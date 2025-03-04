Former Reds fly-half picked ahead of Wallaby for Waratahs debut

Former Queensland Reds fly-half Lawson Creighton will debut for the NSW Waratahs in this weekend’s clash with the Western Force at Sydney’s Allianz Stadum. Creighton is one of three potential debutants in the Tahs’ 23, with another two named on the bench.

After making the move south of the Queensland-New South Wales border ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season, Creighton will wear the Waratahs’ No. 10 jersey in round four after returning from injury and impressing for Waratahs ‘A’ against the Brumbies Runners

Tane Edmed makes way for Creighton, with the Wallaby dropping to the reserves. Felix Kalapu and Leafi Talataina are also in line to wear the Waratahs’ famed sky blue jersey for the first time in a competitive fixture, while former Hurricane Ben Grant has been named in the run-on side.

“Ben Grant has been really good off the bench in the last couple of games and has had a strong pre-season,” coach Dan McKellar said in a statement.

“He’s a good lineout operator, and given the Force’s defensive strengths in that area, we felt he deserved an opportunity to start.

“Lawson has worked really hard in rehab after arriving with a groin injury,” he added. “He got back to full fitness, played well in the ‘A’ game against the Brumbies Runners, and has trained really well the last couple of weeks.

“We feel he’s ready to start, and it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Coach McKellar has named a familiar front row trio with Angus Bell set to pack down with fellow Wallabies David Porecki and Taniela Tupou. Grant and High Sinclair round out the tight five as the locking duo for this weekend’s fixture.

Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble and Langi Gleeson are the other starting forwards after being picked in the loose forwards once again. Gleeson was especially impressive last time out against the Fijian Drua, with the No. 8 scoring a first-half double at Allianz Stadium.

Captain Jake Gordon joins Creighton in the halves, while Darby Lancaster, Max Jorgensen and Andrew Kellaway will once again line up on the wings. In the midfield, Henry O’Donnell partners Joey Walton who has worked hard in a bid to return from injury.

“It’s great to have Joey back,” McKellar reflected.

“Our medical and strength and conditioning staff have done a superb job to turn what could have been a longer-term injury into a short-term one.

“He’s been with us all pre-season and knows exactly how we want to play.

“He’ll bring strong communication and work ethic to the midfield.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 29 First try wins 60% Home team wins 80%

NSW Waratahs to take on Western Force

1. Angus Bell (Sydney University)

2. David Porecki (Manly)

3. Taniela Tupou (West Harbour)

4. Hugh Sinclair (Northern Suburbs)

5. Ben Grant (Sydney University

6. Rob Leota (Eastern Suburbs)

7. Charlie Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)

8. Langi Gleeson (Manly)

9. Jake Gordon © (Sydney University)

10. Lawson Creighton (Randwick)*

11. Darby Lancaster (Eastern Suburbs)

12. Joey Walton (Gordon)

13. Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)

14. Max Jorgensen (Randwick)

15. Andrew Kellaway (Randwick)

Replacements

16. Mahe Vailanu (Gordon)

17. Tom Lambert (Sydney University)

18. Siosifa Amone (Northern Suburbs)

19. Felix Kalapu (Northern Suburbs)*

20. Leafi Talataina (Sydney University)*

21. Jack Grant (Eastern Suburbs)

22. Tane Edmed (Eastwood)

23. Triston Reilly (Randwick)

*Denotes NSW Waratahs debut

Players Unavailable for selection:

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (toe)

Lalakai Foketi (groin)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)