Inside Spain’s SVNS transformation: Mindset shifts fuels historic season

Pol Pla of Spain runs the ball for a try during the semifinal match between Spain and New Zealand on day two of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

For a long time, Spain’s role in the HSBC SVNS Series was a fight for survival. Now, they’re heading to the winner-takes-all championships with a considerable set of points on the board.

Heading into this weekend’s finale in Los Angeles, head coach Pablo Feijoo says his side have flipped the script.

Pablo Feijoo told RugbyPass: “It’s the first time in our history we’re not worried and working for not being relegated. That alone is a huge step forward for us.

“It changes everything in terms of how we prepare, the way we approach games, and the energy in the squad.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy the tournament. To be able to play with freedom and ambition. We want to win, of course, but it’s not that easy.

“The level is so high, every team is fighting for something, but we believe we can compete.”

This is no longer the old Spain. Under Feijoo, the squad has undergone a cultural shift.

They’ve moved from underdogs to genuine contenders, their journey has been nothing but growth and a new collective mindset.

The transformation hasn’t happened overnight, but it’s been intentional, and the results are now showing on the world stage.

“We changed the mindset of the players during the last two seasons. We’re more professional, and there’s much more training together.

“The commitment has grown in sessions and in how the players live and think about the game.

“I think that makes the confidence go up. When you prepare better, you believe more, and that belief is what’s helped us close the gap with the top teams.”

That confidence has translated into historic performances on the pitch. A semi-final win over New Zealand in Dubai was a breakthrough moment that sparked belief within the squad and sent a message across the sevens game.

“That semi-final in Dubai, our first ever final – it was the turning point. It showed us and everyone else that we belong at this level.

“We didn’t just scrape through, we earned it by playing our style and sticking to our plan.

“From that moment, the players started to believe not just in the system, but in themselves.

“It gave us a real momentum and proved that Spain can be a serious contender on the world stage.”

As the team touches down in LA for the final leg of the series, where the title and promotion-relegation fate will all be decided in a high-stakes tournament, the mood in camp is a blend of excitement and hunger for a win.

“Work hard but always enjoy the moment. That’s been our mindset all season. There’s definitely a bit of unfinished business.

“We’ve come close in key moments and want to take that next step. At the same time, there’s a feeling that we have nothing to lose.

“We’ve already achieved something historic, so now it’s about playing with freedom, expressing ourselves, and seeing how far we can go.”

Spain’s transformation has been driven by smart rotation, long-term development, and, as Feijoo puts it, ‘a bit of luck’ on the injury front.

That balance has kept the group fresh and competitive across a demanding campaign.

“We’ve worked with the core players while trying to bring one or two new players in. It’s always tricky as you don’t want to disrupt the chemistry, but you also need to keep evolving.

“The new guys have pushed the established ones, brought fresh energy, and kept standards high.

“That internal competition helps everyone improve.”

Heading into LA, Feijoo has pinpointed key technical areas where Spain are looking to improve.

“We’ve focused on attacking moves, accuracy in kick-offs, and better defensive positioning.

“These are all small but crucial details that can make a huge difference. At this level, the margins are so small.

“One missed tackle, one poor restart, or a slight misread in defence can decide a match.

“We’ve worked on being sharper, more disciplined, and better organised so that we don’t leave anything to chance.”

Beyond tactics, this Spanish team is growing in purpose and identity across the sevens landscape. Feijoo sees it in the players every day.

“The character of the team has grown massively. They’re not just talented players, they’ve become a cohesive unit with a strong collective spirit.

 

“They push each other further as well as holding each other accountable, and every day they’re fighting to be better, both individually and as a team.

 

“They want to win, and now they believe they can. That belief is what’s driving us forward, and it’s a big part of why we’re competing with the best.”

A strong showing in Los Angeles would cap off what Feijoo calls: “The best season in our history.”

However, its significance would ripple far beyond medals or standings.

“This season has already changed things in Spanish rugby. We’re bringing more people into the game, more fans, and more kids who want to play because they’re watching us on the world stage.

“Rugby in Spain is becoming something they aspire to, it’s no longer a niche sport.

“If LA goes well, it’ll confirm everything we’ve been building. It will solidify Spain’s entitlement to compete at the top level consistently.”

For Feijoo personally, it’s been a season of growth as much as success. The stakes may be high, but his focus remains grounded in development, of both players and self.

“I’ve learned that to compete at this level, your players need to be at 100%, both physically and mentally.

“There are still so many things I need to improve as a coach. Every tournament teaches you something new about the game, about managing people, and about yourself. But this journey, with this group, has been special.

“They’ve pushed me to grow, just like I’ve pushed them. It’s been one of the most rewarding seasons of my career.”

This weekend in Los Angeles, it all comes down to this. After months of grinding it out across the globe, the HSBC SVNS season reaches its dramatic finale in Los Angeles.

For Spain, it’s more than just another tournament, it’s a shot at rewriting history.

Men’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: Argentina, South Africa, France, Great Britain

Pool B: Fiji, Spain, Australia, New Zealand

Women’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Great Britain

Pool B: Australia, France, USA, Fiji

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 10 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 14 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 18 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 18 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 29 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 52 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 59 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
