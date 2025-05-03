Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Brumbies vs Waratahs: Suaalii is worth every cent, Lolesio for Wallabies

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Waratahs in action during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stole the show on Saturday night, even though the NSW Waratahs lost to rivals the ACT Brumbies 40-17 in Canberra. Suaalii continues to amaze supporters, pundits and journalists alike with a phenomenal, game-breaking set of skills.

After a closely fought first half, the second term was controlled by the Brumbies, who always looked like winning once they got going. Noah Lolesio led the team around the park, while the likes of Corey Toole reaped the try-scoring rewards.

Here are some takeaways.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
6
Tries
3
5
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
158
Carries
111
12
Line Breaks
6
20
Turnovers Lost
19
6
Turnovers Won
9

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is worth every cent

Watching this match with two family members, one of them said what pretty well everyone else watching the game around the world was thinking: “Is Suaalii going to be Player of the Match?” That seemed like a sure thing with 30 minutes to go.

Even in a losing side, who were well outplayed during the second half, Suaalii had stood tallest as a game-breaker who continues to live up to the hype. Heralded as a generational talent, the Wallaby is certainly worthy of all the acclaim.

When Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii initially signed with Rugby Australia years ago, some questioned why the governing body would sign a teenager to such a lucrative deal. Suaalii hadn’t played State of Origin by that stage, and was yet to reach ‘superstar’ status in the NRL.

In a recent interview with The Roar, former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said that Suaalii was on a “cheap” deal considering the value the code-hopper has already brought to rugby union. There’s honestly no reason to disagree with that or think otherwise.

Suaalii scored a try during the first half, and had 30+ metre bursts on either side of half-time. “This guy has been something else tonight,” Stan Sport Sean Maloney exclaimed during the coverage at the break.

With 20 minutes left, Suaalii had already run for 110 metres, which was 23 more than second-placed Corey Toole who had scored two tries. Langi Gleeson was the second-best Waratah with 68, and third was Joey Walton with 18.

Suaalii is X-Factor.

Suaalii is worth the hype.

Attack

231
Passes
188
158
Ball Carries
111
328m
Post Contact Metres
290m
12
Line Breaks
6

Noah Lolesio should feature for the Wallabies

These Australian derbies are effectively a Wallabies trail for those hoping to impress selectors ahead of the British & Irish Lions Series. There are key matchups across the park and players who could rightfully start in Wallaby gold, including playmaker Noah Lolesio.

Lolesio has signed a short-term deal in Japan, which has led many to question whether coach Joe Schmidt should select the flyhalf. Schmidt only selected a few overseas-based players in 2024, instead choosing to prioritise those who had committed to Australian rugby.

When Les Kiss was unveiled as the next Wallabies coach this week, taking over from Schmidt in mid-2026, the current boss was asked about Lolesio. Schmidt made it clear that selectors will continue to focus on those in Australia, “But no one’s out of the mix.”

“If Noah’s at the top of his game… if there’s something we believe that will add value and is clearly outplaying his opponents as far as selection is concerned for the squad,” Schmidt clarified during a press conference at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Lolesio had the second-most carries out of any player deep into the first-half, and generally led well as the Brumbies’ go-to playmaker. Len Ikitau, Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead reaped the rewards from Lolesio’s composure at the No. 10 position.

In the fourth minute, Lolesio sent Corey Toole over for the opener with a sublime long pass. It set the tone early in this derby, with Lolesio continuing to challenge the Waratahs at various points later in the match.

Lolesio was also brilliant off the kicking tee. In the 50th minute, Lolesio struck the ball perfectly as it sailed between the uprights – not that Lolesio saw, turning around and picking up the tee with swagger and confidence. Very Steph Curry-esque.

Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh and James O’Connor are other worthy contenders to start for the Wallabies against the Lions, but it would be a mistake to overlook the 25-year-old for that series. Not only is Lolesio the incumbent, but he is also Australia’s best option.

Waratahs face an uphill battle

The Waratahs have four more matches to save their season.

Dan McKellar’s team are unbeaten in Sydney this season, but are yet to win a match on enemy soil during an up-and-down campaign. Saturday’s loss to the Brumbies was another tough result, with the New South Welshman now facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

With a 5-5 record, the Tahs will sit in eight place, which is only one point behind the sixth-placed Blues who beat the Western Force on Friday. While that difference isn’t an issue, the Waratahs’ run home would intimidate any fanbase in the competition.

Good news for Tahs supporters, your rugby heroes are back on home soil next week against the old foe from north of the border. After taking on the Queensland Reds, the Tahs will face the Crusaders before travelling west to take on the Force.

The Force have shown this season that they’re a different beast at HBF Park, and the Tahs’ away record doesn’t bode well ahead of that fixture. New South Wales round out their regular season campaign away to the Blues, who are the defending champions in Super Rugby Pacific.

It’s a tough run home for the Tahs.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

