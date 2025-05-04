Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Sevens

Black Ferns Sevens show they’re ‘a great team’ with SVNS Series triumph

New Zealand's Black Ferns pose with the trophy after winning the Women's 2025 HSBC Rugby Sevens LA World Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, on May 4, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is usually quite reserved and “doesn’t show too much emotion” on the rugby field, but it was a different story on Sunday during New Zealand’s commanding 31-5 win over Australia at the HSBC SVNS Series World Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking out the league title last month at Singapore’s National Stadium, New Zealand stood on the cusp of more history with the Series’ top prize on offer. Matched up in an epic clash with traditional foe Australia, New Zealand would fight to become overall SVNS Series champions.

New Zealand had fallen short of the overall title last season, suffering a dramatic loss to the Aussies in Madrid 12 months ago, and were out to make amends this time around. After triumphing at the Paris Olympics, the Kiwis wanted to show “we’re a great team.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Black Ferns Sevens had already built up a dominant 19-point lead when Hirini put the icing on the cake with the team’s fifth try of the final. Hirini was visibly upbeat, throwing her arm up in triumph as the relief and excitement of victory began to sink in.

“I don’t show too much emotion but it probably showed how much it meant to this group,” Hirini said post-game on RugbyPass TV.

“After the Olympic gold medal we wanted to show that we’re a great team and to us that was winning the league and winning the Series and we do it.

“Just really appreciate everyone who’s come out over the last couple of days. We see lots of All Blacks, Black Ferns jerseys in the crowd so thank you so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Keep supporting women’s rugby please.”

Youngster Jorja Miller got the party started for the New Zealanders with the first try of the decider in the second minute. Miller would later by crowned the Player of the Final and the SVNS Series Player of the Year, capping off an incredible campaign with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Related

New Zealand and South Africa crowned SVNS Series champions in LA

New Zealand and South Africa have been crowned HSBC SVNS Series champions after taking out the top prizes at the winner-takes-all World Championship.

Read Now

Michaela Brake scored New Zealand’s next try as they ran out to a 12-nil lead at the half-time break. Mackenzie Davis hit back for the Aussies early in the second term, but it was one-way traffic from there as the Black Ferns Sevens took control.

Risi Pouri-Lane reaped the rewards of some Brake-Miller magic along the left sideline, before Mahina Paul and Hirini rounded out the big win with five-pointers of their own. It’s quite rare for Australia’s Maddison Levi not to score, but New Zealand’s defence was also a factor.

In less than 12 months, New Zealand claimed Olympic gold at the Paris Games, won four of six regular season events to become League Winners for the second season on the bounce, and have etched their names into history as Series champions in 2024/25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We obviously lost a few old girls, still got a few here unfortunately,” Miller quipped in an interview after being named Player of the Year.

“We love it, it’s an epic group and we’ve taken another step up from where we were at the Olympics which is really exciting.

“I just want to go out there and have fun. Freedom, pass the ball if it’s on to my teammates. I just love rugby, I love this team.

“The black jersey, it’s very special. We talk about it a lot but this team and there’s no better place to be. We’ve got an epic environment, epic management, I just love going to work every day.”

Recommended

Jorja Miller and Luciano Gonzalez crowned world’s best on SVNS Series

New Zealand and South Africa crowned SVNS Series champions in LA

All Blacks Sevens crushed by Blitzboks, bounce back with shock upset

"He hasn't missed a session': Hurricanes coach on Bailyn Sullivan's form and effort

Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20

Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands


ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Lourdes Alameda: 'I lost the will to talk or leave my home, but I have zero regrets'

2

Ex-Wallabies react to Wallaroos’ ‘perfect’ start to Rugby World Cup year

3

Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women announce 2025 fixtures

4

England announce Rugby World Cup 2025 warm-up opponents

5

Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

6

Ilona Maher drops biggest retirement hint yet after loss to Canada

7

Marine Ménager : « Les Anglaises ont eu peur… »

8

Championnat Elite 1 : mode d’emploi

Comments

1 Comment
E
EatBreath7s 6 days ago

Very good result for the BF7s, the form team over the weekend.


Australia may have been on the receiving end of a good ol’ fashion hiding, but the outlook is very favouriable with all their new talent that they are giving “big minutes to.


With the Olympics 3 years away ask yourself would you be happy to take alot of beatings before the Olympics and gain experience along the way and when you get to the “big dance” you finally get over the line?


As a proud NZ7s supporter both mens and women’s I would take the Olympic gold over everything.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 9 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 13 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 23 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 47 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 54 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 56 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 57 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right? As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?
Search