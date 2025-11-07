Northern Edition
International

Steve Tandy addresses Louis Rees-Zammit and Saracens star calls

By PA
Photo : @WelshRugbyUnion

New Wales boss Steve Tandy admitted he had to resist the temptation to throw Louis Rees-Zammit straight into a starting role on his return to international rugby.

Rees-Zammit has been nursing a toe injury since being injured in his third game for Bristol following an 18-month spell in the NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old winger – who has not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup over two years ago – will be among the replacements for the Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday.

Tandy said: “There’s always a temptation to start someone like Zammo, but we’ve got to do what’s right by him and the group.

“Zammo’s probably played two games in total since he’s come back and then he’s had an injury. It’s his first full training week, which has been awesome.

“He’s been doing some running and he’s been ticking the boxes in lots of the physical aspects, but then you’ve got Tommy (Rogers) and Jadzi (Josh Adams) who’ve trained really well. We’ve got two boys who are match fit and will give us something.

“Bringing Zammo off the bench does add a massive opportunity to add impact to the game.”

Tandy has made seven changes from the side which ended Wales’ record run of 18 consecutive Test defeats in Japan four months ago.

Skipper Jac Morgan returns following the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, and Saracens prop Rhys Carre is recalled after being frozen out under Tandy’s predecessor, Warren Gatland.

Carre won the last of his 20 caps during the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

“You’ve got to look at his performances, what he’s been doing in the club game playing for a big club like Saracens,” said Tandy.

“He’s played a lot of minutes and been playing really well.

“I’ve had lots of conversations with Rhys, and having the ability to start him against Argentina is exciting for us.”

Wales have slipped to 12th in the world rankings ahead of an autumn programme that also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Argentina are sixth in those rankings and renowned for the strength of their forwards.

The Pumas recorded wins over Australia and New Zealand in the recent Rugby Championship, and lost to eventual champions South Africa by only two points in the final game at Twickenham.

“There’s some big boys out there,” Tandy said of the Pumas’ power game.

“We can’t change our physical attributes but we have got some big aggressive boys as well.

“We’ve got to adapt the game that suits our physicality and our strengths.”

Just how close Finlay Christie really came to playing for Scotland

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie recalls just how close he was to becoming a Scotland international, as Gregor Townsend pitched the opportunity to play for the country he had left as a seven-year-old.

Read Now

 

Comments

4 Comments
T
TI 9 days ago

I do realize, that I might have the minority opinion here, but I don’t think he should play for Wales again, unless he re-earns the jersey by serving a Welsh province for the same amount of time he was absent, pursuing his pipe dream. Nothing against him personally, but Wales are at their nadir and what they need as a team is culture first and foremost. LRZ is like the girlfriend, who dumped you for another guy, but then he’s not really interested in her, so she’s coming back to her B man.


Let’s face it, if his NFL dream played out, he wouldn’t even think twice about Welsh rugby. Welsh rugby evidently and empirically was not his highest priority. So why should he be the highest priority for Welsh rugby? What message would that send to the other players.


Playing for one’s national team should be the ultimate goal, ultimate honour. Abandoning that for personal fulfillment is completely fine, but a player who does it should not jump the queue on players, who didn’t turn their backs on their national team in its worst ever era. Guys like Mee, Winnet, or Adams shouldn’t ride the pine just because the A plan didn’t work for Louis. Do your penance for a Welsh region, Louis. Show, that you’ve learned the lesson and are in rugby to stay. But straight back to England for the paycheck, and expecting Wales to come knocking on your door? That’s the worst possible message to send.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

It amazes me how a guy who has played almost no rugby in 2 years, playing for the 12th best team in the world gets 3 articles published about him in a week.


People with real talent and who have actually done something worth knowing about crowded out by someone who gave up on the sport to chase fame and fortune in America.


Can we shelve articles about him now with the ones about Stuart Hogg?

T
TI 9 days ago

Absolutely. I was a great fan of Louis, but I’m a rugby fan. IDGAF about any other sport, and the moment he went to NFL, I don’t want to hear a peep about it. If I was interested in NFL, I’d read the NFLpass. I’m not.

Keep rugby news about rugby, journos.


LRZ pursued his dream, and fair play. But no one owes him “his place” in the Welsh team. If he bowed his head and came back to Wales to play for peanuts in one of the provinces, and repaid the two years he was absent in Wales’ worst ever era, I’d be inclined to let him back in. But letting him back in the Welsh jersey, when he’s obviously settling for his plan B, and doesn’t even bother to come home to play for a Welsh region, but goes straight for PREM money … what message does it send to the guys who stayed.


If they just let him walk in, it would be a culture killer.

A
AD 9 days ago

I remember Wales so dominant in the 70s and 80s. I also remember England being awful. Nevertheless, I hope Wales get better and start playing well again.

