Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
International

Just how close Finlay Christie really came to playing for Scotland

Finlay Christie of New Zealand before the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie recalls just how close he was to becoming a Scotland international, as Gregor Townsend pitched the opportunity to play for the country he had left as a seven-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although not named to face the nation of his birth at Murrayfield this weekend, it’s a fixture that hits close to home for the Auckland Blues nine.

“I was very close to be fair,” Christie told RugbyPass this week, when asked how close he was to declaring for Scotland.

“I had a chat with him [Gregor Townsend], and weighed up a few options,” he says. “I was coming to the end of my [Auckland] Blues contract, and I was pretty keen.” COVID disrupted the move, and the option to remain in New Zealand looked increasingly enticing as clubs in the Northern Hemisphere struggled under the weight of financial uncertainty caused by the virus.

In many ways, it worked out for Christie and the All Blacks. After countless ‘Kilted Kiwis’ made names for themselves with Scotland, it was finally time for New Zealand to get some payback. “We got one and you guys got about 50!” as former head coach Ian Foster joked at the time.

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
17 - 25
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

The Scotland years in Peebles and Aberdeen represented just a small chapter in the 30-year-old’s life, but the connection remains strong. His brother Gregor plies his trade with Scottish Premiership side Currie Chieftains as a nine.

You can also find an interview in which Christie deals with quiz questions about his birth country as easily as a ball at the back of a ruck. Unfortunately, it has also made him the de facto tour guide in the capital.

“Everyone seems to think that I know everything about Edinburgh, but I don’t think they realise it was over 20 years ago that I lived here,” he jokes. “Half the time I’m telling them I don’t know.” Instead, ask the halfback about what makes New Zealand so adept at producing players despite the limited population size of 5.3 million.

“It’s our upbringing,” as he puts it. “A massive point of difference that New Zealand has, as you’ll see with any All Black, is they’ll tell you it was a dream as kids growing up in their backyard, playing in bare feet from about three, four years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It might seem to some that the idea of future All Blacks spending every waking minute tossing a ball around is just a lazy stereotype when it comes to identifying the root of their success – but Christie disagrees.

“No, not at all,” he argues. “It’s part of the culture.”

Just as much as the fundamentals learned in the garden, Christie can credit patience and perseverance for his 27 caps. For most of his career, however, being an All Black wasn’t on the cards. Struggling for starts with the Chiefs and Hurricanes, it was the move to the Blues that kick-started the journey to Ian Foster’s plans in 2021 – only a year after making the switch.

“It was pretty surreal. I know it sounds cliché, but if I’m being honest, it was a position I never thought I would be in. That’s for sure,” says Christie. “Even early on in my Super Rugby days, I was never different. My playing style was never really, really good or anything.”

Finlay Christie
Xavier Roe (L) and Finlay Christie (R) of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium on September 2, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

So what was it that got him there? “A lot of hard work,” he says. “I worked a lot on my skills. I was never the best passer growing up, and then I started playing halfback and obviously it’s your core role.”

The progress was enough to give him the chance to wear the coveted jersey.

All players will defend the significance of their own shirt, but the link All Blacks have to theirs has taken on mythical proportions – so much so that Peter Bills wrote a book off the back of the idea. Another stereotype? “For us as All Blacks, we connect quite a lot to the history of the jersey, but also to past players – legends of the game,” he says. “We’ve got a motto, ‘no one wants to let the jersey down.’”

Wearing the shirt represents a career zenith for many, but it comes with an equally heavy weight – one intensified when the almost unachievable standards set back home aren’t met. Being part of the squad that reached the 2023 World Cup final was “a special experience,” as Christie puts it.

But not coming away with the Webb Ellis continues to haunt.

“Man …” Christie says before pausing, “There are a lot of boys in this squad that still think about that quite often to this day. It’s one of those that I guess you’ll have with you for the rest of your life.”

What should have been a proud moment was slightly soured as Christie, selected ahead of highly touted prospect Cam Roigard on the bench during the knock-out stages, became a lightning rod for Kiwi ire.

“It comes with the territory. Those guys in the media especially, will always have their own views, and it’s their job to try and push things. But yeah, some people can get pretty jacked up about it.”

<a href=
Waratahs Blues Finlay Christie” width=”1023″ height=”557″ /> Finlay Christie of the Blues reacts during the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Blues at Allianz Stadium, on March 16, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Disappointment was followed by a Super Rugby title in 2024, but that didn’t seem to convince everyone.

Anywhere else, it might be easy to steer clear of the critics – but not in New Zealand. The grip the sport has on the nation’s psyche is so strong that burying your head in the sand is impossible; even the ants are talking about it.

What followed was a short absence from selection as Christie looked to repair his “broken” body. His return for the Rugby Championship, however, prompted legendary scrum-half Justin Marshall to pull no punches, asking “why the hell” he had been selected.

A hard thing for any player to hear from a childhood idol – especially one who’s felt similar disappointment with the All Blacks at World Cups gone by.

“Knowing that a lot of the players, or past players in the media were in our shoes. When they’re the ones firing bullets, it’s a bit disappointing because they know what it feels like. But we can’t get too caught up in it, eh?” Christie adds cheerily.

Back in the building, competing with Roigard and Cortez Ratima has meant limited game time on the Grand Slam tour so far. Not selected as the All Blacks produced a statement win against Ireland in Chicago, he was unable to crack the 23 to take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

However, Christie’s father has still made the trip for the occasion, where many of the clan will congregate for Scotland’s attempt to end the 120-year wait for a win against New Zealand. Not that family ties will sway him on the day.

“I love both countries. But I’m playing for one team at the moment, so my sole focus and energy is all going there. It doesn’t mean to say if Scotland are playing any other team, I won’t be backing them.”

Related

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

Read Now

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

3 Comments
S
SB 9 days ago

“Knowing that a lot of the players, or past players in the media were in our shoes. When they’re the ones firing bullets, it’s a bit disappointing because they know what it feels like”

100% agree with this.

H
Hammer Head 8 days ago

Thought he said they were all barefoot tossing balls?


I should probably read the article more thoroughly, to be fair.

A
AD 9 days ago

Nice article. Just shows how hard work and determination can get you to the top.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 10 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 23 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 37 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 46 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.