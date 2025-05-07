Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women announce 2025 fixtures

New Zealand’s development team, the Black Ferns XV, have expanded their 2025 schedule with two Tests in South Africa against the Springbok Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side were already locked in for a clash with the Black Ferns on July 5th, and will now travel to New Zealand’s iconic rivals for games on July 26 and August 2.

The matches offer further development opportunities for the players recognised as fringe Black Ferns, while for South Africa, the two games are great preparation ahead of their World Cup campaign.

The South Africans have landed in Pool D for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, where they’ll face the likes of France, Italy and Brazil.

The Kiwis are likely to be bolstered by the presence of notable Black Ferns, with the selection battle already seeing names like Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes and Luka Connor – all key figures in the Kiwis’ 2022 World Cup triumph – omitted from the Pacific Four Series squad. The development squad is also sure to feature rising stars like Taufa Bason.

“These matches are a major boost for our women’s rugby programme and playing in South Africa where women’s rugby is growing at pace will be a special experience for the players and a boost for the Black Ferns and Springbok Women’s Rugby World Cup preparations,” Hannah Porter, NZR Head of Women’s High Performance said.

“Providing international rugby in a touring environment will accelerate the development of a wider group of players outside the Black Ferns and build the depth of women’s rugby in New Zealand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Ferns XV 2025 schedule:

5 July v Black Ferns, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

26 July v Springbok Women, venue and kick off time TBC

2 August v Springbok Women, venue and kick off time TBC