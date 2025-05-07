Black Ferns reward 18-year-old's form in team to face Wallaroos
The first Black Ferns team of the year has been named, and selectors have backed young superstar Braxton Sorensen-McGee in the 15 jersey.
The 18-year-old inspired back-to-back final wins for the Blues just weeks ago, with the Aucklanders taking out the 2025 Super Rugby Aupiki crown and the inaugural Champions Final against their Australian counterparts.
The youngster joins a lethal backline that will be led in the halves by Maia Joseph and Ruahei Demant.
The uber-competitive selection race in the midfield has been won by Sylvia Brunt and Any du Plessis, while the wings will be occupied by Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ayesha Leti’I’iga.
“We’re super excited for Braxton and we are looking forward to seeing her in the black jersey, it’s going to be a proud moment for her and her whanau,” Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said.
“Selections have been awarded on consistent form through Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, and we are allowing more time for players who weren’t selected to learn and settle into our environment. I’ve also been really impressed with the attitude within our group.”
In the forwards, Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby and Tanya Kalounivale are set to pack down in the front row, backed up by Alana Bremner and Maia Roos in the second row. Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu and Kaipo Olsen-Baker round out the pack in the back row.
“This week is important to us, Laurie O’Reilly paved the way for women’s rugby through some tough times in Aotearoa,” Bunting added.
“We know Australia will be a great challenge at this stage of our journey, and we want to ensure that we have a strong start to our campaign. The focus lies with us, deepening our connections and playing our game as we continue to build throughout PAC4.”
Black Ferns team to play the Wallaroos
1. Chryss Viliko
2. Georgia Ponsonby
3. Tanya Kalounivale
4. Alana Bremner
5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos
6. Layla Sae
7. Kennedy Tukuafu (Co-captain)
8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker
9. Maia Joseph
10. Ruahei Demant (Co-captain)
11. Katelyn Vahaakolo
12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt
13. Amy du Plessis
14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga
15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee*
Reserves
16. Atlanta Lolohea
17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
18. Amy Rule
19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu
20. Dhys Faleafaga
21. Iritana Hohaia
22. Hannah King
23. Mererangi Paul
New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 are now available, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Buy now!
Congrats. An exciting player. But irrelevant unless the forwards do the hard yards.
We’ll likely win this match & get carried away with ourselves blah blah blah, while forgetting that this is largely the same Eight that got nuked twice by ENG, & lost to CAN & IRE, last year. Three clear issues - a part time lock in Alana, a small lock cover in Falefanga, & a small loosies combo. Our RWC prospects remain marginal while this formula remains our pack selection.
Yes, come World Cup time it is dominant forwards who will win crunch matches and England and Canada are currently top of that pile. Ireland aren’t far behind and have some excellent backs as well. England are playing a far more expansive game these days and their backs are demolishing teams with the ball provided by the forwards. Canada are more forward based as their backs are not as potent.
I’m surprise Leti-I’iga is still picked on the wing. She is strong and explosive over 25 yards but after that she is not quick enough for an international wing. Perhaps she should be tried as ball crashing 12 but that depends on the preferred style of play.