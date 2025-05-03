Inside Spain’s SVNS transformation: Mindset shifts fuels historic season

For a long time, Spain’s role in the HSBC SVNS Series was a fight for survival. Now, they’re heading to the winner-takes-all championships with a considerable set of points on the board.

Heading into this weekend’s finale in Los Angeles, head coach Pablo Feijoo says his side have flipped the script.

Pablo Feijoo told RugbyPass: “It’s the first time in our history we’re not worried and working for not being relegated. That alone is a huge step forward for us.

“It changes everything in terms of how we prepare, the way we approach games, and the energy in the squad.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy the tournament. To be able to play with freedom and ambition. We want to win, of course, but it’s not that easy.

“The level is so high, every team is fighting for something, but we believe we can compete.”

This is no longer the old Spain. Under Feijoo, the squad has undergone a cultural shift.

They’ve moved from underdogs to genuine contenders, their journey has been nothing but growth and a new collective mindset.

The transformation hasn’t happened overnight, but it’s been intentional, and the results are now showing on the world stage.

“We changed the mindset of the players during the last two seasons. We’re more professional, and there’s much more training together.

“The commitment has grown in sessions and in how the players live and think about the game.



“I think that makes the confidence go up. When you prepare better, you believe more, and that belief is what’s helped us close the gap with the top teams.”

That confidence has translated into historic performances on the pitch. A semi-final win over New Zealand in Dubai was a breakthrough moment that sparked belief within the squad and sent a message across the sevens game.

“That semi-final in Dubai, our first ever final – it was the turning point. It showed us and everyone else that we belong at this level.

“We didn’t just scrape through, we earned it by playing our style and sticking to our plan.

“From that moment, the players started to believe not just in the system, but in themselves.

“It gave us a real momentum and proved that Spain can be a serious contender on the world stage.”

As the team touches down in LA for the final leg of the series, where the title and promotion-relegation fate will all be decided in a high-stakes tournament, the mood in camp is a blend of excitement and hunger for a win.

“Work hard but always enjoy the moment. That’s been our mindset all season. There’s definitely a bit of unfinished business.

“We’ve come close in key moments and want to take that next step. At the same time, there’s a feeling that we have nothing to lose.

“We’ve already achieved something historic, so now it’s about playing with freedom, expressing ourselves, and seeing how far we can go.”

Spain’s transformation has been driven by smart rotation, long-term development, and, as Feijoo puts it, ‘a bit of luck’ on the injury front.

That balance has kept the group fresh and competitive across a demanding campaign.

“We’ve worked with the core players while trying to bring one or two new players in. It’s always tricky as you don’t want to disrupt the chemistry, but you also need to keep evolving.

“The new guys have pushed the established ones, brought fresh energy, and kept standards high.

“That internal competition helps everyone improve.”

Heading into LA, Feijoo has pinpointed key technical areas where Spain are looking to improve.

“We’ve focused on attacking moves, accuracy in kick-offs, and better defensive positioning.

“These are all small but crucial details that can make a huge difference. At this level, the margins are so small.

“One missed tackle, one poor restart, or a slight misread in defence can decide a match.

“We’ve worked on being sharper, more disciplined, and better organised so that we don’t leave anything to chance.”

Beyond tactics, this Spanish team is growing in purpose and identity across the sevens landscape. Feijoo sees it in the players every day.

“The character of the team has grown massively. They’re not just talented players, they’ve become a cohesive unit with a strong collective spirit.

“They push each other further as well as holding each other accountable, and every day they’re fighting to be better, both individually and as a team.

“They want to win, and now they believe they can. That belief is what’s driving us forward, and it’s a big part of why we’re competing with the best.”

A strong showing in Los Angeles would cap off what Feijoo calls: “The best season in our history.”

However, its significance would ripple far beyond medals or standings.

“This season has already changed things in Spanish rugby. We’re bringing more people into the game, more fans, and more kids who want to play because they’re watching us on the world stage.

“Rugby in Spain is becoming something they aspire to, it’s no longer a niche sport.

“If LA goes well, it’ll confirm everything we’ve been building. It will solidify Spain’s entitlement to compete at the top level consistently.”

For Feijoo personally, it’s been a season of growth as much as success. The stakes may be high, but his focus remains grounded in development, of both players and self.

“I’ve learned that to compete at this level, your players need to be at 100%, both physically and mentally.

“There are still so many things I need to improve as a coach. Every tournament teaches you something new about the game, about managing people, and about yourself. But this journey, with this group, has been special.

“They’ve pushed me to grow, just like I’ve pushed them. It’s been one of the most rewarding seasons of my career.”

This weekend in Los Angeles, it all comes down to this. After months of grinding it out across the globe, the HSBC SVNS season reaches its dramatic finale in Los Angeles.

For Spain, it’s more than just another tournament, it’s a shot at rewriting history.

Men’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: Argentina, South Africa, France, Great Britain

Pool B: Fiji, Spain, Australia, New Zealand

Women’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Great Britain

Pool B: Australia, France, USA, Fiji