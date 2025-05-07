Ex-Wallabies react to Wallaroos’ ‘perfect’ start to Rugby World Cup year

The Wallaroos made history on Saturday afternoon in Suva, winning their fourth Test match in a row, which is a record for the women in gold. After taking out the WXV 2 title in South Africa last year, the Wallaroos kept their winning run alive with a 43-7 triumph over Fijiana.

Fans have continued to see how difficult it is for teams to win away in Fiji during the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, with the Chiefs, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs all suffering defeats away to the Drua, who are currently last on the ladder.

It risked being a similar story for the Wallaroos early on last weekend, who went down to 14 after Tiarah Minns was shown a yellow card in the fifth minute. Fiji scored the opener a couple of minutes later, with Alfreda Fisher reaching out for the score.

Australia had recorded an emphatic win over Fiji the last time the two nations met in a women’s Test, with winger Desiree Miller scoring four tries in the clash at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium last year, but it was a different story early on in Suva.

But the Wallaroos would eventually claw their way back, taking control as HSBC SVNS Series ace Bienne Terita crossed for a double in quick succession. After beating Wales, South Africa and Scotland in WXV 2, this 36-point win was one for the record books.

“It’s a great result. Anytime you go to Fiji and play,i t’s difficult, we’ve seen that in Super Rugby. I remember playing an Australia A game up there… it’s hot, humid, the crowd get behind you, they love their rugby and it’s a hard place to play,” former Wallabies captain James Horwill said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“They did a fantastic effort. Great to see good confidence.

“That’s four straight wins now for the Wallaroos… which is great.”

It’s unfortunately not all sunshine and rainbows for coach Jo Yapp and the Wallaroos though, as the team lost two genuine superstars to injury early in Saturday’s Test. Winger Maya Stewart was first to leave the field, suffering what appeared to be a knee injury during the first half.

Terita was helped from the field soon after, with the outside centre picking up what’s believed to be a hamstring injury while scoring her second try. The midfielder has been a standout during the first quarter of the Test, before leaving the game in the 25th minute.

But there is some good news too, with the Wallaroos unleashing multiple debutants into the Test arena, including three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick and one-time Australia Sevens captain Tia Hinds who came off the bench.

“They’ve had a bit of time in camp with a big squad in Canberra,” former Wallaby Morgan Turini added.

“The perfect way to start [a World Cup year].

“A couple of little injury niggles. Maya Stewart looked like a knee, I think she’s getting scans, hopefully it’s not as bad as first thought. Bienne Terita, I think that was a hamstring so soft tissue, it shouldn’t be too bad.

“I think I saw a new team song after the wing. It looked like an individually written one.”

Australia will look to extend their winning streak to five matches when they take on traditional rivals New Zealand in Newcastle this weekend. For both teams, it’s their opening match in the Pacific Four Series, which is a key tournament ahead of the Rugby World Cup.