Super Rugby Pacific

‘We’ve got some work to do’: Blues coach reacts to Ta’avao’s blunder

Blues Head Coach Vern Cotter during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and Western Force at Eden Park, on May 02, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Blues coach Vern Cotter couldn’t help but smirk when asked about Angus Ta’avao’s incredible blunder late in Friday’s 40-19 win over the Western Force. With time up on the clock, Ta’avao failed to find touch five metres away from the sideline, which sparked a frantic final play.

It’s been well documented this season that the Blues haven’t quite reached the heights many expected of them in their title defence. Beauden Barrett joined an already star-studded squad, but the Blues are by no means certain to feature in the playoffs.

Before this round 12 clash at Eden Park, the Blues had won three of 10 matches, which made this match against the Force a must-win. Josh Beehre’s effort with five minutes left saw the Blues lead by three tries, but they’d have to hold on for the bonus point.

But with the Force looking to hold onto a spot in the top six themselves, the visitors gave it their all right up until the full-time whistle. Poor discipline could’ve cost the Blues as the Force marched up the field, but the Blues regained possession as the hooter sounded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Blues (@bluesrugbyteam)

Sam Nock carried the ball down the blindside before shovelling it to Ta’avao, who attempted to kick the ball across the touchline. It was an air swing. Ben Donaldson picked up the loose ball, and the Force came close to scoring, but thankfully for the Blues their defence stood tall.

“I don’t know who’s in charge of skills but we’ve got some work to do there for our front rowers,” Cotter said on Sky Sport post-game.

“The heart missed a beat there actually.

“The boys dug in and didn’t let them score which was essential and we can have a laugh now.

“It’ll be the first clip that’ll come up on Monday morning.”

Marcel Renata and Cole Forbes were the first two to score, as the Blues raced out to a 12-nil lead midway through the opening half. The Western Force hit back through Wallaby Carlo Tizzano, who had a try disallowed earlier, to make it a five-point game at the break.

But the Blues ran away with the win during the second term. AJ Lam was first to strike about one minute after the break, and while Kurtley Beale struck back for the Force, another three tries to the Blues was the difference.

Laghlan McWhannell, Forbes and Beehre crossed for a five-pointer each. With the Blues holding on for a much-needed bonus point win, the defending competition champions surged into the top six with a 4-7 record.

“It was nice. Bonus point, that’s what we’re after,” Cotter said.

“Struggled a bit in the second part of the first half but got things sorted at the beginning of the second.

“… I think they gave us a bit of trouble in the rucks in the beginning of the game and I think we sorted that out quite quickly,” he added later.

“From there, it wasn’t perfect. I thought we went into our shell a little bit and when we started the second half with better intentions, we made gain line and scored tries.”

Comments

6 Comments
C
Cantab 7 days ago

An easy win for the Blues but hardly convincing as the Farce are not a good side especially in NZ. Expect the Blues to possibly just make the top 6 but no further as any of the other qualifiers will knock them over…… again !!!

J
JWH 7 days ago

I agree with on the Force in NZ, but I think they have played pretty well over the whole season, and are MUCH better than they were last year.


Blues are tragically awful this season, just goes to show that last year was a fluke due to some weak sides in the mix.

S
SadersMan 8 days ago

SAM NOCK'S blunder in fact. He just needed to step into touch. Game over. That said, the vets were terrible, late in the game. Riccitelli conceding 2 mindless b2b penalties & Paddy stupidly blocking a kick chaser, just kept the Force alive. An unconvincing win to be fair.

D
DJ 8 days ago

Why does Angus Ta’avao get the blame? Sam Nock should have run/kick the ball out prior to that. Sam Nock was like a rabbit in head lights with the ball whilst Angus Ta’avao was just trying to tidy up what should have already been done!


And more indiscipline by Patrick Tuipolutu being a lazy runner blocking Potter from chasing a kick where Beady fell very awkwardly. From the resulting Kick to the Corner, Lineout etc, Kurtley Beale scored in the opposite corner - all because of the Captain. At least this week, it wasn’t another card for Paddy…

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 18 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 22 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 37 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
