Munster and IRFU circling England centres
The IRFU and Munster are showing a keen interest in a number of former England centres and as they look to plug a potential gap in their depth chart.
Munster have drawn up a wish list to replace Antoine Frisch, who is firmly in the sights of big-spending Toulon after pledging his international allegiance to France.
Frisch is still under contract to the Irish giants for next season, but they have been working through a list of Ireland-qualified players who are playing in the Premiership as they seek to find a replacement.
They are keen on Leicester Tigers’ ex-Ireland U20 centre Dan Kelly, the Manchester-born midfielder who qualifies via his Irish-born grandparents and was capped by England against Canada in 2021.
Kelly, who was part of the Sale Sharks academy but wasn’t offered professional terms when he turned 18, joined the Tigers after impressing for Loughborough Students.
As a youngster, he dabbled in Rugby League with Wigan but moved to Loughborough to study for a degree in marketing and management after his dreams of a professional career seemed to have been dashed.
He hasn’t looked back since being given a second chance by former Ireland legend Geordan Murphy, who spent 23 years at Welford Road before leaving in December 2020.
The Tigers are believed to be seeking a fee to release Kelly from his contract, which he signed only in January 2023 after being called up by former Tigers boss Steve Borthwick into his Six Nations squad.
Meanwhile, Sydney-born Piers O’Conor, the 28-year-old who has spent six years at Bristol Bears but represented Ireland at U19s level in 2013 and England U20s two years later, is another name on the list.
O’Conor, who also qualifies for Australia and New Zealand, is a former teammate of Frisch’s at Ashton Gate, where he has played over 130 games.
He hasn’t played, however, since the Bears suffered a Champions Cup defeat in Connacht in January.
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments