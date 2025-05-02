‘We’ve got some work to do’: Blues coach reacts to Ta’avao’s blunder

Blues coach Vern Cotter couldn’t help but smirk when asked about Angus Ta’avao’s incredible blunder late in Friday’s 40-19 win over the Western Force. With time up on the clock, Ta’avao failed to find touch five metres away from the sideline, which sparked a frantic final play.

It’s been well documented this season that the Blues haven’t quite reached the heights many expected of them in their title defence. Beauden Barrett joined an already star-studded squad, but the Blues are by no means certain to feature in the playoffs.

Before this round 12 clash at Eden Park, the Blues had won three of 10 matches, which made this match against the Force a must-win. Josh Beehre’s effort with five minutes left saw the Blues lead by three tries, but they’d have to hold on for the bonus point.

But with the Force looking to hold onto a spot in the top six themselves, the visitors gave it their all right up until the full-time whistle. Poor discipline could’ve cost the Blues as the Force marched up the field, but the Blues regained possession as the hooter sounded.

Sam Nock carried the ball down the blindside before shovelling it to Ta’avao, who attempted to kick the ball across the touchline. It was an air swing. Ben Donaldson picked up the loose ball, and the Force came close to scoring, but thankfully for the Blues their defence stood tall.

“I don’t know who’s in charge of skills but we’ve got some work to do there for our front rowers,” Cotter said on Sky Sport post-game.

“The heart missed a beat there actually.

“The boys dug in and didn’t let them score which was essential and we can have a laugh now.

“It’ll be the first clip that’ll come up on Monday morning.”

Marcel Renata and Cole Forbes were the first two to score, as the Blues raced out to a 12-nil lead midway through the opening half. The Western Force hit back through Wallaby Carlo Tizzano, who had a try disallowed earlier, to make it a five-point game at the break.

But the Blues ran away with the win during the second term. AJ Lam was first to strike about one minute after the break, and while Kurtley Beale struck back for the Force, another three tries to the Blues was the difference.

Laghlan McWhannell, Forbes and Beehre crossed for a five-pointer each. With the Blues holding on for a much-needed bonus point win, the defending competition champions surged into the top six with a 4-7 record.

“It was nice. Bonus point, that’s what we’re after,” Cotter said.

“Struggled a bit in the second part of the first half but got things sorted at the beginning of the second.

“… I think they gave us a bit of trouble in the rucks in the beginning of the game and I think we sorted that out quite quickly,” he added later.

“From there, it wasn’t perfect. I thought we went into our shell a little bit and when we started the second half with better intentions, we made gain line and scored tries.”