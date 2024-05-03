Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
41 - 12
FT
11 - 38
FT
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Sunday
10:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Rebels no match for the Blues during 'stressful time' for the club

By AAP
Blues' Mark Tele'a reacts after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels and the Auckland Blues at AAMI Park in Melbourne on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Melbourne’s drama-charged day has ended with a disappointing 38-11 defeat to the heavyweight Blues in their Super Rugby Pacific clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels hosted one of the title favourites at AAMI Park on Friday night, hours after a vote by creditors on the debt-ridden Melbourne side’s future.

Rather than liquidate the club, the creditors voted to accept a proposal for survival from a consortium of investors, but the Rebels’ place in the 2025 competition is still far from assured.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Melbourne’s players tried to put that aside to take on the second-placed Blues, who have only suffered one loss in nine games, while the Rebels went into the match fifth on the ladder.

But the class difference proved far greater than the standings might have suggested, with the Blues running in six tries to one, with All Black winger Mark Tele’a and reserve lock Sam Darry each grabbing a double.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Rebels
11 - 38
Full-time
Blues
All Stats and Data

For the most part the Rebels matched the Blues and judging by statistics midway through the second half, should have been on top.

But the visitors’ ability to take advantage of their opportunities, and some rock-solid defence, helped them secure an emphatic win in the end, helped by two late tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home side only trailed by a point after an entertaining first half, soured by the Blues losing Test back Rieko Ioane to a head clash just before the break.

Melbourne lost both centres David Feliuai (head) and Matt Proctor (shoulder) at the same time, both leaving after 30 minutes.

The Rebels were behind 24-11 when Blues playmaker Harry Plummer was given a yellow card for a high tackle, but were unable to take advantage of the extra man.

While the Rebels repeatedly hammered the Blues’ tryline and came up empty-handed, the Aucklanders ran in four second half tries, with Darry’s double coming in the 74th and 77th minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne coach Kevin Foote praised his team’s character after such a testing day for the club.

“It was huge … we keep hanging in and what happened in the vote was a really good result for the club, it’s been a stressful time,” Foote said.

“First half, I think possession and territory were 65 per cent to us and then second half they just got away from us.

“We didn’t score the points when we were in their 22 and it really hurt.

“When they had the card, that was the time that we had to go.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter said his team were “going backwards” in the first half and was delighted with how they made a second half statement.

“It was a tough game and the first half was an arm wrestle and we were probably lucky to be in front at half time.

“Second half we had better intentions around the game. I just felt our guys did really well through the yellow card period and had a bit more in the tank at the end of the game.”

After three successive wins the Rebels have now lost two straight after crashing to the Crusaders last round.

They face the Reds in Brisbane next Friday night while the Blues meet the Hurricanes in a top of the table clash.

Cotter said while Ioane had recovered well from the head knock he wouldn’t be available for match.

Related

Melbourne Rebels face yet more problems in fight to stay alive

A vote to save the Melbourne Rebels may prove to be only a stay of execution, with the debt-ridden Super Rugby Pacific club facing further hurdles in its bid to stay alive.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Singapore SVNS Day 1 - Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

The Breakfast Show | Episode 7

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Pacific Four Series 2024 | Canada vs USA

Japan Rugby League One | Verblitz v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Chaos': Lawes sheds light on the social that ended 2 England careers

2

Ex-Ireland wing brands Six Nations champs 'not that good an Irish side'

3

Hacjivah Dayimani exits SA on back of Springboks snub

4

Leinster No.8 Max Deegan to switch provinces

5

Saracens statement: The outcome of Billy Vunipola investigation

6

Henry Slade and Exeter Chiefs smash stalemate with new deal

7

Gloucester in talks with former England lock prospect

8

Championship bust-up sees ex-England hooker Cairns cop 12-game ban

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

FEATURE

The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

The elite Irish province started their dominance in 2009 and will be desperate to put out a statement of intent against Northampton Saints

FEATURE

Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.'

The popular World Cup winner is a rags-to-riches story and he is desperate to enjoy the hand life has dealt him

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
What the 'Cry Boks' say about the modern South African male

Can’t wait for the article that talks about misogyny in Ireland. Somehow.

11 Go to comments
D
Duane 1 hours ago
All Blacks coaches revealed as voices behind David Havili's move to 10

I would like to see a rule change, when the attacking team is held up over the try line, by allowing the defensive team to restart a goal line drop out releases the pressure for the defensive team, but what if the attacking team had to restart a tap 5m out from the defensive team it gives the attacking team to apply more pressure, there are endless options for the attacking side and it will keep the fans in suspence.

2 Go to comments
p
pof 2 hours ago
What the 'Cry Boks' say about the modern South African male

Less modern South African males predictably triggered.

11 Go to comments
E
Eric 4 hours ago
Harlequins vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

My heart is with Quins, but the head is convinced Toulouse have too much. Ntamack is back, his timing and wisdom has been missed.

1 Go to comments
E
Eric 4 hours ago
Clermont vs Sharks | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wow, what a starting line up for the Sharks) Tasty up front,kremer vs Tshituka or venter …fiery ,,Lavannini ,,will he knobble etzebeth? Biggest game for belleau?

1 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 4 hours ago
Rebels no match for the Blues during 'stressful time' for the club

It was rubbish to watch, Blues weren’t even present. Did what they had to do, nothing more. Should be better next week against canes.

1 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 5 hours ago
Harlequins keep the faith, changing just one of their match day 23

I’ve just noticed that this match has an all-French refereeing team. Surely a game like this ought to have a neutral ref? Although looking at the BBC preview of the Saints game, Raynal is also down as reffing that - so there may be some confusion about who is reffing what.

1 Go to comments
C
CuzzyG 6 hours ago
Dan Carter weighs in on who should be Scott Robertson's All Black 10

If Havili can play anywhere in the back line, why not first 5. #10.

11 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The dressing room had already left for their summer break before they ran out in Dublin that year, and that’s on the coach. Franco Smith has undoubtedly made progress, particularly their maul, developing squad players and increasing squad depth. And against a very tight budget too. That said they were too lightweight last year and got found out against both Toulon and Munster in consecutive games. Better this season so far but they’ve developed something of a slow start habit occasionally, most notably losing at home to Northampton who played them at their own game. Play offs will ultimately show whether there has been tangible progress on last year, or not…!

2 Go to comments
C
CuzzyG 6 hours ago
What assistant coaches actually do, and why Parling and Bleyendaal will succeed

Australian Rugby has been a disaster, by not incorporating learning from previous successful campaigns. QLD Reds 2011 - Waratahs 2014. Players, coaches and administrators appoint there representatives for scheduled meetings, organisation’s agreement’s assessments and correspondence. This why a unified Rugby Union under one entity works. Every Rugby nation has taken that path. Was most difficult in the Northern hemisphere with over 100 years of club rugby before the game become professional. Took a lot of humility for those unions to eventually work together.

7 Go to comments
s
stuart 6 hours ago
Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

Though Wilson’s sacking was pretty brutal, it wasn’t just down to that Leinster game; Glasgow had a lot of 2nd half collapses that season, in the URC and Europe, and only just scraped into the playoffs. Franco Smith has definitely been an improvement, some players are delivering far more than they did under Wilson.

2 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
Sharks name 7 World Cup-winning Springboks in XV to face Clermont

jesus - that front 5!

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 7 hours ago
Dupont and Ntamack start as Toulouse name team for Quins

Should be an absolute cracker of a game! Will be great to see DuPont & Ntamack in tandem once again🔥

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 8 hours ago
Ex-Ireland wing brands Six Nations champs 'not that good an Irish side'

Best team ever…. To have played? These guys are still pressure chokers. Came nowhere when it counted. What a joke

81 Go to comments
T
Turlough 9 hours ago
'Cheers Elon Musk' - Gloucester have X account removed

Musk defends anonymous terrorism, fascism, threats against individuals and children etc etc But a Rugby club account….lock ‘em up!!!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 9 hours ago
The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

Actually the era defining moment came a few years earlier. February 2002 to be precise, when Michael D Higgins as finance minister at the time introduced his sports persons tax relief bill to the dial. As the politicians of the day stated “It seems to be another daft K Club frolic born in Kildare amongst the well-paid professional jockeys with whom the Minister plays golf” and that the scheme represented “a savage uncaring vision of Ireland and one that should be condemned”. The irfu and Leinster would be nowhere near the position they are in today without this key component of the finances.

5 Go to comments
T
Turlough 10 hours ago
Cobus Reinach reveals what it was really like in the ‘toughest week of his life’

It is crystal clear that people who make such threats on line should be tried and imprisoned. Those with responsibility in social media companies who don’t facilitate this should be convicted. In real life, I have free speech to approach someone like Reinach and verbally threaten him. I am risking a conviction or a slap but I could do it. In the old days, If someone anonymously threatened someone by letter the police would ask and use evidence from the postal system. Unlike the Post, social media companies have complete instant and legal access to the content in social media. They make money from the data, billions. Yet, they turn a blind eye to terrorism, Nazi-ism and industrial levels of threats against individuals including their address and childrens schools being published online all from ananoymous accounts not real people. They claim free speech. Free speech for anonymous trolls/voilent thugs threatening people under false names? The fault is with the perps but also social media companies who think anonymous personas posting death threats constitutes free speech.

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 10 hours ago
Ex-Ireland wing brands Six Nations champs 'not that good an Irish side'

So if this ain’t the best Irish team ever then who exactly is? I don’t remember any other Irish team being this good & winning a series in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Yes I may rip them often for 8 X QF RWC exits & twice not even making it to the QF, but they’re a damn good team who many think can only improve, including me!

81 Go to comments
T
Turlough 10 hours ago
The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

Not a squeek out of Leinster for weeks about this match. So quiet. The first team have been quitely building for this encounter under Nienaber’s direction. All fresh, all highly motivated. They are expecting a season’s best performance from Northhampton. They will match that. They will be fresher and apparently they will have 80,000 out of the 83,000 shouting for them. I do expect Northhampton to turn up big time. Not to be missed. On a tangent it is evident how the loss of a few Premiership teams has in some respect helped other Premiership teams and England. More quality over less teams makes the teams better, which has a knock on effect on England. Not the only factor contributing to England’s rise but one of them.

5 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 10 hours ago
Ox Nche: 'The best feeling is squeezing a tighthead so hard he passes out'

Our very own monster teddy bear Ox😍💪

17 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.' Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.'
Search