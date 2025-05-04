Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Sevens

New Zealand and South Africa crowned SVNS Series champions in LA

New Zealand women's team (L) and South Africa men's team (R) celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's and Men's 2025 HSBC Rugby Sevens LA World Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, on May 4, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand and South Africa have been crowned HSBC SVNS Series champions after taking out the top prizes at the winner-takes-all World Championship in Los Angeles. New Zealand beat Australia 31-7 in the women’s final, before South Africa defeated Spain 19-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

After six regular-season events, New Zealand’s Black Ferns Sevens and Los Pumas Sevens from Argentina were both crowned League Winners for the second season in a row, but it was all building to LA for a season-defining tournament.

Canada and the USA fell painfully short of the championship game after losing in the women’s semi-finals, while New Zealand and Argentina suffered the same fate in the men’s draw at LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

New Zealand versus Australia is the richest rivalry in women’s sevens, with the traditional SVNS Series heavyweights regularly meeting in Cup deciders around the world. Many would describe this matchup as the ‘dream final’ and it was fitting they’d face off with the top prize on the line.

Related

All Blacks Sevens crushed by Blitzboks, bounce back with shock upset

In the latest meeting between the proud rugby nations, the Blitzboks knocked the All Blacks Sevens out for HSBC SVNS Series glory.

Read Now

After taking on the USA and Canada in their respective semi-finals, New Zealand and Australia sang their national anthems with pride moments before the big dance. This was an opportunity for either side to become overall SVNS Series champions in a one-off decider.

The Black Ferns Sevens were the team to beat during the regular season, securing the league title in Singapore last month, but winning in Los Angeles is what it’s all about. New Zealand had fallen painfully short of the championship last season, but it was a different story this time.

SVNS Series Player of the Year nominee Jorja Miller scored the opener in the second minute with a 70-metre runaway effort. Michalea Brake also crossed for a five-pointer as the Black Ferns Sevens took a 12-nil lead into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Davis, who had been superb opposite Brake up until that point, hit back for Australia with a much-needed score in the eighth minute, but it was all New Zealand from there. Risi Pouri-Lane, Mahina Paul and Sarah Hirini completed the 24-point triumph.

“Last year we didn’t quite nail this one, we talked about it a little bit this week,” Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney said post-game.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, it’s a great year. I’m really proud of the group.

“Aussie put up a real fight the whole season and to have a win like that, it’s great for women’s rugby and really stoked for our team.”

Miller was named the Player of the Final as the Black Ferns Sevens began to celebrate their historic achievement on the SVNS Series. New Zealand are officially the overall women’s champions on the SVNS Series, after also winning four round-robin events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then it was time for the men’s decider with Spain walking out onto the field for only their second Cup Final ever on the SVNS Series. Spain had started the 2024/25 season with a historic appearance against Fiji in the title decider at the Dubai Sevens in December.

It was a nerve-wracking start to the Cup Final with both teams standing tall on the defensive side of the ball. Spain looked more threatening early on, but South Africa would ultimately strike first through captain Selvyn Davids with two minutes left before the half.

South Africa took a 7-nil lead into the break but Spain would be next to score, with captain Pol Pla running away for a decisive try in the 10th minute. But with the conversion attempt missing the mark, the Blitzboks remained in the lead.

With time running out for Spain, their hopes of taking out the title were dealt a blow with Mfundo Ndhlovu crossing for South Africa. The Blitzboks led by nine points, and their work in defence ensured the 2024/25 season title would be theirs.

Ricardo Duarttee had the last laugh, scoring with about 15 seconds left to play. With a smile, Duarttee dove over for the try, which sealed the Blitzboks’ place in history as the champions from one of the most closely-fought men’s seasons the SVNS Series has seen.

Recommended

New Zealand U85kg outclass the Sri Lanka Tuskers in Kandy

All Blacks Sevens crushed by Blitzboks, bounce back with shock upset

"He hasn't missed a session': Hurricanes coach on Bailyn Sullivan's form and effort

Five of the best performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific

OPINION

Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20

Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands


ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Lourdes Alameda: 'I lost the will to talk or leave my home, but I have zero regrets'

2

Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women announce 2025 fixtures

3

England announce Rugby World Cup 2025 warm-up opponents

4

Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

5

Ilona Maher drops biggest retirement hint yet after loss to Canada

6

Marine Ménager : « Les Anglaises ont eu peur… »

7

Boks Women kick their World Cup preparations off in winning fashion

8

Championnat Elite 1 : mode d’emploi

Comments

18 Comments
A
Alex 5 days ago

Real winners were Argentina! The WHOLE season shouldn't be defined by one tournament. This is not one tourno but a SERIES of tournos. I just feel that's different to the playoffs of a SR/EPL/URC/Top14 season.

C
CF 6 days ago

Really wish the Sevens rugby would create a better website it really sucks!

E
EatBreath7s 5 days ago

Now that is something I can agree with

D
DP 6 days ago

That was a hammering poor old NZ took in the semis.. can’t wait to hear the excuses from Ben Smith 😂.

A
AS 6 days ago

Yup, i’m a Blitzbok fan, but I find of ridiculous that you pkay many tournaments coming 4th before last round, with a 34 point deficit on 1st place, win last round get 20 points and get crowned Svns Series Champions, unless it’s a separate trophy. Someone please explain.

P
Pabst 6 days ago

So the winner of rugby sevens “series” (plural) is the team that wins the last tournament?. What’s the point?. They could just leave it like it was or give extra points to the winner in the last round. At the end no one is satisfied, neither South Africa or Argentina 🫣

B
Baksteen 6 days ago

wonder how the world rugby coach of the year did?

S
Soliloquin 6 days ago

Oh wow. Will you recover from that?

Jérôme Daret left his coaching function after the Olympics victory.

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Why tf is one single tourney (LA), “season defining”, & also provides the winner with the title “SVNS SERIES CHAMPION”?


The Blitzboks came 4th on 70 points over the series six circuit tournaments. Los Pumas were first on 104 points. What is the point of winning the actual series when it is relegated to nothingness in the final tourney? Ridiculous!!!

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

Then why do you have final four knock outs at the end of the Super series. Why not just give the title to the team finishing top? It seems that the NZ mentality doesn’t like the all in winner takes all mental stress.

G
Graham VF 6 days ago

Naa common 🙃 Why after one tournament is a nation crowned the world champions? Why after one sprint race is the winner crowned the fastest man in the world at the Olympic? I suppose it’s the ability to win under extreme pressure which decides who is the best - not the ability to win a lot when there is really nothing riding on that particular game. It’s the difference between just having athletic ability and having athletic ability plus the mental capacity to handle extreme pressure.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 13 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 21 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 21 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 32 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rob Baxter hits back on-air at former Exeter star's comments Rob Baxter hits back on-air at former Exeter star's comments
Search