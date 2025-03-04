Star Wallaby returns as Western Force look to bounce back from loss

Western Force captain Jeremy Williams is back for the Western Force ahead of their crunch clash with the NSW Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Williams missed last weekend’s nail-biting 28-24 loss to the Queensland Reds but has been named to return along with outside centre Sio Tomkinson for the fourth-round fixture.

Williams and Tomkinson are among the five changes to the Force’s 23-man list, with Wallaby Brandon Paenga-Amosa also coming into the team’s starting side for the first time.

Will Harris comes into the First XV are blindside flanker while Nick Champion de Crespigny has been moved to No. 8. Tom Horton has also been promoted to the Force’s bench.

Marley Peace, Paenga-Amosa and Tom Robertson are the Force’s front rowers for this Australian derby, while captain Williams will pack down alongside Darcy Swain in the second row.

Harris forms a loose forward combination alongside tackle-machine Carlo Tizzano and Champion de Crespigny, with those last two among the form backrowers in Super Rugby.

Wallabies Nic White and Ben Donaldson will link up in the halves once again, while Hamish Stewart partners Tomkinson in the midfield.

Magical winger Harry Potter lines up on the right wing, with in-form speedster Dylan Pietsch on the other edge, and former Queensland Reds flyer Mac Grealy out the back.

Before this match, the Western Force will take on the NSW Waratahs in the second round of Super Rugby Women’s, which got underway last weekend.

Super Rugby Women’s matches are being streamed on RugbyPass in regions outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 29 First try wins 60% Home team wins 80%

Western Force team to take on NSW Waratahs

Starting XV: Marley Pearce, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy,

Reserves: Tom Horton, Ryan Coxon, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Reed Prinsep, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa

Unavailabe

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

