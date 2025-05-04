'He hasn't missed a session': Hurricanes coach on Bailyn Sullivan's form and effort

In what many had dubbed the game of the weekend in Super Rugby Pacific round twelve, the Hurricanes defended their home turf by beating the Chiefs 35-17 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The Hurricanes were able to get payback on last year’s home semi-final, where the Chiefs were able to book their place in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific final.

This time around, the game started with disappointment for Clark Laidlaw’s Hurricanes, losing influential winger Kini Naholo to what looked like a serious knee injury, seven minutes into the game.

The home side did well to bounce back immediately, with replacement midfielder Bailyn Sullivan slotting in seamlessly on the left wing for Naholo.

Not only was Sullivan playing slightly out of position, the replacement midfielder went on to score four tries in a 73 minute performance off the bench.

Laidlaw was quick to praise Sullivan, especially on his ability to step up on the field after such a quick injury to start the game.

“You’ve seen it right at the start of preseason, he came in and was in good condition,” Laidlaw told Sky Sport on Saturday evening in Wellington.

“I’m not sure if he’s missed a session since the start of pre-season and that has allowed him to trust his body and get real good with it. I thought he played well in the NPC, and he’s carried that in and with Billy out, it’s allowed him to get game time.

“He wants to play 13 and he’s an outstanding 13, but he’s a pretty good winger, too. So that physicality helps, he enjoys the breakdown, enjoys the contact, so it’s another weapon for us when he plays on the wing. His second half was outstanding.”

Laidlaw was also over the moon for Callum Harkin, who has also enjoyed some game time in the starting side recently.

“He’s also getting better each week, and gets a bit more confidence, which is allowing him to play with a bit more conviction,” Laidlaw said.

“I think he’s only played four games at NPC, and he’s been thrusted in there with a few injuries. So he and Baylin, have been really good all year.

“Callum’s taking every opportunity, he’s learning on the run a little bit on positional play and stuff, so Cory Jane is doing a good job with him to upskill him there.”

Despite having the bye this week after two wins in a row, Laidlaw is still happy with how the team and the club are tracking this season.

“We’re really clear on where we’re at as a club, we’ve got a lot of good men and with 13 or 14 players missing at one stage, so we have to take a breath and keep working hard.

“It’s the only way I know how, is to stick to what we’re trying to do, to work hard. We’re clear on the type of game that we want to play, and we’ve definitely struggled for rhythm at times, with 10s and fifteens changing a lot.

“So yeah, hopefully we can get a little bit of luck with the bodies coming back, it looks like, Kini’s maybe picked up a serious knee injury, but apart from that, we’ve got Devon Flanders back training now too.

“We’ve got the bye next week, we’ll dust ourselves off and come back and get ready for the Highlanders.”