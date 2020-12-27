4:01pm, 27 December 2020

Siya Kolisi’s wife has taken to social media to confirm that she had contracted Covid-19, warning others to take the virus seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolisi will miss Western Province’s crucial trip to Bloemfontein this week and was a late withdrawal from the WP team that scored a bonus-point 34-17 win over Griquas at Newlands at the weekend. Province coach John Dobson confirmed that Kolisi’s absence was the result of a ‘contact’ situation. Jaco Coetzee replaced the captain in the starting line-up, with Ernst van Rhyn playing off the bench.

Steven Kitshoff will captain the WP the team in Kolisi’s absence.

Is George North getting back to his 2013 form?

“[We] found out late last [Friday] night,” Dobson told a virtual media briefing – following the five-tries-to-two win on a sunny day at Newlands.

“He [Kolisi] has to isolate for 10 days, so he won’t be available for next week.”

Despite moving into second place, for at least 24 hours, Province needs a win in Bloemfontein to advance their chances of finishing in the top two and host on of the semifinals. Dobson said Kolisi’s case would not impact any other players.

That close contact was his wife, Rachel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Kolisi took to Instagram to warn about the effects of the disease. “I never had a fever, no sore throat, no coughing,” wrote Mrs Kolisi. “I actually spent the day in the pool and assumed I had a sinus infection. I realized I couldn’t smell anything so went straight into isolation until I received my positive result.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi)

“it’s been so rough and scary at times specially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you. My heart breaks for those in hospital having to fight this alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“COVID is not like flu. It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great, also if you know of people not taking Covid seriously please have a conversation with them about it. People are dying.”

“It’s clear our numbers in SA are out of control – we’re just short of 1 million cases. Yet some people are more relaxed about it then ever?” she concluded.