Steve Tandy addresses Louis Rees-Zammit and Saracens star calls

New Wales boss Steve Tandy admitted he had to resist the temptation to throw Louis Rees-Zammit straight into a starting role on his return to international rugby.

Rees-Zammit has been nursing a toe injury since being injured in his third game for Bristol following an 18-month spell in the NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old winger – who has not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup over two years ago – will be among the replacements for the Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday.

Tandy said: “There’s always a temptation to start someone like Zammo, but we’ve got to do what’s right by him and the group.

“Zammo’s probably played two games in total since he’s come back and then he’s had an injury. It’s his first full training week, which has been awesome.

“He’s been doing some running and he’s been ticking the boxes in lots of the physical aspects, but then you’ve got Tommy (Rogers) and Jadzi (Josh Adams) who’ve trained really well. We’ve got two boys who are match fit and will give us something.

“Bringing Zammo off the bench does add a massive opportunity to add impact to the game.”

Tandy has made seven changes from the side which ended Wales’ record run of 18 consecutive Test defeats in Japan four months ago.

Skipper Jac Morgan returns following the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, and Saracens prop Rhys Carre is recalled after being frozen out under Tandy’s predecessor, Warren Gatland.

Carre won the last of his 20 caps during the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

“You’ve got to look at his performances, what he’s been doing in the club game playing for a big club like Saracens,” said Tandy.

“He’s played a lot of minutes and been playing really well.

“I’ve had lots of conversations with Rhys, and having the ability to start him against Argentina is exciting for us.”

Wales have slipped to 12th in the world rankings ahead of an autumn programme that also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Argentina are sixth in those rankings and renowned for the strength of their forwards.

The Pumas recorded wins over Australia and New Zealand in the recent Rugby Championship, and lost to eventual champions South Africa by only two points in the final game at Twickenham.

“There’s some big boys out there,” Tandy said of the Pumas’ power game.

“We can’t change our physical attributes but we have got some big aggressive boys as well.

“We’ve got to adapt the game that suits our physicality and our strengths.”