Fissler Confidential: Exeter eye Welsh star as Scottish one exits
Tonga lock Vaea Fifita is being marketed to clubs in France and Japan, with the Scarlets seemingly willing to offload his estimated £400,000 a year salary from their wage bill.
The Scarlets pulled off what was seen at the time as a stunning transfer coup when they signed the former All Blacks forward from Wasps in January 2022.
But the Scarlets, who have lost nearly £5million in the last two years, are hoping someone takes Fifita – the 31-year-old who played for the Hurricanes and can also operate in the back row at blindside flanker and No8 – off their hands.
Bath are believed to be interested in a move for loosehead Francois van Wyk, who was confirmed on Friday to be leaving Welford Road when his contract runs out later this summer.
Van Wyk, who will be 33 in July, played for Western Province and Western Force before spending four years with Northampton Saints and then signing for the Tigers.
A member of the Tigers side that recently lost the Premiership Rugby Cup final to Gloucester, he is keen to stay in the United Kingdom and Bath are looking to strengthen their front row options next season.
Exeter Chiefs are among the clubs waiting for out-of-contract Wales outside centre Mason Grady to decide where he will play next season.
The 22-year-old half-brother of former Wales centre Corey Allen has only 12 international caps, making him ineligible for Test selection if he calls time on his Cardiff career after playing less than 50 times for the club.
Cardiff are desperate for him to stay in the Welsh capital next season, especially as they have already lost scrum-half Tomos Williams to Gloucester, while Bath have also been sniffing around him.
Edinburgh tighthead Luan de Bruin is being touted for a move away from the Scottish capital when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The 31-year-old ex-South Africa U20s international started his career at the Cheetahs before spending a season at Leicester and moving to Edinburgh in 2021.
De Bruin has suffered from injuries since moving to Scotland. He has only played four games this season but appeared at tighthead in last week’s Challenge Cup win over Bayonne.
Winger Tyler Offiah, the 17-year-old 6ft 2in son of Rugby League legend Martin, will join Bath on a three-year deal when he finishes his A levels this summer.
The England U18s cap, who was in the London Irish academy until they went bust, has been playing for the London & South Central academy and Wellington College this season.
Several clubs were interested in signing him, but his father’s former club, Wigan Warriors, apparently wasn’t among them. In September, he will study politics and international relations at the University of Bath.
Exeter have sent highly rated former Wales youth international hooker Iestyn Harris out on loan to Championship high flyers Cornish Pirates.
The 25-year-old has struggled with a neck injury this season but is helping out the injury-hit Pirates, who are without knee injury victim Morgan Nelson and Rhys Williams (head injury) to get game time.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are set to confirm the departure of Scotland lock Jonny Gray. He has been out of action all season with an injury he picked up at the end of last season.
Scotland centre Matt Scott, who was announced on Friday as leaving Leicester when his contract expires at the end of the season, is eying a move abroad. Scott has been attracting interest from clubs in France and also Japan for next season.
Newcastle Falcons look set to keep fly-half Brett Connon when his contract runs out at the end of the season after on-and-off discussions.
The 27-year-old has scored 88 points in the 15 games that he has played for the club this season. He could stay following Louie Johnson’s departure to Saracens.
Ace wheeler dealer Steve Diamond has been working hard behind the scenes to improve his squad for next season, with a centre and lock high on his wanted list.
Northampton Saints-bound Melbourne Rebels back-rower Josh Kemeny believes his move to Franklin’s Gardens could benefit his prospects of winning more Wallabies caps in the long run.
Kemeny shocked Rugby Australia when he signed a two-year deal with Saints and could benefit from any proposed changes to their overseas selection policy.
But he has told the Australian media the move “is something that is going to help me develop as a player, and hopefully an international player”.
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments