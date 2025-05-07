Black Ferns reward 18-year-old's form in team to face Wallaroos

The first Black Ferns team of the year has been named, and selectors have backed young superstar Braxton Sorensen-McGee in the 15 jersey.

The 18-year-old inspired back-to-back final wins for the Blues just weeks ago, with the Aucklanders taking out the 2025 Super Rugby Aupiki crown and the inaugural Champions Final against their Australian counterparts.

The youngster joins a lethal backline that will be led in the halves by Maia Joseph and Ruahei Demant.

The uber-competitive selection race in the midfield has been won by Sylvia Brunt and Any du Plessis, while the wings will be occupied by Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ayesha Leti’I’iga.

“We’re super excited for Braxton and we are looking forward to seeing her in the black jersey, it’s going to be a proud moment for her and her whanau,” Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said.

“Selections have been awarded on consistent form through Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, and we are allowing more time for players who weren’t selected to learn and settle into our environment. I’ve also been really impressed with the attitude within our group.”

In the forwards, Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby and Tanya Kalounivale are set to pack down in the front row, backed up by Alana Bremner and Maia Roos in the second row. Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu and Kaipo Olsen-Baker round out the pack in the back row.

“This week is important to us, Laurie O’Reilly paved the way for women’s rugby through some tough times in Aotearoa,” Bunting added.

“We know Australia will be a great challenge at this stage of our journey, and we want to ensure that we have a strong start to our campaign. The focus lies with us, deepening our connections and playing our game as we continue to build throughout PAC4.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 8 53 First try wins 80% Home team wins 40%

Black Ferns team to play the Wallaroos

1. Chryss Viliko

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Alana Bremner

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos

6. Layla Sae

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (Co-captain)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker

9. Maia Joseph

10. Ruahei Demant (Co-captain)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt

13. Amy du Plessis

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga

15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee*

Reserves

16. Atlanta Lolohea

17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

18. Amy Rule

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu

20. Dhys Faleafaga

21. Iritana Hohaia

22. Hannah King

23. Mererangi Paul

