Crusaders lock in rising star Macca Springer for the long haul

Young speedster Macca Springer will remain in Crusaders colours until at least 2028, thanks to a new deal with his home club.

The 22-year-old is now two years into his Super Rugby career, and grabbed headlines in his recent season debut for notching five tries.

The two-time New Zealand U20 selection says growing up in Tasman, his sights were always set on the red and black jersey.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Crusader,” he said. “Growing up in the region, I saw a lot of players from Tasman join the Crusaders, and it inspired me. Dave Havili is someone I really look up to as he’s played for both Tasman and the Crusaders.”

A 2023 debut season was only cut short by Springer’s second New Zealand U20 campaign. The quick rise through the ranks isn’t lost on the Tasman flyer.

“I look back on my debut and when I was running out, I thought to myself it was only a year prior to that I was sitting in those stands as a fan, thinking how special it would be to play for the Crusaders. That was a pretty surreal moment.”

With the Crusaders returning to title contention after a lousy 2024 campaign, Springer’s faith in the club never wavered, largely thanks to the winning culture.

“Everyone wants to be here and that’s what you feel when you walk in the door. You come to work with your mates every day and the respect in this place is huge. I remember when I first came here as a teenager, the respect I got given even from the senior players who had played at All Blacks Test level for ages blew me away.”

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sevu Reece and Will Jordan has given Springer plenty of knowledge to tap into.

“I’m just trying to soak up everything I can, and the likes of Leicester Fainga?anuku coming back to the Crusaders next year will give me the chance to learn off a player like him which will be awesome.”

With a young cohort of aspiring talents locked in, the Crusaders’ future is looking bright.

“The younger boys that are staying on a bit longer – the likes of Noah and Taha as well, we’re all trying to put our best foot forward and create our own legacy in this place. It’s a weird feeling knowing we will be leaders in this team soon – Dave is telling me, you’ve got to start stepping up, it’s going to be your team soon, so you’ve got to start leading it.

“The opportunity to re-sign for the next three years has started the conversations amongst us young players about how we are the next ones to add to the legacy here and the fact we need to step up – it’s a big challenge, but it’s exciting.”

Springer missed selection for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with the Chiefs, but remains in contention for the following week’s trip to Sydney to face a Waratahs team yet to lose at home.