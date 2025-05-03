Northern Edition

Challenge Cup

Racing 92 explain moving Owen Farrell for the first time this season

Owen Farrell of Racing 92 looks on during the Top 14 match between Racing 92 and Toulon at Stade Dominique Duvauchelle on October 12, 2024 in Creteil, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Is it really that surprising? Owen Farrell will line up at inside centre for Racing 92 in Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final against Lyon — the first time this season he’ll wear the No. 12 jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former England captain has featured in 17 matches for Racing across the Top 14 and Challenge Cup, all at fly-half. He was, after all, signed to play 10. But that’s also what makes this selection interesting — because despite being primarily viewed as a fly-half, Farrell has spent much of his international career in the centre.

Farrell made his professional debut with Saracens on 5 October 2008. Then head coach Eddie Jones brought him on at inside centre for the final 17 minutes, replacing Alex Goode. At just 17 years and 11 days old, he became the youngest player to appear in English professional rugby.

His father, Andy Farrell, also played at centre after switching codes. While not known for outright pace, he was recognised for his crisp distribution, physical defence, and ability to engage the line directly — qualities shared by his son. The No. 12 role offers similar demands to fly-half, but often with greater physicality in contact.

It also comes with secondary kicking duties. Farrell’s accuracy from the tee helped him become just the fifth player in history to score over 1,000 points for England — finishing on 1,237.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Lyon
29 - 15
Full-time
Racing 92
All Stats and Data

An international career built between 10 and 12

Farrell’s first outing in an England shirt came for the U20s in 2011, when he came on at centre during the second half of a loss to Ireland. He started at fly-half in the next match against Scotland and finished the tournament in that role.

At senior level, his first two England caps in February 2012 came at inside centre (against Scotland and Italy), followed by three starts at fly-half (Wales, France and Ireland). Across 112 Test appearances, he has started more often at 12 (53 times) than at 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the British & Irish Lions, his role has also shifted. He was used exclusively at fly-half on the 2013 tour, but played inside centre in the latter part of the 2017 series and featured at 12 three times in 2021.

That positional flexibility could keep him in the frame for a fourth Lions tour this July — one that would see his father, now head coach, lead the team for the first time after serving as assistant in 2013.

So while Farrell’s selection at inside centre for Racing 92 might be a new twist this season, it’s far from unfamiliar territory — and entirely deliberate on the part of head coach Patrice Collazo.

“Bringing him into the centre was also to relieve him, especially from the kicking game that strains his adductors,” explained Collazo, referencing the surgery Farrell underwent earlier in the season. “As he’s still recovering, we didn’t want to play him for 70 minutes or even 80, as was done when he returned, only for him to drop back in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we’re going to work with him to build his return. We need him, the club needs him, the team needs him. It’s not out of the question that we’ll see him back at number 12, just as he could come in at number 10. For Owen, 10 or 12, there’s no problem.”

Racing 92: 1. Eddy Ben Arous, 2. Diego Escobar, 3. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 4. Boris Palu, 5. Will Rowlands, 6. Maxime Baudonne, 7. Junior Kpoku, 8. Cameron Woki, 9. Nolann Le Garrec, 10. Dan Lancaster, 11. Donovan Taofifenua, 12. Owen Farrell, 13. Gaël Fickou, 14. Max Spring, 15. Tristan Tedder.

Replacements: 16. Janick Tarrit, 17. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Thomas Laclayat, 19. Jordan Joseph, 20. Kléo Labarbe, 21. Antoine Gibert, 22. Josua Tuisova, 23. Romain Taofifenua.

