Scotland player ratings vs USA | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Scotland player ratings: Scotland launched their autumn campaign with a 13-try thumping of a totally outclassed USA to record their biggest ever win, 85-0, at Murrayfield.

Darcy Graham collected a hat-trick to draw level with Duhan van der Merwe, who grabbed a brace, as Scotland’s leading try-scorer while Jamie Dobie also helped himself to a treble.

Here is how the Scotland players fared:

15. Kyle Rowe – 8

Starting his seventh Test at full-back, Rowe was a superb link-man in the back three, feeding his voracious wingers at regular intervals. Released Van der Merwe for his second try, set Graham away for his second with a superb tip-on pass before claiming a deserved try himself. Combined well with Van der Merwe for two more late tries. Composed and classy.

14. Darcy Graham – 7.5

Collected his fourth Test hat-trick and has now scored more tries at Murrayfield – 23 – than any other Scotland player in history, overtaking Tony Stanger’s tally of 21. His first and second were easy run-ins, but showed his class with a superb take and pass in the build-up for Van der Merwe’s second, and his hat-trick score drew him level with his wing comrade at the top of Scotland’s scoring charts on 34.

13. Ollie Smith – 7.5

All Smith’s previous six Test starts for Scotland have come at full-back, but in his first outing at 13, he revelled in the space afforded him, running hard, putting others into space before scoring the 13th and final try with a smart finish.

12. Stafford McDowall – 7

Leading Scotland for a fourth time, and third in a Test, McDowall showed plenty of the individual talent that sometimes flies under the radar. A lovely show-and-go in his break for Dobie’s second try was the highlight. A composed presence throughout and took his try well.

11. Duhan van der Merwe – 7

Might have scored inside the first minute from Rowe’s inside pass, but was soon celebrating his 50th cap with a simple touchdown from McConnell’s offload. His second took a bit more finishing, but there was little doubt about the outcome once he was in space. Came off his wing well at times too, creating tries for others. Extended his try record to 34, a mark he now shares jointly with Graham.

10. Adam Hastings – 7

Starting at 10 for only the third time in the last three years, and the first since last November against Portugal, Hastings directed operations well. A lovely floated pass for Graham’s first try and more slick hands for Graham’s second. Kicked five from seven from the tee. Will relinquish the No.10 shirt to Finn Russell for the All Blacks’ visit, but may be in the frame for a bench spot in the coming weeks if he recovers from an HIA which forced him off at the interval.

9. Jamie Dobie – 9

Mr Versatile served further notice of his burgeoning talent on his third straight Test start at scrum-half, after two on the wing in the summer of 2024. A clever chip over the top created his first try as he collected Graham’s pass to score and showed his pace again to support McDowall’s break for his second try. Switched to wing for the final half-hour and raced in for his hat-trick. Moved ahead of George Horne in the No.9 pecking order and may even challenge Ben White for the starting shirt over the next fortnight.

1. Rory Sutherland – 6.5

Helped Scotland get on top early at the scrum, earning a couple of penalties, and put himself about with several carries and a few tackles before being taken off at the interval to keep him fresh. A comfortable afternoon’s work.

2. Paddy Harrison – 6

Making his second Test start, the Edinburgh hooker was his usual busy self around the field and did his set-piece stuff well, nailing his arrows for a 100% record at the lineout before trooping off on the hour.

3. D’Arcy Rae – 6

Having won his second cap last November, five years after his first, the much-travelled Edinburgh tighthead was starting his first Test at the age of 30. Part of an effective scrummaging unit and put in several tackles but will have far harder work-outs. Removed at half-time with a view to next week.

4. Marshall Sykes – 7

Waited four years for his second cap, at the end of this year’s Six Nations, and this was a second Test start after a first against Fiji in the summer. Several strong carries and some soft hands at times to release others. A solid outing.

5. Scott Cummings – 6

Having impressed as a Lion without making the Test team, Cummings returned to Scotland duty for the first time this year and enjoyed a comfortable 40 minutes, calling the lineout shots, before being withdrawn at half-time to preserve his energy for the All Blacks.

6. Liam McConnell – 7.5

With just nine senior games for Edinburgh, including four straight starts this season, the 21-year-old former U20s captain was handed his Test debut here and looked right at home. A superb break up the left touchline and one-handed offload created Van der Merwe’s opener. His youthful exuberance was evident after two more galloping breaks in the second half, opting for a flashy offload which went to ground before then choosing to ignore Horne on his outside when an easy score beckoned. But nailed his set-piece work too in a debut rich in promise.

7. Dylan Richardson – 6.5

Starting a Test at openside for the first time, having previously moved there twice during games after starting at hooker, the hybrid Edinburgh forward plunged over for an early try and topped Scotland’s tackle count with 12, not that there was a whole lot of defending to do.

8. Jack Dempsey – 7

After playing the full 80 for Glasgow last week in his first competitive game for seven months, Dempsey played just 40 here but carried strongly and showed he has swiftly got himself up to speed for the bigger Tests to come against New Zealand and Argentina.

Replacements:

16. Harris Morris – 6

Yet to start a senior match with Edinburgh and playing club rugby with Melrose this season, the 24-year-old came on for his Test debut on the hour and had a busy final quarter.

17. Nathan McBeth – 6

Took over from Sutherland for the second half, the Glasgow loosehead kept up the pressure at the set-piece on his fourth cap.

18. Murphy Walker – 6

For a player still easing his way back into elite rugby after horrendous injury misfortune, his sixth cap – his first since the summer of 2024 – was a pleasing return.

19. Alex Samuel – 6

Replaced Cummings at half-time to earn his second cap, his first for 12 months. Did the heavy lifting required of him.

20. Max Williamson – 6

Maintained the heat in the engine room when taking over from Sykes. Could well come into the mix for a place in the 23 over the next fortnight.

21. Magnus Bradbury – 6

Good to see him back in the fray after more than three years in the Test wilderness since his last cap against Argentina in 2022. A few solid carries as you’d expect.

22. George Horne – 7

Dobie may have moved ahead of him as back-up to Ben White but the livewire Glasgow scrum-half continues to add value, keeping the pace high, collecting his ninth Test try and landing five from five conversions.

23. Ross Thompson – 6

His first cap since the summer of 2024 and showed some nice hands to create space in his 40 minutes here. Doubtful if he will be needed again this autumn with Finn Russell, Fergus Burke and Tom Jordan all available for the bigger Tests to come.