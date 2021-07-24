Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Springboks bomb squad fizzle out in second-half misfire

By Sam Smith
(Photo By Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The much-hyped Springboks front row came into the first test against the British & Irish Lions with a mythic reputation built off the performance in the World Cup final against England, after they had lost their tight head prop in just the third minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a second front row sitting on the bench, the power of the Boks big men up front was supposed to be a weapon to destruct the Lions set-piece in Cape Town.

A key decision by Springboks management was to substitute the entire front row at halftime, putting hooker Malcolm Marx and props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe into the game fresh for 40-minutes.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Nienaber talks about Springboks discipline

The new arrivals failed to make any impact, as the Lions were able to stabilise the set-piece and force the Springboks to use the ball instead of playing for penalties. The tourists themselves had serious firepower on the reserves, with Ken Owen, Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola all test starters with their nations.

Springboks fans labelled the decision as a ‘bad call’ that ‘disrupted the ascendency’. Another wrote they lost the game ‘as soon as we changed the front row’.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber pinpointed the kicking game as the weak area in the second half which lead to the Lions roaring back to 19-5 advantage over the second half.

“The kicking game was won by us in the first half and we got the rewards,” the coach said, adding: “In the second half it was a different story.

“They won that battle and it gave them territory, an advantage in broken field play and we had to scramble, and could not cope.”

Despite not getting any reward at the scrum, Nienaber said his side made mistakes at the maul which let the Lions pack get on top, but he thought his side could salvage the series in the second test next week.

“Our discipline fell away,” the coach said.

“We started to make mistakes, especially at maul time.

“We did not make the step-up needed when required.

“We can certainly salvage this.”

David Havili proving the All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul Ian Foster’s All Blacks vision taking slow steps forward We don't yet have a full appreciation of what Ian Foster is trying to do as head coach of the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Cohesion key in Canterbury’s ongoing success Analysis: All signs point to Canterbury marching on in the Farah Palmer Cup. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Springboks bomb squad fizzle out in second-half misfire

Search