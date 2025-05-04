Northern Edition

Sevens

Jorja Miller and Luciano Gonzalez crowned world’s best on SVNS Series

New Zealand's Jorja Miller and Argentina's Luciano Gonzalez. Picture: World Rugby.

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller and Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez have taken out the top individual awards on the HSBC SVNS Series, crowned the world’s best sevens players after a dramatic final day that brough the 2024/25 season to a close.

Before the SVNS Series awards were announced, Miller has received Player of the Final honours about one hour earlier, with New Zealand becoming world champions once again with a commanding 31-7 triumph over traditional foe Australia.

Miller scored the opening try of the decider in the second minute, before Michaela Brake helped extend New Zealand’s lead with another five-pointer. While Mackenzie Davis hit back for the Aussies, it as one-way traffic from there as the Black Ferns Sevens ran riot.

New Zealand and South Africa crowned SVNS Series champions in LA

New Zealand and South Africa have been crowned HSBC SVNS Series champions after taking out the top prizes at the winner-takes-all World Championship.

Vice-captain Riri Pouri-Lane benefited from some slick work down the left edge from Brake and Miller, before Mahina Paul and Sarah Hirini capped off a memorable performance from the New Zealanders, who completed the double after taking out the league in Singapore last month.

Miller was unveiled as one of three nominees for the Player of the Year accolade in the days leading up to the World Championship at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park, with Australia’s Maddison Levi and Brazil’s Thalia Costa in the running.

But with New Zealand completing a dominant season with the top prize on the Series, there will be no complaints with Miller taking home the award. Miller, Levi, Costa, Pouri-Lane and Brake join Australia’s Isabella Nasser and Japan’s Marin Kajiki in the season’s Dream Team.

“We obviously lost a few old girls, still got a few here unfortunately,” Miller quipped in an interview after being named Player of the Year.

“We love it, it’s an epic group and we’ve taken another step up from where we were at the Olympics which is really exciting.

“I just want to go out there and have fun. Freedom, pass the ball if it’s on to my teammates. I just love rugby, I love this team.

“The black jersey, it’s very special. We talk about it a lot but this team and there’s no better place to be. We’ve got an epic environment, epic management, I just love going to work every day.”

In the men’s decider, South Africa returned to the top of the rugby sevens world by defeating a tough Spanish side 19-5. Selvyn Davids was named Player of the Final, with the skipper scoring one of the Blitzboks’ three tries in the Cup Final.

League Winners Argentina fell short of the overall SVNS Series title, having lost to Spain in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday. Gonzalez had been impressive throughout the entire 2024/25 season, with that impressive form carrying into the World Championship.

Gonzalez nominated for the Player of the Year honour alongside Argentina teammate Marcos Moneta and Spain’s Pol Pla. After starring during the regular season, including consecutive Player of the Final awards earlier this year, Gonzalez was recognised as the best.

France’s Paulin Riva, Fiji’s Joji Nasova, Spain’s Manu Moreno and Great Britain’s Harry Glover were also named in the men’s Dream Team of the Year. Three different teams won titles this season, with South Africa and Fiji also standing tall during the round-robin.

The USA’s Nia Toliver was recognised as the women’s Rookie of the Year, while Enahemo Artaud received the same award after a breakout season with France’s men’s side. In the wake of the record-breaking Paris Olympic Games, the SVNS Series delivered during a thrilling season.

Comments

2 Comments
R
Rodrigo N 6 days ago

Buena Lucho!!!, te lo merecías, sos un orgullo para nuestro rugby!. 🇦🇷

P
Patrick57 6 days ago

Well done to an outstanding women’s team !

Such great talent and their enthusiasm is contagious

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 11 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 16 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 19 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 19 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 30 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 53 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
