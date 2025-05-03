Reds stunned at the death by Drua but it’s ‘not all doom and gloom’

Reds captain Tate McDermott insists it’s “not all doom and gloom” for the Queenslanders, who were beaten by the Fijian Drua 36-33 in a thriller. Replacement Isikeli Rabitu scored the winner with 52 seconds left, leaving the Reds a fair way behind the top two-ranked teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queensland had never won a Super Rugby Pacific match in Suva, and the visitors were on the cusp of history when Max Craig scored with about 10 minutes left. But the Drua, who desperately needed a win themselves, continued to fight until the full-time whistle.

Openside flanker Fraser McReight received a yellow card with two minutes left, which left the Reds defending with 14 men on their own try line. The Drua’s passionate fanbase made their voices heard as the team moved closer to the try line, then Rabitu crossed for the winner.

While the Reds will continue to sit in fourth spot for at least one more week, the Brumbies could go six-points clear of their Australian rivals depending on how their match plays out against the NSW Waratahs in Canberra on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ladder-leading Chiefs and Crusaders are eight points clear of the Reds already, having emerged as clear title favourites. The Reds have four more regular season matches to play, including a ‘rematch’ of sorts against the Drua in Brisbane on May 31.

“We’re a little bit disappointed at the end there but I thought the boys did really well to get ourselves back into the game,” McDermott said post-game.

“The crowd’s electric, the Drua played a physical game and we missed too many tackles.

“Obviously a disappointing way [to lose] but we got the bonus point and we’re not happy with that but It’s better than nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jock Campbell, Richie Asiata, Seru Uru, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen and Craig all crossed for a try each during a valiant performance from the Reds. The Drua actually led by 10 points at one stage but the Reds did well to claw their way back.

While it wasn’t enough for the win, the Queenslanders will turn their focus to two more matches on the road. The Reds returned to Australia’s shores to face the Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium next week, before travelling to Canberra to take on the Brumbies at GIO Stadium.



Queensland will also face the Hurricanes and Drua in Brisbane to round out the regular season. Les Kiss’ team are in a strong position at the moment, with another couple of wins surely enough to secure their place in the top six.

“We let them score too easy too many times. Against a team like the Drua, you give them that much time and space to do whatever they want with the ball, they’re going to make you pay,” McDermott reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll take our lessons. It’s not all doom and gloom.

“We’ve got an important game next week against the Waratahs and then one against the Brumbies but we’ll take it one week at a time.”