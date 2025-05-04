New Zealand and South Africa crowned SVNS Series champions in LA

New Zealand and South Africa have been crowned HSBC SVNS Series champions after taking out the top prizes at the winner-takes-all World Championship in Los Angeles. New Zealand beat Australia 31-7 in the women’s final, before South Africa defeated Spain 19-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

After six regular-season events, New Zealand’s Black Ferns Sevens and Los Pumas Sevens from Argentina were both crowned League Winners for the second season in a row, but it was all building to LA for a season-defining tournament.

Canada and the USA fell painfully short of the championship game after losing in the women’s semi-finals, while New Zealand and Argentina suffered the same fate in the men’s draw at LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

New Zealand versus Australia is the richest rivalry in women’s sevens, with the traditional SVNS Series heavyweights regularly meeting in Cup deciders around the world. Many would describe this matchup as the ‘dream final’ and it was fitting they’d face off with the top prize on the line.

After taking on the USA and Canada in their respective semi-finals, New Zealand and Australia sang their national anthems with pride moments before the big dance. This was an opportunity for either side to become overall SVNS Series champions in a one-off decider.

The Black Ferns Sevens were the team to beat during the regular season, securing the league title in Singapore last month, but winning in Los Angeles is what it’s all about. New Zealand had fallen painfully short of the championship last season, but it was a different story this time.

SVNS Series Player of the Year nominee Jorja Miller scored the opener in the second minute with a 70-metre runaway effort. Michalea Brake also crossed for a five-pointer as the Black Ferns Sevens took a 12-nil lead into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Davis, who had been superb opposite Brake up until that point, hit back for Australia with a much-needed score in the eighth minute, but it was all New Zealand from there. Risi Pouri-Lane, Mahina Paul and Sarah Hirini completed the 24-point triumph.

“Last year we didn’t quite nail this one, we talked about it a little bit this week,” Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney said post-game.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, it’s a great year. I’m really proud of the group.

“Aussie put up a real fight the whole season and to have a win like that, it’s great for women’s rugby and really stoked for our team.”

Miller was named the Player of the Final as the Black Ferns Sevens began to celebrate their historic achievement on the SVNS Series. New Zealand are officially the overall women’s champions on the SVNS Series, after also winning four round-robin events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then it was time for the men’s decider with Spain walking out onto the field for only their second Cup Final ever on the SVNS Series. Spain had started the 2024/25 season with a historic appearance against Fiji in the title decider at the Dubai Sevens in December.

It was a nerve-wracking start to the Cup Final with both teams standing tall on the defensive side of the ball. Spain looked more threatening early on, but South Africa would ultimately strike first through captain Selvyn Davids with two minutes left before the half.

South Africa took a 7-nil lead into the break but Spain would be next to score, with captain Pol Pla running away for a decisive try in the 10th minute. But with the conversion attempt missing the mark, the Blitzboks remained in the lead.

With time running out for Spain, their hopes of taking out the title were dealt a blow with Mfundo Ndhlovu crossing for South Africa. The Blitzboks led by nine points, and their work in defence ensured the 2024/25 season title would be theirs.

Ricardo Duarttee had the last laugh, scoring with about 15 seconds left to play. With a smile, Duarttee dove over for the try, which sealed the Blitzboks’ place in history as the champions from one of the most closely-fought men’s seasons the SVNS Series has seen.