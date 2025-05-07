Northern Edition

Pacific Four Series

Black Ferns reward 18-year-old's form in team to face Wallaroos

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 17: Braxton Sorensen-McGee of the Blues takes to the field ahead of the 2025 Women's Super Rugby Champions Final between the Blues and NSW Waratahs at North Harbour Stadium on April 17, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The first Black Ferns team of the year has been named, and selectors have backed young superstar Braxton Sorensen-McGee in the 15 jersey.

The 18-year-old inspired back-to-back final wins for the Blues just weeks ago, with the Aucklanders taking out the 2025 Super Rugby Aupiki crown and the inaugural Champions Final against their Australian counterparts.

The youngster joins a lethal backline that will be led in the halves by Maia Joseph and Ruahei Demant.

The uber-competitive selection race in the midfield has been won by Sylvia Brunt and Any du Plessis, while the wings will be occupied by Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ayesha Leti’I’iga.

“We’re super excited for Braxton and we are looking forward to seeing her in the black jersey, it’s going to be a proud moment for her and her whanau,” Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said.

“Selections have been awarded on consistent form through Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, and we are allowing more time for players who weren’t selected to learn and settle into our environment. I’ve also been really impressed with the attitude within our group.”

In the forwards, Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby and Tanya Kalounivale are set to pack down in the front row, backed up by Alana Bremner and Maia Roos in the second row. Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu and Kaipo Olsen-Baker round out the pack in the back row.

“This week is important to us, Laurie O’Reilly paved the way for women’s rugby through some tough times in Aotearoa,” Bunting added.

“We know Australia will be a great challenge at this stage of our journey, and we want to ensure that we have a strong start to our campaign. The focus lies with us, deepening our connections and playing our game as we continue to build throughout PAC4.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
8
53
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

Black Ferns team to play the Wallaroos

1. Chryss Viliko
2. Georgia Ponsonby
3. Tanya Kalounivale
4. Alana Bremner
5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos
6. Layla Sae
7. Kennedy Tukuafu (Co-captain)
8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker
9. Maia Joseph
10. Ruahei Demant (Co-captain)
11. Katelyn Vahaakolo
12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt
13. Amy du Plessis
14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga
15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee*

Reserves

16. Atlanta Lolohea
17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
18. Amy Rule
19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu
20. Dhys Faleafaga
21. Iritana Hohaia
22. Hannah King
23. Mererangi Paul

Comments

6 Comments
S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Congrats. An exciting player. But irrelevant unless the forwards do the hard yards.


We’ll likely win this match & get carried away with ourselves blah blah blah, while forgetting that this is largely the same Eight that got nuked twice by ENG, & lost to CAN & IRE, last year. Three clear issues - a part time lock in Alana, a small lock cover in Falefanga, & a small loosies combo. Our RWC prospects remain marginal while this formula remains our pack selection.

B
BC 6 days ago

Yes, come World Cup time it is dominant forwards who will win crunch matches and England and Canada are currently top of that pile. Ireland aren’t far behind and have some excellent backs as well. England are playing a far more expansive game these days and their backs are demolishing teams with the ball provided by the forwards. Canada are more forward based as their backs are not as potent.


I’m surprise Leti-I’iga is still picked on the wing. She is strong and explosive over 25 yards but after that she is not quick enough for an international wing. Perhaps she should be tried as ball crashing 12 but that depends on the preferred style of play.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
