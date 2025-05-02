Exeter Chiefs statement: Rob Hunter

Exeter Chiefs have confirmed the sacking of head coach Rob Hunter following their record Gallagher Premiership loss to Gloucester.

RugbyPass exclusively revealed on Monday that Hunter had been put on gardening leave that afternoon and the club have now confirmed his exit four days later.

A statement reads: “Exeter Rugby Club can confirm that, following a period of consultation, Rob Hunter has departed the club by mutual agreement.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Rob for his substantial and valued contribution over many years. His commitment and professionalism have played an important role in the club’s journey.”

Chairman and Chief Executive Tony Rowe CBE said: “On behalf of everyone at Exeter Rugby Club, I would like to express our gratitude to Rob for his dedication and the impact he has had during his time with us. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Director of Rugby Rob Baxter added: “Rob has been an integral part of our coaching team across multiple seasons. I want to personally thank him for his hard work, loyalty, and the positive influence he has had on the squad.

“Although it is never easy to part ways with someone who has contributed so much, we look forward with confidence and enthusiasm as we continue to build on the strong foundations Rob has helped to establish.”

