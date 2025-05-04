Jorja Miller and Luciano Gonzalez crowned world’s best on SVNS Series

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller and Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez have taken out the top individual awards on the HSBC SVNS Series, crowned the world’s best sevens players after a dramatic final day that brough the 2024/25 season to a close.

Before the SVNS Series awards were announced, Miller has received Player of the Final honours about one hour earlier, with New Zealand becoming world champions once again with a commanding 31-7 triumph over traditional foe Australia.

Miller scored the opening try of the decider in the second minute, before Michaela Brake helped extend New Zealand’s lead with another five-pointer. While Mackenzie Davis hit back for the Aussies, it as one-way traffic from there as the Black Ferns Sevens ran riot.



Vice-captain Riri Pouri-Lane benefited from some slick work down the left edge from Brake and Miller, before Mahina Paul and Sarah Hirini capped off a memorable performance from the New Zealanders, who completed the double after taking out the league in Singapore last month.

Miller was unveiled as one of three nominees for the Player of the Year accolade in the days leading up to the World Championship at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park, with Australia’s Maddison Levi and Brazil’s Thalia Costa in the running.

But with New Zealand completing a dominant season with the top prize on the Series, there will be no complaints with Miller taking home the award. Miller, Levi, Costa, Pouri-Lane and Brake join Australia’s Isabella Nasser and Japan’s Marin Kajiki in the season’s Dream Team.

“We obviously lost a few old girls, still got a few here unfortunately,” Miller quipped in an interview after being named Player of the Year.

“We love it, it’s an epic group and we’ve taken another step up from where we were at the Olympics which is really exciting.

“I just want to go out there and have fun. Freedom, pass the ball if it’s on to my teammates. I just love rugby, I love this team.

“The black jersey, it’s very special. We talk about it a lot but this team and there’s no better place to be. We’ve got an epic environment, epic management, I just love going to work every day.”

In the men’s decider, South Africa returned to the top of the rugby sevens world by defeating a tough Spanish side 19-5. Selvyn Davids was named Player of the Final, with the skipper scoring one of the Blitzboks’ three tries in the Cup Final.

League Winners Argentina fell short of the overall SVNS Series title, having lost to Spain in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday. Gonzalez had been impressive throughout the entire 2024/25 season, with that impressive form carrying into the World Championship.

Gonzalez nominated for the Player of the Year honour alongside Argentina teammate Marcos Moneta and Spain’s Pol Pla. After starring during the regular season, including consecutive Player of the Final awards earlier this year, Gonzalez was recognised as the best.

France’s Paulin Riva, Fiji’s Joji Nasova, Spain’s Manu Moreno and Great Britain’s Harry Glover were also named in the men’s Dream Team of the Year. Three different teams won titles this season, with South Africa and Fiji also standing tall during the round-robin.

The USA’s Nia Toliver was recognised as the women’s Rookie of the Year, while Enahemo Artaud received the same award after a breakout season with France’s men’s side. In the wake of the record-breaking Paris Olympic Games, the SVNS Series delivered during a thrilling season.