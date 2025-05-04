Black Ferns Sevens show they’re ‘a great team’ with SVNS Series triumph

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is usually quite reserved and “doesn’t show too much emotion” on the rugby field, but it was a different story on Sunday during New Zealand’s commanding 31-5 win over Australia at the HSBC SVNS Series World Championship.

After taking out the league title last month at Singapore’s National Stadium, New Zealand stood on the cusp of more history with the Series’ top prize on offer. Matched up in an epic clash with traditional foe Australia, New Zealand would fight to become overall SVNS Series champions.

New Zealand had fallen short of the overall title last season, suffering a dramatic loss to the Aussies in Madrid 12 months ago, and were out to make amends this time around. After triumphing at the Paris Olympics, the Kiwis wanted to show “we’re a great team.”

The Black Ferns Sevens had already built up a dominant 19-point lead when Hirini put the icing on the cake with the team’s fifth try of the final. Hirini was visibly upbeat, throwing her arm up in triumph as the relief and excitement of victory began to sink in.

“I don’t show too much emotion but it probably showed how much it meant to this group,” Hirini said post-game on RugbyPass TV.

“After the Olympic gold medal we wanted to show that we’re a great team and to us that was winning the league and winning the Series and we do it.

“Just really appreciate everyone who’s come out over the last couple of days. We see lots of All Blacks, Black Ferns jerseys in the crowd so thank you so much.

“Keep supporting women’s rugby please.”

Youngster Jorja Miller got the party started for the New Zealanders with the first try of the decider in the second minute. Miller would later by crowned the Player of the Final and the SVNS Series Player of the Year, capping off an incredible campaign with the Black Ferns Sevens.



Michaela Brake scored New Zealand’s next try as they ran out to a 12-nil lead at the half-time break. Mackenzie Davis hit back for the Aussies early in the second term, but it was one-way traffic from there as the Black Ferns Sevens took control.

Risi Pouri-Lane reaped the rewards of some Brake-Miller magic along the left sideline, before Mahina Paul and Hirini rounded out the big win with five-pointers of their own. It’s quite rare for Australia’s Maddison Levi not to score, but New Zealand’s defence was also a factor.

In less than 12 months, New Zealand claimed Olympic gold at the Paris Games, won four of six regular season events to become League Winners for the second season on the bounce, and have etched their names into history as Series champions in 2024/25.

“We obviously lost a few old girls, still got a few here unfortunately,” Miller quipped in an interview after being named Player of the Year.

“We love it, it’s an epic group and we’ve taken another step up from where we were at the Olympics which is really exciting.

“I just want to go out there and have fun. Freedom, pass the ball if it’s on to my teammates. I just love rugby, I love this team.

“The black jersey, it’s very special. We talk about it a lot but this team and there’s no better place to be. We’ve got an epic environment, epic management, I just love going to work every day.”