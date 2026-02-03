Shock as England legend Dean Richards returns to rugby - at Level 6

Dean Richards is set to make a comeback to front-line coaching after agreeing a deal to become the new director of rugby at Norfolk-based London 2 Anglia outfit Wymondham.

The former England and Lions No.8, who enjoyed a stellar playing career with Leicester Tigers, had his last full-time job in coaching when he stood down as Newcastle Falcons Director of Rugby in 2022 after a decade in charge.

Richards guided the Tigers to four consecutive Premiership titles between 1998 and 2002, two successive Heineken Cup Final victories in 2001 and 2002 and led Harlequins and the Falcons to Championship titles.

He has helped out with coaching at Tynedale, but his new job is a million miles away from the glamour of the Gallagher PREM, with level six Wymondham fourth in London 2 Anglia, 16 points behind leaders Eton Manor.

They have 10 wins and six defeats from their 16 games this season, and lost 41-32 at Harlow last weekend. His first game in charge could be against the HAC (Honourable Artillery Company) this Saturday.

Norfolk, which is part of the Leicester Tigers academy region, has been a fertile breeding ground for the club, producing the likes of England stars Ben and Tom Youngs, Freddie Steward, and Jack van Poortvliet

Richards, who has also coached Grenoble in France, has recently been fishing and focusing on the rugby players app he set up with his son, Will.

He has reportedly signed a four-year contract with Wymondham and told RugbyPass in August that he was itching to end his self-imposed exile from the game and was looking at a move into international coaching.

“I have realised I have got itchy feet and I want to get back into the game. I feel that I would like to be involved again with an international team or mentoring.

“Once you are away from the team environment, it takes a bit of time to get used to, and after three years, I miss it more than I thought I would,” he said.