Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Robbie Henshaw pulls out of Lions match with Sharks

By PA
Robbie Henshaw /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions’ fixture against the Sharks on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Ireland centre impressed in the 28-10 victory over Japan that launched the tour at Murrayfield, but was overlooked for Saturday’s clash with the Sigma Lions and must now sit out a second match.

    “Robbie has a very mild hamstring strain which will keep him out of the next game,” a Lions spokesperson said.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Owen Farrell and Chris Harris form the centre partnership for the opening match on South African soil with Bundee Aki supplying cover from the bench.

    Tom Curry is the only member of the original Lions squad not involved in the first two matches of the tour because of a pectoral problem, but the England flanker has trained all week and is available to face the Sharks.

    “Tom had bit of an injury when he came in from Sale. He’s training with the guys and was involved today (Friday). We’ll see how he goes over the next few days,” kicking coach Neil Jenkins said.

    The door has been opened for Alun Wyn Jones to yet take part in the Test series that opens on July 24 after Warren Gatland revealed the Wales skipper is “optimistic a miracle may happen”.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having been ruled out of the entire tour, Jones has been told by medics that he could recover from the dislocated shoulder sustained against Japan last Saturday faster that expected because his age of 35 enables short cuts to be taken.

    Conor Murray has been appointed captain in his absence while Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is in command against the Sigma Lions at Emirates Airline Park.

    “For him to get back in any way shape or form would be awesome. Warren knows more, but if someone of his calibre becomes available and he’s able to represent us, it becomes a no brainer,” Jenkins said.

    “I’ve known Al a long time and I’ve never written him off in any way shape or form. I’ve seen him injured on other occasions, but not too many.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’s been very lucky in that regard and looks after himself incredibly well. That’s part of the reason why he has minimal injuries.

    “Nothing surprises me with Al. He’s an incredible player who looks after himself incredibly well. If anyone can get back to playing in the Test series, then he certainly can.”

    BRITISH & IRISH LIONS VS SIGMA LIONS:
    15.Stuart Hogg – captain (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783
    14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)
    13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)
    12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
    11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #836
    10. Finn Russell (Racing 92, Scotland) #835
    9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
    1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842
    2. Jamie George (Saracens, England) #819
    3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
    4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
    5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England)
    6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826
    7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
    8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

    REPLACEMENTS:
    16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England)
    17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) – Prop #787
    18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
    19. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808
    20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England)
    21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)
    22. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837
    23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

    Is Jordie Barrett the fix to the All Blacks’ problem position? It may be a left-field move, but Jordie Barrett has all the skills needed for a shift back to the midfield. Gregor Paul Where the All Blacks will find their ferocity The All Blacks have talked about getting aggressive, but it will be up to individuals to make a difference. Patrick McKendry The cultural shift that’s transformed the All Blacks A massive change in the All Blacks culture is helping to bring the best out of players. Gregor Paul Damian McKenzie at a career crossroads A stint overseas, no matter how short, could spell an end to Damian McKenzie's All Blacks hopes. Tom Vinicombe The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robbie Henshaw pulls out of Lions match with Sharks

    Search