Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Sevens

SVNS World Championship: Near perfect results for NZ teams on day one in LA

Tone Ng Shiu of New Zealand in action during the HSBC match between South Africa and NewZealand during the HSBC match between South Africa and NewZealand on March 29, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. The 2024/2025 HSBC SVNS Series is taking place at the brand-new 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium. Record-breaking crowds are expected for the three-day tournament and entertainment. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images)

The HSBC SVNS World Championship for the 2025 season got underway this morning in LA. The two New Zealand teams have each played three games, and they have come away with positive results.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was business as usual for the Black Ferns Sevens, winning all three matches, against Great Britain, Japan, and Canada respectively.

For the All Blacks Sevens, it was a better first day than some would have predicted, winning two out of their three matches against Fiji and Australia, but being beaten by Spain.

Related

Inside Spain’s SVNS transformation: Mindset shifts fuels historic season

Heading into this weekend’s finale in Los Angeles, head coach Pablo Feijoo says his side have flipped the script.

Read Now

It was Fiji who started the strongest in game one of Pool B in LA, going into halftime leading 12-0 after tries from Joji Nasova and Filipe Sauturaga.

The All Blacks Sevens were quick to bounce back in the second half, with Tone Ng Shiu breaking through the Fiji defence to go in untouched.

Veteran All Blacks Sevens player Dylan Collier was next to score for the Kiwis before North Harbour NPC standout Sofai Maka finished the game off with two minutes left in the match.

The Kiwis’ second game against Spain was one for the purists, with both teams going back and forth. Akuila Rokolisoa’s try in the first half gave the All Blacks Sevens hope, before a Juan Ramos try and conversion, sealed the game for Spain in the dying moments, 7-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third and final match of the day for the All Blacks Sevens was against trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who went into the match unbeaten after two victories early on in LA.

The first half was mostly dominated by the Kiwis, scoring two quick tries through Regan Ware and Frank Vaenuku. Australia then hit back through Henry Patterson, to end the half at 14-7 to New Zealand.

Australia started the second half strongly, scoring two quick tries, alongside a yellow card for All Blacks Sevens star Ngarohi McGarvey-Black. Brady Rush then scored for the Kiwis, before the last two minutes of the game was set up for a nail-biting finish.

Australia thought they had one it at the death, but after a TMO check, the ball was held up by Rush. The final score was 21-19 to the All Blacks Sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cory Sweeney’s Black Ferns Sevens side started the tournament off in near-perfect fashion, scoring 41 points in their first match against Great Britain. Jazz Felix-Hotham scored twice, while the rest of the try scorers were spread amongst Michaela Brake, Maia Davis, Kelsey Teneti, Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane.

Great Britain scored twice in the second half, finishing the game at 41-12 to the Black Ferns Sevens.

In their second to last game of the day, the Black Ferns Sevens put 50 points on Japan, headlined by a debut try from exciting young Aupiki Blues talent, Jaymie Kolose. Sarah Hirini and Jorja Miller both bagged doubles, helping Sweeney’s side run riot on day one.

The final game of the day for the Black Ferns Sevens went relatively as expected, with the Kiwis running in two converted tries in the first half against Canada. Canada hit back late in the first half through Carissa Norsten, taking the halftime score to 12-5 to the Black Ferns.

In the second half, the Black Ferns Sevens side put the Canadian team through their paces, running in another four tries. Jazz Felix Hotham was a bundle of energy off the bench, scoring a quick double after coming off the bench in the second half. Stacey Waaka also contributed with two tries.

In Championship Pool B on the Women’s side of the draw, Australia have also gone unbeaten, beating Fiji, USA and France on day one.

The Black Ferns Sevens team will take on the 2nd place team in Championship Pool B in the semi-finals at 8 am NZT on Monday morning.

For the All Blacks Sevens, they will take on 2nd place in Championship Pool A in the semi-finals at 8:24 am NZT on Monday morning.

Recommended

'All week we were reading stuff - Leinster by 35, Leinster by 40'

Northampton, premier qualifié pour la finale de la Champions Cup

BREAKING

Where Edinburgh lost it in semi-final to Bath according to Sean Everitt

Finn Russell enjoys his return to Scotland as Bath beat Edinburgh to reach final

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

2

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

3

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

4

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

5

Alex Sanderson's 39-word update on Tom Curry

6

Red Bull to give Newcastle Falcons wings

7

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

8

An England 23 Borthwick could pick after the Lions squad announcement

Comments

1 Comment
G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

They fell apart in the knockouts.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 8 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 23 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 46 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 53 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 57 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 59 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit Fissler Confidential: Harlequins Italian stallion bolting to exit
Search