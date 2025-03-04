Wallaby Liam Wright returns to Reds’ starting side for Crusaders clash

After snapping a 25-year drought with a win in Christchurch last season, the Queensland Reds will look to repeat history when they take on the Crusaders at Apollo Projects Stadium in a Super Rugby Pacific afternoon fixture this Sunday.

One-time Wallabies captain Liam Wright has been named in the Reds’ starting side for the first time this season after returning from a significant stint on the sidelines off the bench in last weekend’s thrilling win over the Western Force.

Filipo Daugunu was the hero for the Reds in that Australian derby, with the winger crossing for a last-gasp try inside the final minute of play. Daugunu shifts from the wing to the midfield for the fourth-round clash, while Tim ‘Junkyard Dog’ returns to the starting side.

Alex Hodgman joins Matt Faessler and Massimo De Lutiis in the front row, while Josh Canham and Ryan Smith round out the tight five. Wright joins Wallabies Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in the loose forwards.

Co-captain Tate McDermott joins Harry McLaughlin-Phillips in the halves, with the former U20 prospect earning a start this week. Dre Pakeho and Daugunu are the centres, while Ryan, Lachie Anderson and Heremaia Murray are the three outside backs.

This is a massive match for the Reds, who are looking to keep their unbeaten run alive to start the season, but there’s a lot more than rugby happening back home in Queensland with Cyclone Alfred set to hit part of the state and North New South Wales.

“We have put a lot of emphasis on staying connected with family and friends in Queensland. Our thoughts are not just with them but everyone in Queensland,” Kiss said.

“The players are fairly good at compartmentalising so they switch on to the footy parts of the week btu are making sure they are on top of things back home with time to contact loved ones.

“It’s a real life thing so safety is the priority.”

The Reds will take on James O’Connor for the first time since the playmaker left Ballymore to take up an opportunity with the Crusaders. O’Connor has regularly been called upon off the bench so far this season, and has added experience and composure off the pine.

“We have a lot of respect for James. He’s a quality player and man,” Kiss added.

“Not everything runs in a straight line with rugby. James gave an enormous amount to Australian rugby, and he’s exploring another avenue. He has ambitions to coach down the track, and seeing a different environment will add to that.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 36 21 First try wins 80% Home team wins 40%

Queensland Reds to take on Crusaders

1 Alex Hodgman – Sunnybank – Mount Albert Grammar, Auckland – Suburbs RFC, Auck

2 Matt Faessler – Brothers – Toowoomba Grammar School – USQ Saints

3 Massimo De Lutiis – Wests – The Southport School – Surfers Paradise Dolphins

4 Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequins RC, Melb

5 Ryan Smith – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe – Caboolture Snakes

6 Liam Wright (cc) – Easts – Anglican Church Grammar School – Easts

7 Fraser McReight – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies

8 Harry Wilson – Brothers – St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace – Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Tate McDermott (cc) – University of Queensland – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Flinders RC

10 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Gunnedah Red Devils

11 Tim Ryan – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe

12 Dre Pakeho – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School

13 Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji

14 Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney

15 Heremaia Murray – TBC – Auckland Grammar – Te Rarawa RC, NZ

Reserves:

16 Josh Nasser – University of Queensland – St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace – Easts

17 George Blake – Bond University – The Southport School – Fasi Maufanga Eels, Tonga

18 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ

19 Angus Blyth – Bond University – The Southport School – Casuarina Beach RC

20 Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney

21 Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland – Ipswich Grammar School – Souths

22 Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland – Epsom College – Richmond RC, UK

23 Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts – Anglican Church Grammar School

Unavailable through injury: Jock Campbell, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Mason Gordon, Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru Unavailable: Hunter Paisami (suspension)