All Blacks Sevens crushed by Blitzboks, bounce back with shock upset

Kitiona Vai of New Zealand at the HSBC SVNS Series World Championship. Picture: World Rugby.

There’s always a story, something significant, about any clash between New Zealand and South Africa on the rugby field. In the latest meeting between the proud rugby nations, the Blitzboks knocked the All Blacks Sevens out for HSBC SVNS Series glory, who lost 31-5.

New Zealand were instead left to scrap it out with League Winners Argentina, who had fallen to Spain 29-5 at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park. The All Blacks Sevens brought their season to a close with an incredible upset, beating Los Pumas Sevens 38-17 to finish third.

The All Blacks Sevens had shown signs of promise during the pool phase at the winner-takes-all event, which determines the overall SVNS Series champions. New Zealand beat Fiji and Australia to secure their spot in the final four.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the All Blacks Sevens, which included a ninth-place finish at SVNS Perth in January, but now they had a chance to challenge for the top prize. Traditional foe the Blitzboks stood in their way, having gone unbeaten in pool play themselves.

South Africa’s 29-21 win over Argentina on the opening day was especially significant, and it set the stage for an enthralling meeting between two rivalling sides. With a spot in the World Championship Final up for grabs, the Blitzboks never looked in trouble.

Shilton Van Wyk scored the first points of the semi-final in just the first minute, with the Blitzbok kicking the ball ahead ‘soccer’ style before regathering. Van Wyk crossed for another in the seventh minute, while youngster Quewin Nortje stole the show with a hat-trick.

Frank Vaenuku hit back in the 11th minute as the New Zealanders avoided a shutout loss, but it was too late to mount a comeback. South Africa’s comprehensive 26-point triumph saw them book a spot in the big dance, while New Zealand’s SVNS dream was over.

With Argentina losing to Spain in a shock semi-final upset, that set up an intriguing bronze final, with the League Winners taking on New Zealand in a fight to become the overall third-place team on the SVNS Series in 2024/25.

Marcos Moneta came close to scoring the opener before Tobias Wade crossed in the very next phase, about one minute into the third-place playoff. But that wasn’t a sign of things to come, with the All Blacks Sevens taking over before the half-time break.

Ngarohi McGarvery-Black, Sofai Maka, Akuila Rokolisoa and McGarvey-Black (again) made their mark on the scoreboard as the New Zealanders ran away to a shock 24-5 half-time lead.

The match took a twist early in the second half when Rob Rush was shown a yellow card, seeing the All Blacks Sevens got down to six men for two minutes. Argentina made the most of it with Moneta running in a much-needed try with just over five minutes left to play.

Things went from bad to worse for the New Zealanders, with Maka also sent to sit down for two minutes because of a late hit in the lead-up to Moneta’s try. Los Pumas Sevens reduced the deficit again through Lautaro Bazan Velez, who ran in untouched under the posts.

It was suddenly a seven-point game with just under four minutes left.

The match’s momentum had been with Los Pumas Sevens, but once the All Blacks Sevens welcomed back their full contingent, the New Zealanders regained control. Brady Rush danced through the defensive line to score a crucial score with less than two to play.

McGarvey-Black, who had been arguably New Zealand’s best throughout the entire 2024/25 campaign, had the last laugh with a final try in the dying stages. The playmaker threw a massive dummy and reaped the rewards.

For the first time this season, the All Blacks Sevens secured a podium finish.

“Yeah definitely, really satisfying, especially against a quality team like the Argie boys. They’ve been the best for the last couple of years to be honest, they’re the most consistent throughout,” New Zealand captain Dylan Collier said post-game.

“It was good to finish that way. The way the Series is set-up, it always comes down to this last tournament where you can win it.

“We put ourselves in with a chance last night and we just didn’t turn up this morning but it was good to finish the way we did.”

Comments

5 Comments
P
Patrick57 6 days ago

The men’s sevens is always going to be judged by the high standards of past teams…. So sad to see them pretty much as also rans this year. Not a fan of Colliers play, he just seems too slow on the field, when he was questioned about their fall from the top of past teams, it sounded like excuses for why they just aren’t that good enough anymore…… maybe next year ?

B
BAZ 6 days ago

Do you not know Patrick57 that Dylan’s team today finished with Bronze medals in Los Angeles by beating Argentina ln play-off for third with the help of several players who returned including Rokolisoa & McGarvey-Black recovered from injury! THIS YEAR! ……and even more to return next year!

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 8 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 22 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 46 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 53 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 56 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 59 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
