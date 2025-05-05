Ilona Maher drops biggest retirement hint yet after loss to Canada

Ilona Maher has dropped her biggest hint yet that retirement could be on the horizon, urging other players to use this summer’s World Cup to become the sport’s next breakout stars.

The viral sensation sprinkled more of her trademark stardust on Friday night when 10,518 fans — a record for a women’s rugby match in the United States — turned out at CPKC Stadium for the opening game of the 2025 Pacific Four Series.

Maher, who boasts 3.5 million followers on TikTok and nearly 5 million on Instagram, spoke after the USA’s 26–14 win and admitted she’s unsure how much longer she’ll stay in the game.

“I do make my brand about growing rugby, but I think it’s not just me growing it. It’s all of us. It’s my teammates — all of us who need a little bit of the spotlight as well.

“I think the spotlight has been on me a lot, but I hope this World Cup brings more people out and creates more rugby superstars.

“I’m getting up there. I love playing and it’s a big part of my life, but I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it. So I want to leave it in a better place,” she said.

Since her short-term spell with Bristol Bears ended in March, Maher has kept a relentless schedule, balancing rugby with a fast-growing media and business profile.

“I feel like I haven’t really stopped, honestly. I’m trying to soak up all these moments. I did a swimsuit shoot with SI (Sports Illustrated). I did a little bit of Dance with the Stars tour. Then I was home for a few days.

“I don’t have many free moments, but when I do, I try to train for this [Pacific Four Series] as well.

“So it’s kind of balancing business and being a social media person, as well as being a rugby player,” she added.

