Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Six Nations

Standout performer Jack Dempsey gives Scotland a huge boost

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Jack Dempsey of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's first try during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Italy and Scotland at Stadio Olimpico on February 07, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jack Dempsey could make a much quicker than expected return to action after being named in Scotland’s wider squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations top-of-the-table clash at home to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The No.8 was Scotland’s best player in the round one defeat to Italy and was a prominent member of the back row that helped to destroy England as the Calcutta Cup returned north before suffering a bicep injury in the match.

It was thought that the injury would prevent Dempsey from featuring again in this year’s Six Nations However, the Australian-born star has been added to the squad along with prop Murphy Walker and his uncapped Glasgow teammate, hooker Seb Stephen.

VIDEO

Dempsey, who scored his second try for Scotland in as many matches in the loss in Rome, will continue to be monitored by Scotland’s medical team in the closing fortnight of the championship.

Walker last played for Scotland during November’s Quilter Nations Series in the 85-0 win over USA.

Updated Scotland Squad

Forwards:

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (33)
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (15)
Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby (21)
Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (15)
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (48)
Dave Cherry – Vannes (18)
Alex Craig – Glasgow Warriors (6)
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (37)
Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (31)
Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (1)
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (79)
Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (86)
Jonny Gray – Union Bordeaux Bègles (81)
Gregor Hiddleston – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)
Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (8)
Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (14)
D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (5)
Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (47)
Seb Stephen – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)
Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (46)
George Turner – Harlequins (53)
Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors (6)
Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (12)

Backs:

Fergus Burke – Saracens (3)
Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (53)
Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (36)
George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (43)
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (11)
Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (61)
Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears (15)
Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (63)
Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (16)
Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (92)
Kyle Rowe- Glasgow Warriors (16)
Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (12)
Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (31)
Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (36) – CAPTAIN
Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (53)
Ben White – Toulon (34)
Gus Warr – Sale Sharks (2)

ADVERTISEMENT

*Caps in brackets

Related

Forgotten Scotland star's try sees Edinburgh protect the Hive from Scarlets

Edinburgh were made to work hard for a 24-19 comeback win over Scarlets at Hive Stadium with Harry Paterson scoring the decisive late try.

Read Now

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

59
2

Italy player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
3

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

83
4

Scotland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
5

France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

14
6

Former Bristol captain Matt Salter dies aged 49

1
7

'My season is over': England's injury problems worsen

2
8

'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

31

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 15 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 17 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 17 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 19 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 21 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT