Leicester confirm 10 leavers list includes Wiese, Porter and Dolly

Leicester have used their down week following last weekend’s Investec Champions Cup round-of-16 exit at Leinster to confirm the list of 10 players who will leave the Tigers at the end of the current season.

The exits of players such as Springboks No8 Jasper Wiese and Scotland midfielder Matt Scott were already known, while former Wallabies scrum-half Joe Powell left the club at the start of the calendar year.

However, the departures of the likes of England internationals Guy Porter and Nic Dolly are a new development. Midfielder Porter was capped by Steve Borthwick as recently as the Summer Nations Series match in Wales last August, while Dolly was capped under previous head coach Eddie Jones before a serious injury sidelined him.

A statement read: “Leicester Tigers are set to farewell a group of senior squad players at the end of the season. Forwards Francois van Wyk, Nic Dolly, and Dan Richardson will finish up their time with the club, Jasper Wiese having already confirmed earlier in the season the current campaign will be his last in Leicester.

“Outside backs Guy Porter and Matt Scott will also move on at the end of the season with centre Phil Cokanasiga’s joining Welsh URC club Ospreys. Tigers also previously agreed to early releases for lock Sam Carter and fly-half Charlie Atkinson, with Mike Williams, Joe Powell and Ben Woollett having departed earlier in the season after their short-term deals.”

Leicester general manager Richard Wilks said: “In professional sport, you invariably have to say goodbye to good people at the end of each season and with this group, they are all very, very good people.

“All these lads have made massive contributions to the club. When we look back on the likes of Jasper, Nic and Guy; there’s a lot of pride in their development, becoming international players whilst at the club and they will be missed around Oval Park.

“Those guys, Matt and Francois were also big parts in winning a Premiership title for the club. Those memories will live on past their playing careers. We wish all our departing players the best for the future they will always be warmly welcomed back at Leicester Tigers.”

Leicester Tigers 2023/2024 Farewells

Phil Cokanasiga, Tiger #2381

Nic Dolly, Tiger #2348

Guy Porter, Tiger #2330

Joe Powell, Tiger #2407

Dan Richardson, Tiger #2359

Matt Scott, Tiger #2325

Jasper Wiese, Tiger #2339

Mike Williams, Tiger #2235

Ben Woollett, Tiger #2413

Francois van Wyk, Tiger #2350