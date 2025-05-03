Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Sevens

‘We need to be better’: Soyizwapi backs Blitzboks ahead of season finale

South Africas Siviwe Soyizwapi (L) tries to fend off Frances Jean Pascal Barraque during the annual HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens tournament in Vancouver, Canada, on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP) (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)

As the HSBC SVNS Series draws to a close in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all final in Los Angeles this weekend, South Africa’s most capped Sevens player, with 299 in total – Siviwe Soyizwapi – is not just focused on personal milestones, but on the team’s broader performance, motivation, and growth going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soyizwape told RugbyPass: “Wearing this Blitzboks jersey more times than anyone else in the squad really means a lot.

“But I think we don’t really look into such things, in terms of the accolades that come with certain milestones. For me it shows how blessed I’ve been over the years.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“It’s an honour and a privilege. I’m very proud to have represented and to continue to represent my home country.”

For a player who started from scratch, he had no idea he’d still be here over a decade later.

Soyizwapi’s career path into rugby is a demonstration of persistence and quiet resilience.

“Going back to my first ever sevens tournament, I never even thought I’d play two tournaments. I was working so hard to have the opportunity to put that jersey on for the first time.

“Venturing back to those times I can imagine for most like myself, making their debut, the immediate focus becomes working hard to be able to be recognised that you’re good enough to play at that level.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d become one of the most capped. There’s always someone in history who’s done more, like Branco du Preez. But, I’m grateful I’ve done it as much as I have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old speedster enters LA with a sense of calmness, carrying both the experience of past successes and the weight of near-misses.

He’s been through all the highs and lows a tournament can offer.

“Yes, LA is winner-takes-all this year. There’s pressure. Our preparation mirrors the kind of focus we’d give to an Olympic Games or Commonwealths, a stand-alone tournament where anyone can win.

“I think for us mentally what we want to get right is building on past performances and ensuring as a group that we are at the level that we need to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which is a level that allows us all to perform at our best as a collective, our mentality is just to come as close as possible to our potential.”

Soyizwape targets an approach rooted in momentum and establishing a growing belief. He details key turning points for the team this season.

“For me the moments that stand out as turning points in our game and how we came together as a squad, was in Dubai.

“Falling short in Dubai was an eye opener for me and the team. We realised things won’t automatically happen on their own.

“We needed to make a comeback in Cape Town the following week and made sure our efforts were seen.

“Another turning point was when the squad was quite healthy in Perth and Vancouver. We had plenty of competition in the squad during that time and it really brought out the best of each player.

Related

‘It takes time’: The patient progress behind Argentina’s SVNS success

After taking out the league title in Singapore, Argentina are looking to become overall SVNS Series champions.

Read Now

“For us it’s about taking that momentum from the previous tournament. Luckily, it hasn’t been too far away coming into LA.

“Our main focus is to do better than the previous ones, we’re striving to do better and hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

His presence, whether in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, has clearly embodied a common theme of leadership.

“When I think of my personal performance over the series, I really went out to become a team player as much as I could.

“I’m proud that I could adapt to each role. I’ve worked hard to keep my body healthy, it’s not easy anymore at 32. Recovery, rehab, prehab – all of it matters to stay ready to perform.”

That readiness will be tested this weekend in a format designed for entertainment, the top eight teams in the series going head-to-head.

However, for South Africa, it’s about more than the silverware.

“Cape Town lit the fire under the group. We went all the way and won it. It showed that the LA title is within reach.

“Vancouver was another. The way we fought for each other and the way we defended reflected the Springbok Sevens culture and spirit.

“In Singapore, we didn’t have a full complement of players, but everyone brought their part. That’s the kind of performance that makes you believe.”

The Blitzboks veteran believes the global sevens landscape is in a better place than ever, with emerging nations disrupting the traditional hierarchy of the game across the board.

“The global Sevens game is very healthy. Teams like Spain, who were often in the lower half of teh standings, are now right up there.

“The game is competitive, countries are taking it seriously, and tactically teams are dialled in – that’s a positive.”

The Blitzboks head into LA with confidence in both structure and strike power.

“I think our biggest strength is our firepower and the way we execute in attack.

“Also our defence. Our tackle completion, the number of tackles, tries conceded, those numbers stack up well. Turning defence into attack, that’s a real strength of ours.”

But there’s no sugar-coating the gaps that remain.

“We need to be better at putting teams away. Too often, we’ve let sides come back into games after having them on the ropes.

“That’s an area we’ve been working on. If we’ve got a team backed into a corner, we need to keep them there.

“We’re striving to do better. That’s our main focus, and hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

Soyizwapi welcomes the season’s growth, with pride, pressure, and purpose packed in their kit bags, the Blitzboks touch down in Los Angeles with a clear mission.

Not just to win, but to demonstrate who they really are as a nation and as a team.

“If we were to win the LA Championship, that would be massive for the group, and it would show how far we’ve come as a squad.

“That all the hard work was worth it. It’s a one-off tournament, a championship, and it would be really special.”

Download the RugbyPass App to watch exclusive SVNS Series videos and catch up on the latest news you need to know. Download it from the App Store HERE or Google Play.

Men’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: Argentina, South Africa, France, Great Britain

Pool B: Fiji, Spain, Australia, New Zealand

Women’s pools for SVNS Series World Championship

Pool A: New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Great Britain

Pool B: Australia, France, USA, Fiji

Recommended

Reds stunned at the death by Drua but it’s ‘not all doom and gloom’

Isikeli Rabitu sinks Reds with last-minute surge in Fiji

‘We’ve got some work to do’: Blues coach reacts to Ta’avao’s blunder

Exeter Chiefs statement: Rob Hunter

Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20

Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands


ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rob Baxter hits back on-air at former Exeter star's comments

2

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

3

Jordie Barrett produces man-of-the-match showing after benching drama

4

Overseas Lions XV: Four Scots, ten Englishmen and one Welshman make the cut

5

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

6

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

7

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

8

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 18 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 22 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 37 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje' Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'
Search