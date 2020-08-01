7:44am, 01 August 2020

The Brumbies remain unbeaten in Super Rugby AU after breaking Queensland hearts with a thrilling 22-20 victory after the siren in Canberra. Substitute Mack Hansen nailed a penalty with the last kick of the game at GIO Stadium to send the small army of Brumbies fans into raptures.

The Reds appeared to have secured their first victory in the nation’s capital since 2014 after controlling much of the second-half.

They let a six-point lead slip in the last six minutes, with the Brumbies’ Connal McInerney scoring a try which wasn’t converted.

The Brumbies piled on the pressure in the dying seconds before earning the match-winning penalty.

Their fourth win of the season came through early and late onslaughts, charging out to a 14-0 lead before conceding score 20 consecutive points.

The Reds did all their scoreboard damage in just a few minutes either side of halftime to stun the home side.

Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga’a scored a pair of trie s through rolling mauls in the opening 30 minutes to have the visitors on the back foot.

But talented young young star Jordan Petaia, who made a faultless return in his first match since dislocating his shoulder in February, set the Reds alight.

The 20-year-old looked to have scored the Reds’ first try on the cusp of halftime, but it was disallowed and a penalty awarded to the Brumbies.

However, the Wallabies prodigy would not be undone, producing a magical offload to Harry Wilson who crossed just after the break to whittle away at the Brumbies’ 14-3 halftime lead.

That play started a period of dominance for the Reds, who scored again through flanker Angus Scott-Young just three minutes to unexpectedly hit the lead.

Fulltime

Super Rugby AU: BRUMBIES 22 (Folau Fainga’a 2, Connal McInerney tries Bayley Kuenzle 2 cons Mack Hansen pen) bt QUEENSLAND REDS 20 (Angus Scott-Young, Harry Wilson tries James O’Connor 2 cons 2 pens) at GIO Stadium. Referee: Nic Berry.

