Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Leinster | Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Player ratings: Leicester Tigers will come away from Dublin following their 36-22 loss to Leinster feeling they could have done more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team cannot be faulted for their effort, but their execution is what let them down at times in a game where they matched the four-time Investec Champions Cup winners in many departments.

There were many positives to take from the game though and some strong performances to go with it. So here’s how the players rated:

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Starting XV

15 Jamie Shillcock – 6

Poses a different threat to Freddie Steward in the No15 jersey, and troubled Leinster’s defence frequently throughout the match.

14 Freddie Steward – 5

Solid as ever, although he did drop his annual high ball which is as rare a sight as you will see in rugby.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 5 Tries 3 4 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 78 Carries 108 8 Line Breaks 6 12 Turnovers Lost 9 3 Turnovers Won 3

13 Dan Kelly – 5

Assisted Handre Pollard’s early try with an offload in contact, unfortunately, assisted Robbie Henshaw’s second-half interception too, which was decisive as Leicester had the momentum at the time.

12 Solomone Kata – 4

Didn’t manage to make the kind of damage to the Leinster defensive line as he would have desired.

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins – 5

Carved through the Leinster defence in the second 40 before producing an aimless pass which typified how Leicester shot themselves in the foot at times.

10 Handré Pollard – 5

A mixed bag from the World Cup winner. Took his try well, but defence was shaky at times.

9 Jack van Poortvliet – 6

Good service and tactical kicking were a key part of the No9’s game, but Leicester couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities he helped create.

1 James Cronin – 8.5

Cronin was exceptional, anchoring the scrum with skill and strength that made a significant difference against Leinster. He was everywhere, contributing in open play with carries, tackles and added a try to his haul.

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Julián Montoya – 6

Strong lineout display and got around the park well.

3 Dan Cole – 7

Stood toe to toe with what is Ireland’s favoured front row.

4 Harry Wells – 6

Big defensive effort from the big man, who needed to assert himself with Olly Chessum and George Martin not playing.

5 Kyle Hatherell – 5

Displayed athleticism and a good work rate, challenging Leinster’s defence on several occasions.



6 Hanro Liebenberg – 8

Did well at slowing Leinster’s ball down at the breakdown. Massive contribution forcing Jack Conan to knock-on while barrelling over the try line in the second half. Dominated the airways with Leinster’s lineout.

7 Olly Cracknell – 7.5

A real No7’s performance. Tackled relentlessly and busy at the breakdown- which is needed against wave after wave of Leinster attacks.

8 Jasper Wiese – 6.5

A typical Jasper Wiese performance – lots of carries and lots of metres – albeit an ill-disciplined display.

Replacements

16 Charlie Clare – 6

Bagged one of the easiest tries of his career in his short stint.

17 Francois van Wyk – 4

Couldn’t replicate the superb display his predecessor Cronin produced. Was caught isolated in Conan’s try, as he couldn’t make it to tackle Ryan Baird.

18 Will Hurd – 4

Struggled against Cian Healy after coming on.

19 Finn Carnduff – N/A

20 Emeka Ilione – N/A

21 Tom Whiteley – 5

Bit of a lost cause coming on when he did.

22 Phil Cokanasiga – N/A



23 Mike Brown – N/A