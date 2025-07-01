Mark McCall joins key lieutenants in signing new Saracens deal

Mark McCall, the second-longest-serving Director of Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership behind Exeter’s Rob Baxter, has committed his future to Saracens by signing a new contract.

The Northern Irishman will continue to be supported by head coach Joe Shaw, senior coach Dan Vickers, forwards coach Ian Peel, defence coach Adam Powell and assistant coach Rob Webber, who have also penned new deals.

The new contracts ensure that the coaching group, which has delivered five Premiership titles, three European Cups and one RFU Championship title during their time with the club, largely remains intact.

Kevin Sorrell will be one notable absentee next season after the backs coach announced in May that his 30-year association with the club was to end, while performance director Phil Morrow is now with England.

McCall, who has been at the helm since 2011, is looking forward to the challenge of restoring Saracens to the top of the European game after they missed out on the play-offs last season.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to continue our work with a hungry, motivated group of players and high-calibre staff who care deeply about the players they support.

We believe that the group has the talent and the drive to develop into a special team. I would like to thank the board for their continued support and trust.”

McCall has been recognised as the Premiership Rugby Director of Rugby of the Season multiple times, including in 2012/13, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2018/19 and 2022/23, and has a remarkable 72% win percentage from 307 Premiership games in charge.

