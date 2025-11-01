Northern Edition
International

Scotland player ratings vs USA | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe runs in a try during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Scotland and USA at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on November 1, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland player ratings: Scotland launched their autumn campaign with a 13-try thumping of a totally outclassed USA to record their biggest ever win, 85-0, at Murrayfield.

Darcy Graham collected a hat-trick to draw level with Duhan van der Merwe, who grabbed a brace, as Scotland’s leading try-scorer while Jamie Dobie also helped himself to a treble.

Here is how the Scotland players fared:

15. Kyle Rowe – 8
Starting his seventh Test at full-back, Rowe was a superb link-man in the back three, feeding his voracious wingers at regular intervals. Released Van der Merwe for his second try, set Graham away for his second with a superb tip-on pass before claiming a deserved try himself. Combined well with Van der Merwe for two more late tries. Composed and classy.

14. Darcy Graham – 7.5
Collected his fourth Test hat-trick and has now scored more tries at Murrayfield – 23 – than any other Scotland player in history, overtaking Tony Stanger’s tally of 21. His first and second were easy run-ins, but showed his class with a superb take and pass in the build-up for Van der Merwe’s second, and his hat-trick score drew him level with his wing comrade at the top of Scotland’s scoring charts on 34.

13. Ollie Smith – 7.5
All Smith’s previous six Test starts for Scotland have come at full-back, but in his first outing at 13, he revelled in the space afforded him, running hard, putting others into space before scoring the 13th and final try with a smart finish.

12. Stafford McDowall – 7
Leading Scotland for a fourth time, and third in a Test, McDowall showed plenty of the individual talent that sometimes flies under the radar. A lovely show-and-go in his break for Dobie’s second try was the highlight. A composed presence throughout and took his try well.

11. Duhan van der Merwe – 7
Might have scored inside the first minute from Rowe’s inside pass, but was soon celebrating his 50th cap with a simple touchdown from McConnell’s offload. His second took a bit more finishing, but there was little doubt about the outcome once he was in space. Came off his wing well at times too, creating tries for others. Extended his try record to 34, a mark he now shares jointly with Graham.

10. Adam Hastings – 7
Starting at 10 for only the third time in the last three years, and the first since last November against Portugal, Hastings directed operations well. A lovely floated pass for Graham’s first try and more slick hands for Graham’s second. Kicked five from seven from the tee. Will relinquish the No.10 shirt to Finn Russell for the All Blacks’ visit, but may be in the frame for a bench spot in the coming weeks if he recovers from an HIA which forced him off at the interval.

9. Jamie Dobie – 9
Mr Versatile served further notice of his burgeoning talent on his third straight Test start at scrum-half, after two on the wing in the summer of 2024. A clever chip over the top created his first try as he collected Graham’s pass to score and showed his pace again to support McDowall’s break for his second try. Switched to wing for the final half-hour and raced in for his hat-trick. Moved ahead of George Horne in the No.9 pecking order and may even challenge Ben White for the starting shirt over the next fortnight.

1. Rory Sutherland – 6.5
Helped Scotland get on top early at the scrum, earning a couple of penalties, and put himself about with several carries and a few tackles before being taken off at the interval to keep him fresh. A comfortable afternoon’s work.

2. Paddy Harrison – 6
Making his second Test start, the Edinburgh hooker was his usual busy self around the field and did his set-piece stuff well, nailing his arrows for a 100% record at the lineout before trooping off on the hour.

3. D’Arcy Rae – 6
Having won his second cap last November, five years after his first, the much-travelled Edinburgh tighthead was starting his first Test at the age of 30. Part of an effective scrummaging unit and put in several tackles but will have far harder work-outs. Removed at half-time with a view to next week.

4. Marshall Sykes – 7
Waited four years for his second cap, at the end of this year’s Six Nations, and this was a second Test start after a first against Fiji in the summer. Several strong carries and some soft hands at times to release others. A solid outing.

5. Scott Cummings – 6
Having impressed as a Lion without making the Test team, Cummings returned to Scotland duty for the first time this year and enjoyed a comfortable 40 minutes, calling the lineout shots, before being withdrawn at half-time to preserve his energy for the All Blacks.

6. Liam McConnell – 7.5
With just nine senior games for Edinburgh, including four straight starts this season, the 21-year-old former U20s captain was handed his Test debut here and looked right at home. A superb break up the left touchline and one-handed offload created Van der Merwe’s opener. His youthful exuberance was evident after two more galloping breaks in the second half, opting for a flashy offload which went to ground before then choosing to ignore Horne on his outside when an easy score beckoned. But nailed his set-piece work too in a debut rich in promise.

7. Dylan Richardson – 6.5
Starting a Test at openside for the first time, having previously moved there twice during games after starting at hooker, the hybrid Edinburgh forward plunged over for an early try and topped Scotland’s tackle count with 12, not that there was a whole lot of defending to do.

8. Jack Dempsey – 7
After playing the full 80 for Glasgow last week in his first competitive game for seven months, Dempsey played just 40 here but carried strongly and showed he has swiftly got himself up to speed for the bigger Tests to come against New Zealand and Argentina.

Replacements:

16. Harris Morris – 6
Yet to start a senior match with Edinburgh and playing club rugby with Melrose this season, the 24-year-old came on for his Test debut on the hour and had a busy final quarter.

17. Nathan McBeth – 6
Took over from Sutherland for the second half, the Glasgow loosehead kept up the pressure at the set-piece on his fourth cap.

18. Murphy Walker – 6
For a player still easing his way back into elite rugby after horrendous injury misfortune, his sixth cap – his first since the summer of 2024 – was a pleasing return.

19. Alex Samuel – 6
Replaced Cummings at half-time to earn his second cap, his first for 12 months. Did the heavy lifting required of him.

20. Max Williamson – 6
Maintained the heat in the engine room when taking over from Sykes. Could well come into the mix for a place in the 23 over the next fortnight.

21. Magnus Bradbury – 6
Good to see him back in the fray after more than three years in the Test wilderness since his last cap against Argentina in 2022. A few solid carries as you’d expect.

22. George Horne – 7
Dobie may have moved ahead of him as back-up to Ben White but the livewire Glasgow scrum-half continues to add value, keeping the pace high, collecting his ninth Test try and landing five from five conversions.

23. Ross Thompson – 6
His first cap since the summer of 2024 and showed some nice hands to create space in his 40 minutes here. Doubtful if he will be needed again this autumn with Finn Russell, Fergus Burke and Tom Jordan all available for the bigger Tests to come.

Ox Nche injury mars Springboks hammering of Eddie Jones' Japan

South Africa’s end-of-year tour began with a statement win at Wembley, but the sight of Ox Nché hobbling off early took some gloss off a commanding 61–7 demolition of Japan.

Read Now


Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 14 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 18 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 36 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 48 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 57 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
