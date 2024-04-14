'Something a 12 year old would do': Ulster centre takes aim at Ireland great

Ulster rugby star Stuart McCloskey criticised former player Stephen Ferris for a Saturday afternoon social media post about the current crop of players at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferris’s tweet followed Ulster’s Challenge Cup loss to Clermont, prompting him to juxtapose the two teams and pose a hypothetical question to his followers about which team would prevail in a match-up.

Clermont demolished Ulster’s semi-final hopes, scoring seven tries in a dominant display at Stade Marcel-Michelin. Ulster’s Nick Timoney scored twice, converted by John Cooney, but the Belfast side couldn’t match Clermont. Pita-Gus Sowakula and Peceli Yato each notched two tries – contributing to 33 unanswered points in the second half.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Fly-half Anthony Belleau added four conversions and two penalties with further points coming from Bautista Delguy and Sebastien Bezy.

In the aftermath Ferris posted a side-by-side post comparing the current Ulster team to the squad from 2014, who also bowed out at the quarter-finals of Europe that year and it seems to have put the Ireland centre McCloskey’s nose out.

Ulster Rugby 2014 vs 2024 Who wins?? pic.twitter.com/PGGb4hDZde — Stephen Ferris (@StephenFerris6) April 13, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The comparison seemed to provoke McCloskey who responded by calling the post childish and unhelpful. McCloskey’s reaction on X suggested he was not happy with the former Ireland flanker. He likened Ferris’s actions to those of a 12-year-old, suggesting that such comments serve no positive purpose.

“This is honestly something a 12 year old would do Stephen Ferris, helps absolutely no one,” posted a snarky McCloskey.

Ulster Rugby 2014 vs 2024 Who wins?? pic.twitter.com/PGGb4hDZde — Stephen Ferris (@StephenFerris6) April 13, 2024

In his defense, Ferris clarified that his initial tweet was meant to stimulate discussion rather than cause controversy or undermine the current team’s efforts. He pointed out that both squads had experienced similar setbacks at comparable stages in their respective tournaments – indicating that his comparison was more about fan engagement than criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My tweet was to start a trivial debate between 2 teams that lost a quarter-final, but 10 years apart. Fans have favourite players from the past & present, who you are one of. Your reply has turned this thread into something it was never supposed to be. The replies to your post [vomiting emjoi],” batted back Ferris.

The dialogue sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some supported McCloskey’s view, expressing disappointment over Ferris’s apparent criticism of the current squad. Others appreciated Ferris’s intent to engage fans in a debate about the strengths of past and present Ulster teams.