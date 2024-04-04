Munster's Antoine Frisch lays Test allegiances on the table

Munster’s Antoine Frisch has made his international rugby intentions clear in an a revealing interview with L’Equipe in France.

Despite being part of Munster’s squad and having the potential to play for Ireland, Frisch was called up to France’s Six Nations squad, a move that has apparently confirmed his aspirations to play for France and not Ireland.

“I have been in contact with Fabien Galthié for a long time, and this contact has never been interrupted,” Frisch stated, highlighting his ongoing dialogue with the French head coach. “From the moment I was called into the France group, it became very clear to me. I want to play for France.”

Realistically his decision could have major impact on whether or not remains at Munster. With his allegiances now pinned to the mast, it means the IRFU will look far less favourably on keeping on the books at Munster as a defacto non-Irish qualified player.

As first reported by RugbyPass, this decision comes amidst interest from Top 14 clubs Toulon and Montpellier, who are considering bringing the Munster outside centre back to France, even though he has a year remaining on his contract with the Irish province.

Born in Fontainebleau and a graduate of Loughborough University, Frisch moved to Munster in 2022 from Bristol Bears and has since become a key player, scoring four tries in 15 appearances this season.

Despite being called into the France squad, Frisch did not play in the recent match against England, and therefore remains uncapped and still eligible for both countries.

The centre even qualifies for England through his mother, although playing in either Ireland or France would make him ineligible to represent Steve Borthwick’s side.