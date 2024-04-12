Joe Schmidt to kick doors open on overseas Wallabies

Joe Schmidt is close to securing a major change in Rugby Australia’s selection policy, which will allow him to select anyone outside Australia who qualifies for the Wallabies.

Rugby Australia last tweaked the so-called ‘Giteau Law’ in February 2022 when they ditched the rule introduced in 2015 that said players must have either 60 caps or seven years of service. However, that revision only allowed for three overseas-based players to be selected.

Players are now eligible if they have played a minimum of 30 Test caps or have completed a minimum of five years of service to Rugby Australia.

Ever since Michael Cheika forced the then-Australian Rugby Union to allow him to select overseas-based players, every other Wallabies coach has managed to chip away at the hard-line policy even more.

Eddie Jones was a strong advocate, saying: “I understand the rationale of the law, and it’s important to keep players playing in Australia.

“I think that’s important, and we need to have a discussion about whether that is going to affect our chance of winning the World Cup. Then, if it is, then there may be an option to change it. I’m not sure.”

Schmidt has now picked up the baton in the aftermath of Australia’s woeful 2023 World Cup campaign, and it appears that a further shift in policy is imminent.

Schmidt’s forward-thinking move is in stark contrast to that of their English counterparts, who this week dug their heels in and refused to budge.

“Where we currently stand on the policy of only selecting players based in England stays as it is,” said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

One of the first players to benefit from any shift in Rugby Australia policy could be Seb Blake, the young Gloucester hooker who caught Schmidt’s eye before being called up for the England A squad in February.

There is also a bevy of veteran Wallabies currently playing outside Australia, including the likes of Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley, Will Skelton, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, and the Arnold brothers.