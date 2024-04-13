Munster and IRFU circling England centres

The IRFU and Munster are showing a keen interest in a number of former England centres and as they look to plug a potential gap in their depth chart.

Munster have drawn up a wish list to replace Antoine Frisch, who is firmly in the sights of big-spending Toulon after pledging his international allegiance to France.

Frisch is still under contract to the Irish giants for next season, but they have been working through a list of Ireland-qualified players who are playing in the Premiership as they seek to find a replacement.

They are keen on Leicester Tigers’ ex-Ireland U20 centre Dan Kelly, the Manchester-born midfielder who qualifies via his Irish-born grandparents and was capped by England against Canada in 2021.

Kelly, who was part of the Sale Sharks academy but wasn’t offered professional terms when he turned 18, joined the Tigers after impressing for Loughborough Students.

As a youngster, he dabbled in Rugby League with Wigan but moved to Loughborough to study for a degree in marketing and management after his dreams of a professional career seemed to have been dashed.

He hasn’t looked back since being given a second chance by former Ireland legend Geordan Murphy, who spent 23 years at Welford Road before leaving in December 2020.

The Tigers are believed to be seeking a fee to release Kelly from his contract, which he signed only in January 2023 after being called up by former Tigers boss Steve Borthwick into his Six Nations squad.

Meanwhile, Sydney-born Piers O’Conor, the 28-year-old who has spent six years at Bristol Bears but represented Ireland at U19s level in 2013 and England U20s two years later, is another name on the list.

O’Conor, who also qualifies for Australia and New Zealand, is a former teammate of Frisch’s at Ashton Gate, where he has played over 130 games.

He hasn’t played, however, since the Bears suffered a Champions Cup defeat in Connacht in January.