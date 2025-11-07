Just how close Finlay Christie really came to playing for Scotland

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie recalls just how close he was to becoming a Scotland international, as Gregor Townsend pitched the opportunity to play for the country he had left as a seven-year-old.

Although not named to face the nation of his birth at Murrayfield this weekend, it’s a fixture that hits close to home for the Auckland Blues nine.

“I was very close to be fair,” Christie told RugbyPass this week, when asked how close he was to declaring for Scotland.

“I had a chat with him [Gregor Townsend], and weighed up a few options,” he says. “I was coming to the end of my [Auckland] Blues contract, and I was pretty keen.” COVID disrupted the move, and the option to remain in New Zealand looked increasingly enticing as clubs in the Northern Hemisphere struggled under the weight of financial uncertainty caused by the virus.

In many ways, it worked out for Christie and the All Blacks. After countless ‘Kilted Kiwis’ made names for themselves with Scotland, it was finally time for New Zealand to get some payback. “We got one and you guys got about 50!” as former head coach Ian Foster joked at the time.

The Scotland years in Peebles and Aberdeen represented just a small chapter in the 30-year-old’s life, but the connection remains strong. His brother Gregor plies his trade with Scottish Premiership side Currie Chieftains as a nine.

You can also find an interview in which Christie deals with quiz questions about his birth country as easily as a ball at the back of a ruck. Unfortunately, it has also made him the de facto tour guide in the capital.

“Everyone seems to think that I know everything about Edinburgh, but I don’t think they realise it was over 20 years ago that I lived here,” he jokes. “Half the time I’m telling them I don’t know.” Instead, ask the halfback about what makes New Zealand so adept at producing players despite the limited population size of 5.3 million.

“It’s our upbringing,” as he puts it. “A massive point of difference that New Zealand has, as you’ll see with any All Black, is they’ll tell you it was a dream as kids growing up in their backyard, playing in bare feet from about three, four years old.”

It might seem to some that the idea of future All Blacks spending every waking minute tossing a ball around is just a lazy stereotype when it comes to identifying the root of their success – but Christie disagrees.

“No, not at all,” he argues. “It’s part of the culture.”

Just as much as the fundamentals learned in the garden, Christie can credit patience and perseverance for his 27 caps. For most of his career, however, being an All Black wasn’t on the cards. Struggling for starts with the Chiefs and Hurricanes, it was the move to the Blues that kick-started the journey to Ian Foster’s plans in 2021 – only a year after making the switch.

“It was pretty surreal. I know it sounds cliché, but if I’m being honest, it was a position I never thought I would be in. That’s for sure,” says Christie. “Even early on in my Super Rugby days, I was never different. My playing style was never really, really good or anything.”

Xavier Roe (L) and Finlay Christie (R) of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium on September 2, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

So what was it that got him there? “A lot of hard work,” he says. “I worked a lot on my skills. I was never the best passer growing up, and then I started playing halfback and obviously it’s your core role.”

The progress was enough to give him the chance to wear the coveted jersey.

All players will defend the significance of their own shirt, but the link All Blacks have to theirs has taken on mythical proportions – so much so that Peter Bills wrote a book off the back of the idea. Another stereotype? “For us as All Blacks, we connect quite a lot to the history of the jersey, but also to past players – legends of the game,” he says. “We’ve got a motto, ‘no one wants to let the jersey down.’”

Wearing the shirt represents a career zenith for many, but it comes with an equally heavy weight – one intensified when the almost unachievable standards set back home aren’t met. Being part of the squad that reached the 2023 World Cup final was “a special experience,” as Christie puts it.

But not coming away with the Webb Ellis continues to haunt.

“Man …” Christie says before pausing, “There are a lot of boys in this squad that still think about that quite often to this day. It’s one of those that I guess you’ll have with you for the rest of your life.”

What should have been a proud moment was slightly soured as Christie, selected ahead of highly touted prospect Cam Roigard on the bench during the knock-out stages, became a lightning rod for Kiwi ire.

“It comes with the territory. Those guys in the media especially, will always have their own views, and it’s their job to try and push things. But yeah, some people can get pretty jacked up about it.”

Waratahs Blues Finlay Christie” width=”1023″ height=”557″ /> Finlay Christie of the Blues reacts during the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Blues at Allianz Stadium, on March 16, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Disappointment was followed by a Super Rugby title in 2024, but that didn’t seem to convince everyone.

Anywhere else, it might be easy to steer clear of the critics – but not in New Zealand. The grip the sport has on the nation’s psyche is so strong that burying your head in the sand is impossible; even the ants are talking about it.

What followed was a short absence from selection as Christie looked to repair his “broken” body. His return for the Rugby Championship, however, prompted legendary scrum-half Justin Marshall to pull no punches, asking “why the hell” he had been selected.

A hard thing for any player to hear from a childhood idol – especially one who’s felt similar disappointment with the All Blacks at World Cups gone by.

“Knowing that a lot of the players, or past players in the media were in our shoes. When they’re the ones firing bullets, it’s a bit disappointing because they know what it feels like. But we can’t get too caught up in it, eh?” Christie adds cheerily.

Back in the building, competing with Roigard and Cortez Ratima has meant limited game time on the Grand Slam tour so far. Not selected as the All Blacks produced a statement win against Ireland in Chicago, he was unable to crack the 23 to take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

However, Christie’s father has still made the trip for the occasion, where many of the clan will congregate for Scotland’s attempt to end the 120-year wait for a win against New Zealand. Not that family ties will sway him on the day.

“I love both countries. But I’m playing for one team at the moment, so my sole focus and energy is all going there. It doesn’t mean to say if Scotland are playing any other team, I won’t be backing them.”