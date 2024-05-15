Stuart McCloskey explains his online bust-up with Stephen Ferris

Ireland midfielder Stuart McCloskey has explained his recent social media bust-up with Stephen Ferris. Following Ulster’s 14-53 EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final hammering at Clermont on April 13, the 2009 Grand Slam winner posted a message to X that read: “Ulster Rugby 2014 vs 2024, who wins?”

He then went on to list two teams from those years from numbers one to 15, asking fans for their opinions. One person who chipped in with a reply was McCloskey, the recent 2024 Six Nations title winner who had started as the Ulster No12 in the seven tries to two mauling in France.

“This is honestly something a 12-year-old would do Stephen Ferris. Helps absolutely no one,” wrote McCloskey. Since that retort, Ulster have defeated Cardiff, Benetton, and Scarlets, a run of form that has lifted them to sixth place in the URC table with two rounds of matches remaining before the play-offs.

It resulted last Monday in the confirmation that Richie Murphy, the interim head coach appointed at the end of the recent U20s Six Nations championship, has now signed a two-year deal to permanently run the team.

In the meantime, McCloskey has made a guest appearance on The Rugby Pod, endorsing the appointment of Murphy and also taking the opportunity to have his say about his online clash with Ferris. Here is how the conversation unfolded on the show with co-hosts Andy Goode and Jim Hamilton:

This is honestly something a 12 year old would do @StephenFerris6 , helps absolutely no one https://t.co/UPisXl7pFK — stuart mccloskey (@Stuart_Mc12) April 13, 2024

Goode: There was a bit of banter around Stevie Ferris trying to compare teams and Big Stu has gone, ‘That’s not helping anyone, son. Sit down!’ Have you seen each other, kissed and made up because it’s two big men going at each other? I’d pay to watch that fight.

McCloskey: I actually haven’t seen him since. Listen, I’d never hold anything against Stevie. I think we have had a few spats over the years but any time I actually see him we laugh about it and we get over it. He probably just caught me at a bad time and I think he just said it at a time when he looks back, he probably wouldn’t have posted what he did 20 minutes after a final whistle. But I don’t think there was any malice in it on the back of it. I probably was just a bit frustrated with the way we were going at the time but listen, I don’t think I have anything against Stevie and I don’t think he has anything against me. If it was a boxing match I don’t fancy my chances.

Goode: Mate, he’s an old man. You win. Definitely.

McCloskey: His knees and ankles struggle so I might get him that way.

Hamilton: Stevie will feel like he is being honest but (it’s) also the love for the team and wanting to do well. I imagine it’s difficult because you have been through so many changes and it’s so much easier judging players in the game from the outside.

McCloskey: Listen, partly it’s his job. I don’t completely disagree with what he said. I think the team, we have had better squads in the past but in terms of timing in saying something, I just thought it was probably the wrong time to say it. I know he is probably trying to help in that we probably do need to make a few signings going forward if we really want to compete for things but I don’t think that’s a position the club is in at the minute, just financially especially as well.