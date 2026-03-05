Coup completed as Saracens sign Bath fan favourite Alfie Barbeary
Saracens have completed the signing of Alfie Barbeary on a two-year deal.
The England A international is a huge fan favourite at the Rec, but has been effectively pushed out of the door after Johan van Graan completed a deal to sign fellow South African Dan du Preez from PREM rivals Sale Sharks.
Banbury-born Barbeary, 25, moved to the West Country four years ago after Wasps went into administration and has scored 17 tries in 50 appearances and played a key role in them winning the treble.
The No.8 started the PREM Rugby Cup win over Exeter Chiefs and came off the bench in the Challenge Cup and the Premiership wins over Lyon and Leicester Tigers, respectively.
Barbeary, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious EPCR Player of the Year award after his performances that have had van Graan purring that he is one of the ‘premier ball carriers in Europe.’
His displays in the Champions Cup have not gone unnoticed across the Channel, where big-spending Bordeaux, Toulon and La Rochelle all expressed an interest in pushing the boat out and taking him to the Top 14 next season.
But Barbeary fancies a crack at making Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad in Australia next year, so he decided to move to north London rather than making himself ineligible for the plane Down Under by plying his trade in France.
Saracens, who will be coached by Brendan Venter next season, have been looking for someone with Barbeary’s wrecking ball qualities to replace England international Tom Willis, who ironically is joining Bordeaux Bègles.
The former Premiership and European champions have been busy in the transfer market with Lions tourist scrum-half Tomos Williams, England lock George Martin and Wallaby tighthead Jermaine Ainsley all signed and sealed.
Ed - You are a few months behind on this one but I didn’t think it would be Saracens (I actually thought he may be off to Leicester). 🤣
Once I saw we were chasing Dan Du Preez before Christmas, I did think this would be the end of Alfie Barbeary and Jaco Coetzee, as they basically have Du Preez, Arthur Green & Miles Reid playing in the 3 different 8 roles and I actually think they may try playing Ted Hill at 8 (where he played at Worcester) alongside Pepper & Underhill as our starting pack next season.
Alfie is a brilliant ball carrier but he does lack the footballing skills at the back of the scrum and it’s going to get very expensive in these next 4 years during his prime year contracts for a player that is frequently injured.
Great player and I wish him well but the hole will fill over very quickly. It’s actually replacing Thomas Du Toit that worries me.
Seems like a mad move by Bath!
Not really. Just look at how much he has been injured, how many games he actually plays and then he would be looking for another 50-75% in salary over the next 4 years of his prime year contracts, so whilst I really liked him as a player, Bath have cleared the way for Arthur Green who will be the up and coming 8 over the next few seasons.
They basically have a young 8 (Green) a middle aged 8 (Reid) and an older 8 (DDP), so they are starting to get the salary cycles balanced. They are in a good place for the season ahead.
Bit disappointed in Alfie. Bath have renewed contracts with most of their best players which were expiring. The squad is impressive fornthe next couple of seasons. I dont think he’s yet lived up to his potential but he is outstanding on his day.
Not sure why he'd choose Sarries.
I think DDP is decent. But I imagined he was being brought in to replace Jaco Coatzee, not AB. Arthur Green is only 22 and had been excellent this season with Conor Treacey and George Timmins having great potential.
So there’s still depth, and quality.
Sarries will be better next year with the players they’ve signed but they won’t be better than Bath. Odd.
Not sure why the comments here are people lamenting Bath's loss of AB - he's a one trick pony and isn't even one of the 3 best backrows at Bath. I'd take DDP all day, the guy is a warrior and a leader.
Backrow of DDP, Ted Hill and Sam Underhill surely in the running for ‘ardest backrow in the NH
It gives them a few options Tom.
Option 1 - Hill, Underhill, DDP starting with Pepper & Green off the bench
Option 2 - Pepper, Underhill, DDP (with Hill at lock) with Pepper or Green/Reid on the bench.
It actually gives them two different styles depending on the opposition but they have still got their fair share of depth for the season ahead.
As a Sale fan it should tell you a lot that I’m not all that disappointed he’s off the books. Hit very hard by injury over the past 3 seasons, 31 in August, not having the same impact on the pitch he used to by a long way. Just not as effective as he was during a time when Jean Luc continued to be game after game.
I’d take Barbeary all day, wish it was a swap deal.
Barbeary is far superior to DdP. Don’t imagine there being much in difference between their salary demands. Bizarre move by Bath not to do more to keep Barbeary
I think Arthur Green will be the starter to replace Barbeary in the squad and DDP will replace Coetzee (bench role). I actually think they will have likely dropped Alfie to free up the money for Underhill & Pepper (who would both be significant increases next season.
Bath were right up on the limit, so these are the changes you have to make to manage squad demographics (salaries).
Is this a reply to my comment??
Article suggest Bath have signed an aging injury prone non EQP man and disposed of Alfie in that order? Seems a little mad no?
Salary demands a big thing, but DDP won’t be cheap given he was being linked with SA Sharks as a Kolisi replacement.
Bath would have likely known Alfie was leaving around November time (after Tom Willis announced the UBB move), which is when they were linked with Dan Du Preez but they also have Arthur Green coming through (who is getting more games) and Miles Reid, whilst also having Ted Hill as an option at 8 if required.
I actually think DDP, Green, Reid & Hill is even stronger than what we had this season. I also expect Coetzee will be leaving also, hence why they needed more cover (DDP).
If they can keep him fit, he will be a great addition at Bath next season.
Borthwick might now actually pay attention to Barbeary
You're joking mate why would Borthwick pay attention to a dynamic ball carrying 8 who is still improving when he can play loads of 7s out of position and continue with average performances !!