZ$19.5-million????

B
BA 6 days ago

Hong Kong now there is a place to put a team she would be all imports but surely you could find a Rich cat over there ?

J
JWH 5 days ago

Thats actually a really good idea. Opens up a Chinese market too

D
DP 6 days ago

Super Rugby = Basketball rugby.

I think adding loads of US teams would be brilliant…

J
JH 6 days ago

They had the right idea over 30 years ago when it was the Aussies, the top island team, and the top four provincial sides from SA and NZ. Frankly, if you put all the Super players (including All Blacks) back into their provincial teams, some would be just as strong as the Super sides.


Japan is the better way to go rathan than the US. For all this talk of players saying they miss going up against the South Africans, well half of their squad is playing in Japanese rugby. It would also make sense from a selection point of view given how many quality NZ players are there already. That’s assuming the NZR ever got over their backwards thinking that Kiwis playing for non-NZ sides can’t be selected.

B
BA 6 days ago

Japan don’t need a Super side they got their own comp that’s going fine with their own fans

J
Jen 6 days ago

I like this idea from Ben. Does make more sense. I’d watch it.

P
Phillip 7 days ago

It’s got my vote!

I
Icefarrow 7 days ago

Yeah, no thanks. Don’t want a US team, and sure as hell don’t want a competition with the MLR in it. If that SR/ JRLO crossover comp they’ve been discussing manifests, that’ll be a hell of a lot better.

B
BA 6 days ago

Moana in Hawaiii could be good place to take a home match?…

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
