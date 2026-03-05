Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Friday
01:05
Friday
14:30
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
Gallagher Premiership

Coup completed as Saracens sign Bath fan favourite Alfie Barbeary

Bath Rugby's Alfie Barbeary celebrates during the Investec Champions Cup match between Bath Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby at The Recreation Ground on January 16, 2026 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Saracens have completed the signing of Alfie Barbeary on a two-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England A international is a huge fan favourite at the Rec, but has been effectively pushed out of the door after Johan van Graan completed a deal to sign fellow South African Dan du Preez from PREM rivals Sale Sharks.

Banbury-born Barbeary, 25, moved to the West Country four years ago after Wasps went into administration and has scored 17 tries in 50 appearances and played a key role in them winning the treble.

VIDEO

The No.8 started the PREM Rugby Cup win over Exeter Chiefs and came off the bench in the Challenge Cup and the Premiership wins over Lyon and Leicester Tigers, respectively.

Barbeary, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious EPCR Player of the Year award after his performances that have had van Graan purring that he is one of the ‘premier ball carriers in Europe.’

His displays in the Champions Cup have not gone unnoticed across the Channel, where big-spending Bordeaux, Toulon and La Rochelle all expressed an interest in pushing the boat out and taking him to the Top 14 next season.

But Barbeary fancies a crack at making Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad in Australia next year, so he decided to move to north London rather than making himself ineligible for the plane Down Under by plying his trade in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saracens, who will be coached by Brendan Venter next season, have been looking for someone with Barbeary’s wrecking ball qualities to replace England international Tom Willis, who ironically is joining Bordeaux Bègles.

The former Premiership and European champions have been busy in the transfer market with Lions tourist scrum-half Tomos Williams, England lock George Martin and Wallaby tighthead Jermaine Ainsley all signed and sealed.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

5
2

Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

13
3

'It was like the Moneyball movie': Former Chief on Rennie's strategy

1
4

What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

15
5

Ireland issue squad update as prop is ruled out of Triple Crown decider

3
6

No-shows from England and France in our Six Nations team of the week

1
7

Italy's bid for best-ever Six Nations suffers setback

1
8

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

56

Comments

25 Comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

@PMcD can’t believe you didn’t give us the scoop on this!!!

P
PMcD 5 days ago

Ed - You are a few months behind on this one but I didn’t think it would be Saracens (I actually thought he may be off to Leicester). 🤣


Once I saw we were chasing Dan Du Preez before Christmas, I did think this would be the end of Alfie Barbeary and Jaco Coetzee, as they basically have Du Preez, Arthur Green & Miles Reid playing in the 3 different 8 roles and I actually think they may try playing Ted Hill at 8 (where he played at Worcester) alongside Pepper & Underhill as our starting pack next season.


Alfie is a brilliant ball carrier but he does lack the footballing skills at the back of the scrum and it’s going to get very expensive in these next 4 years during his prime year contracts for a player that is frequently injured.


Great player and I wish him well but the hole will fill over very quickly. It’s actually replacing Thomas Du Toit that worries me.

T
Timmyboy 5 days ago

Seems like a mad move by Bath!

P
PMcD 5 days ago

Not really. Just look at how much he has been injured, how many games he actually plays and then he would be looking for another 50-75% in salary over the next 4 years of his prime year contracts, so whilst I really liked him as a player, Bath have cleared the way for Arthur Green who will be the up and coming 8 over the next few seasons.


They basically have a young 8 (Green) a middle aged 8 (Reid) and an older 8 (DDP), so they are starting to get the salary cycles balanced. They are in a good place for the season ahead.

G
Glenwhat 5 days ago

Bit disappointed in Alfie. Bath have renewed contracts with most of their best players which were expiring. The squad is impressive fornthe next couple of seasons. I dont think he’s yet lived up to his potential but he is outstanding on his day.

Not sure why he'd choose Sarries.

I think DDP is decent. But I imagined he was being brought in to replace Jaco Coatzee, not AB. Arthur Green is only 22 and had been excellent this season with Conor Treacey and George Timmins having great potential.

So there’s still depth, and quality.

Sarries will be better next year with the players they’ve signed but they won’t be better than Bath. Odd.

T
Tom 5 days ago

Not sure why the comments here are people lamenting Bath's loss of AB - he's a one trick pony and isn't even one of the 3 best backrows at Bath. I'd take DDP all day, the guy is a warrior and a leader.


Backrow of DDP, Ted Hill and Sam Underhill surely in the running for ‘ardest backrow in the NH

P
PMcD 5 days ago

It gives them a few options Tom.


Option 1 - Hill, Underhill, DDP starting with Pepper & Green off the bench


Option 2 - Pepper, Underhill, DDP (with Hill at lock) with Pepper or Green/Reid on the bench.


It actually gives them two different styles depending on the opposition but they have still got their fair share of depth for the season ahead.

J
JD 5 days ago

As a Sale fan it should tell you a lot that I’m not all that disappointed he’s off the books. Hit very hard by injury over the past 3 seasons, 31 in August, not having the same impact on the pitch he used to by a long way. Just not as effective as he was during a time when Jean Luc continued to be game after game.


I’d take Barbeary all day, wish it was a swap deal.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Barbeary is far superior to DdP. Don’t imagine there being much in difference between their salary demands. Bizarre move by Bath not to do more to keep Barbeary

P
PMcD 5 days ago

I think Arthur Green will be the starter to replace Barbeary in the squad and DDP will replace Coetzee (bench role). I actually think they will have likely dropped Alfie to free up the money for Underhill & Pepper (who would both be significant increases next season.


Bath were right up on the limit, so these are the changes you have to make to manage squad demographics (salaries).

J
JD 5 days ago

Is this a reply to my comment??

J
JD 5 days ago

Article suggest Bath have signed an aging injury prone non EQP man and disposed of Alfie in that order? Seems a little mad no?


Salary demands a big thing, but DDP won’t be cheap given he was being linked with SA Sharks as a Kolisi replacement.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

Bath would have likely known Alfie was leaving around November time (after Tom Willis announced the UBB move), which is when they were linked with Dan Du Preez but they also have Arthur Green coming through (who is getting more games) and Miles Reid, whilst also having Ted Hill as an option at 8 if required.


I actually think DDP, Green, Reid & Hill is even stronger than what we had this season. I also expect Coetzee will be leaving also, hence why they needed more cover (DDP).


If they can keep him fit, he will be a great addition at Bath next season.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Borthwick might now actually pay attention to Barbeary

L
Lofty 5 days ago

You're joking mate why would Borthwick pay attention to a dynamic ball carrying 8 who is still improving when he can play loads of 7s out of position and continue with average performances !!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

15
LONG READ

Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Now is not the time to bring out the firing squad for the head coach in broad daylight, despite England's historic loss to Italy.

111
LONG READ

Wallaby franchises fall to earth with a bump after a bruising Super Rugby reality check

Three losses in four proved a stark weekend for Australia's Super Rugby Pacific interest and they will be hoping to bounce back in Round 5

4

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 24 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 35 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 49 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 54 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 2 hours ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT