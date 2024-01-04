Leicester confirm immediate exit of two players, including Joe Powell

Leicester have adjusted their squad ahead of their opening match of 2024, confirming the immediate effect exit of Joe Powell and Joe Browning ahead of this Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

It was last July, shortly after the financial collapse of London Irish, when the 29-year-old Powell, who won four caps for Australia in 2017, joined the Tigers, the club where the 21-year-old Browning had come through their academy ranks.

A statement read: “Leicester Tigers have confirmed scrum-half Joe Powell and outside back Joe Browning have finished up their time with the club. Powell, signed on a short-term deal in the summer, made seven appearances in Tigers colours, scoring two tries in his short stint in Leicester.

“A product of Tigers’ academy, Browning made six senior team appearances during his time with the club, the last coming against Bedford in this season’s Premiership Cup.”

Leicester Tigers general manager Richard Wilks said: “It’s always tough to see good people leave and both these lads are exceptional people and they will be missed around the club.

“Joe Powell has obviously only been with us for a short time, and it’s never easy to come into an environment for a short period, but he worked his socks off every day and the lads loved having him around.

“For Joe Browning, who has been a part of Tigers since school, it is tough to see him go but it is probably the right time for him to experience a new environment and play more rugby. The lads go with our best wishes and will always be welcome at Tigers.”