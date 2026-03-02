Standout performer Jack Dempsey gives Scotland a huge boost

Jack Dempsey could make a much quicker than expected return to action after being named in Scotland’s wider squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations top-of-the-table clash at home to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The No.8 was Scotland’s best player in the round one defeat to Italy and was a prominent member of the back row that helped to destroy England as the Calcutta Cup returned north before suffering a bicep injury in the match.

It was thought that the injury would prevent Dempsey from featuring again in this year’s Six Nations However, the Australian-born star has been added to the squad along with prop Murphy Walker and his uncapped Glasgow teammate, hooker Seb Stephen.

VIDEO

Dempsey, who scored his second try for Scotland in as many matches in the loss in Rome, will continue to be monitored by Scotland’s medical team in the closing fortnight of the championship.

Walker last played for Scotland during November’s Quilter Nations Series in the 85-0 win over USA.

Updated Scotland Squad

Forwards:

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (33)

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (15)

Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby (21)

Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (15)

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (48)

Dave Cherry – Vannes (18)

Alex Craig – Glasgow Warriors (6)

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (37)

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (31)

Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (79)

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (86)

Jonny Gray – Union Bordeaux Bègles (81)

Gregor Hiddleston – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (8)

Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (14)

D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (5)

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (47)

Seb Stephen – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (46)

George Turner – Harlequins (53)

Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors (6)

Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (12)

Backs:

Fergus Burke – Saracens (3)

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (53)

Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (36)

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (43)

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (11)

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (61)

Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears (15)

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (63)

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (16)

Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (92)

Kyle Rowe- Glasgow Warriors (16)

Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (12)

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (31)

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (36) – CAPTAIN

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (53)

Ben White – Toulon (34)

Gus Warr – Sale Sharks (2)

ADVERTISEMENT

*Caps in brackets