‘We need to be better’: Soyizwapi backs Blitzboks ahead of season finale

As the HSBC SVNS Series draws to a close in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all final in Los Angeles this weekend, South Africa’s most capped Sevens player, with 299 in total – Siviwe Soyizwapi – is not just focused on personal milestones, but on the team’s broader performance, motivation, and growth going forward.

Soyizwape told RugbyPass: “Wearing this Blitzboks jersey more times than anyone else in the squad really means a lot.

“But I think we don’t really look into such things, in terms of the accolades that come with certain milestones. For me it shows how blessed I’ve been over the years.

“It’s an honour and a privilege. I’m very proud to have represented and to continue to represent my home country.”

For a player who started from scratch, he had no idea he’d still be here over a decade later.

Soyizwapi’s career path into rugby is a demonstration of persistence and quiet resilience.

“Going back to my first ever sevens tournament, I never even thought I’d play two tournaments. I was working so hard to have the opportunity to put that jersey on for the first time.

“Venturing back to those times I can imagine for most like myself, making their debut, the immediate focus becomes working hard to be able to be recognised that you’re good enough to play at that level.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d become one of the most capped. There’s always someone in history who’s done more, like Branco du Preez. But, I’m grateful I’ve done it as much as I have.”

The 32-year-old speedster enters LA with a sense of calmness, carrying both the experience of past successes and the weight of near-misses.

He’s been through all the highs and lows a tournament can offer.

“Yes, LA is winner-takes-all this year. There’s pressure. Our preparation mirrors the kind of focus we’d give to an Olympic Games or Commonwealths, a stand-alone tournament where anyone can win.

“I think for us mentally what we want to get right is building on past performances and ensuring as a group that we are at the level that we need to be.

“Which is a level that allows us all to perform at our best as a collective, our mentality is just to come as close as possible to our potential.”

Soyizwape targets an approach rooted in momentum and establishing a growing belief. He details key turning points for the team this season.

“For me the moments that stand out as turning points in our game and how we came together as a squad, was in Dubai.

“Falling short in Dubai was an eye opener for me and the team. We realised things won’t automatically happen on their own.

“We needed to make a comeback in Cape Town the following week and made sure our efforts were seen.

“Another turning point was when the squad was quite healthy in Perth and Vancouver. We had plenty of competition in the squad during that time and it really brought out the best of each player.



“For us it’s about taking that momentum from the previous tournament. Luckily, it hasn’t been too far away coming into LA.

“Our main focus is to do better than the previous ones, we’re striving to do better and hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

His presence, whether in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, has clearly embodied a common theme of leadership.

“When I think of my personal performance over the series, I really went out to become a team player as much as I could.

“I’m proud that I could adapt to each role. I’ve worked hard to keep my body healthy, it’s not easy anymore at 32. Recovery, rehab, prehab – all of it matters to stay ready to perform.”

That readiness will be tested this weekend in a format designed for entertainment, the top eight teams in the series going head-to-head.

However, for South Africa, it’s about more than the silverware.

“Cape Town lit the fire under the group. We went all the way and won it. It showed that the LA title is within reach.

“Vancouver was another. The way we fought for each other and the way we defended reflected the Springbok Sevens culture and spirit.

“In Singapore, we didn’t have a full complement of players, but everyone brought their part. That’s the kind of performance that makes you believe.”

The Blitzboks veteran believes the global sevens landscape is in a better place than ever, with emerging nations disrupting the traditional hierarchy of the game across the board.

“The global Sevens game is very healthy. Teams like Spain, who were often in the lower half of teh standings, are now right up there.

“The game is competitive, countries are taking it seriously, and tactically teams are dialled in – that’s a positive.”

The Blitzboks head into LA with confidence in both structure and strike power.

“I think our biggest strength is our firepower and the way we execute in attack.

“Also our defence. Our tackle completion, the number of tackles, tries conceded, those numbers stack up well. Turning defence into attack, that’s a real strength of ours.”

But there’s no sugar-coating the gaps that remain.

“We need to be better at putting teams away. Too often, we’ve let sides come back into games after having them on the ropes.

“That’s an area we’ve been working on. If we’ve got a team backed into a corner, we need to keep them there.

“We’re striving to do better. That’s our main focus, and hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

Soyizwapi welcomes the season’s growth, with pride, pressure, and purpose packed in their kit bags, the Blitzboks touch down in Los Angeles with a clear mission.

Not just to win, but to demonstrate who they really are as a nation and as a team.

“If we were to win the LA Championship, that would be massive for the group, and it would show how far we’ve come as a squad.

“That all the hard work was worth it. It’s a one-off tournament, a championship, and it would be really special.”

Men’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: Argentina, South Africa, France, Great Britain

Pool B: Fiji, Spain, Australia, New Zealand

Women’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Great Britain

Pool B: Australia, France, USA, Fiji