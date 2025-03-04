Codie Taylor returns for Crusaders in team to host Reds

The Crusaders will have the services of All Black Codie Taylor when they host the Reds in Christchurch this weekend.

The hooker has been absent from the season to date as he rehabs a hamstring injury, but is fot and firing for his season debut against the unbeaten Australian heavyweights.

It’s the first trans-Tasman contest of the year for the Crusaders, who split their opening two games with a win against the Hurricanes and a loss against the Chiefs before their bye week in round three.

“They’ve been managing me quite well here and I’m feeling good now and ready to get back out there,” Taylor said.

“Me and the assault bike have become best friends over the last couple of weeks and I’m quite happy I can hopefully say goodbye to him for a wee while.”

The only other change to the starting XV is the inclusion of Dallas McLeod in the midfield, the one-time All Black lines up outside captain David Havili and replaces Levi Aumua in the No 13 jersey.

The contest will be a special one for former Wallaby and Queensland Reds playmaker James O’Connor, who has again been named on the bench to face his old squad.

“They’re coming off two good wins, they’ll be full of confidence, and they’ll be coming here to do a job,” O’Connor says.

The 64-time Wallaby went on to share his thoughts on what has been a lung-busting season to date.

“Everyone is talking about how high scoring the competition is, it’s because they’re speeding the game up, there’s more fatigue out there, even for me as a goal kicker, I’m still getting my breath and I’m getting the 10-second call to kick the ball.”

“I’m enjoying it, there’s more attacking pictures and for the fans it must be pretty cool to watch.”

The contest is set for a Sunday afternoon kickoff time, something Crusaders head coach Rob Penney was looking forward to.

“Afternoon footy is so exciting for fans to get out and get in the sun and watch it live – it’s fabulous for families to get out and enjoy an afternoon at their favourite sport.”

Crusaders team to play the Reds

Tamaiti Williams Codie Taylor Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Antonio Shalfoon Cullen Grace (VC) Ethan Blackadder Christian Lio-Willie Kyle Preston Taha Kemara Sevu Reece (C) David Havili Dallas McLeod Chay Fihaki (VC) Will Jordan

Reserves

16. Ioane Moananu

17. George Bower

18. Sam Matenga

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Corey Kellow

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. James O’Connor

23. Levi Aumua

Injury status

Rivez REIHANA Ankle

1 week

Seb CALDER AC Joint

1 week

Quin STRANGE Pec/Hamstring

1 week

Jamie HANNAH Shoulder (surgery)

1 week

Aki TUIVAILALA Finger (surgery)

1 week

Dom GARDINER Hamstring

3-5 weeks

Johnny McNICHOLL Hamstring

3-5 weeks

Kershawl SYKES-MARTIN Medial ligament (knee)

4 weeks

Noah HOTHAM Ankle

5 weeks

George BELL Planter plate (foot)

16-20 weeks

Finaly BREWIS Shoulder (surgery)

Out for the season