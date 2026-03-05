Coup completed as Saracens sign Bath fan favourite Alfie Barbeary

Saracens have completed the signing of Alfie Barbeary on a two-year deal.

The England A international is a huge fan favourite at the Rec, but has been effectively pushed out of the door after Johan van Graan completed a deal to sign fellow South African Dan du Preez from PREM rivals Sale Sharks.

Banbury-born Barbeary, 25, moved to the West Country four years ago after Wasps went into administration and has scored 17 tries in 50 appearances and played a key role in them winning the treble.

The No.8 started the PREM Rugby Cup win over Exeter Chiefs and came off the bench in the Challenge Cup and the Premiership wins over Lyon and Leicester Tigers, respectively.

Barbeary, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious EPCR Player of the Year award after his performances that have had van Graan purring that he is one of the ‘premier ball carriers in Europe.’

His displays in the Champions Cup have not gone unnoticed across the Channel, where big-spending Bordeaux, Toulon and La Rochelle all expressed an interest in pushing the boat out and taking him to the Top 14 next season.

But Barbeary fancies a crack at making Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad in Australia next year, so he decided to move to north London rather than making himself ineligible for the plane Down Under by plying his trade in France.

Saracens, who will be coached by Brendan Venter next season, have been looking for someone with Barbeary’s wrecking ball qualities to replace England international Tom Willis, who ironically is joining Bordeaux Bègles.

The former Premiership and European champions have been busy in the transfer market with Lions tourist scrum-half Tomos Williams, England lock George Martin and Wallaby tighthead Jermaine Ainsley all signed and sealed.