All Blacks: How the backs depth rates against Razor's four deep project

After looking at the All Blacks‘ depth in the forwards on Monday, it’s time to delve into where Scott Robertson’s side currently stand in the backs, just under two years out from the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forwards stocks were promising, with a number of the positions standing in good stead, and we still have two seasons of Super Rugby Pacific to go before the big squad announcement in 2027.

For some positions in the backs, it’s more of the same, but there’s still work to do in a number of spots for Robertson and co, even though they may not have a designated attack coach just yet.

VIDEO

Here’s how the All Blacks shape up in the backs, going into 2026.

Note – Players do not feature twice even if they can play multiple positions

Halfback – Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie

Next in line: Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Dylan Pledger, Folau Fakatava, Xavier Roe

Halfback is a very weird one. There’s more than enough options, including players who have already made a number of appearances for the All Blacks. The drop-off from Roigard is so big that there remain doubts around all of the other options regarding whether they are actually up to standard.

Roigard has become one of the best halfbacks in the world in only 17 All Blacks Tests, and despite Christie having his doubters, he’s a safe and reliable hand when Robertson needs him. He showed this against the Springboks at Eden Park, where he held down the fort, without Roigard, Ratima, and Hotham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s a group of six halfbacks, many of whom just haven’t shown enough in their opportunities to be relied on. Hotham seems the most likely to assume second fiddle when he’s fit, but it’s Ratima’s stocks that have regressed the most in the past year. Both can make the jump, but need to improve quickly.

Pledger, a nominee for New Zealand’s age-grade player of the year, will play for the All Blacks; it’s just a matter of when. A huge Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Highlanders will help his case.

Preston, Fakatava, and Roe are all options, but still seem far away from what Robertson is looking for.

First Five Eighth – Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie

ADVERTISEMENT

Next in line: Josh Jacomb, Rivez Reihana

There’s no doubt there are three Test-level No.10s at Robertson’s disposal, it’s just a matter of who gets the starting jumper when Mo’unga gets back.

McKenzie’s most likely spot looks to be the bench impact role, which he’s one of the world’s best at, while Barrett’s last couple of performances haven’t exactly filled the public with much confidence.

Mo’unga may need to adjust to the level of International Rugby after three seasons in Japan, but Robertson will be trying to work his magic with NZR to fast-track him back into the environment for the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Where the biggest problem lies, is that all of the eggs are in this 2027 Rugby World Cup basket, and the three younger options in Jacomb, Reihana, and Ruben Love haven’t been seen at No.10 at all.

Love seems more likely to feature at No.10 than the other two, but the number on the back of his black jersey going forward is more likely to be 15.

Left wing – Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku

Next in line: Kini Naholo, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Despite not scoring a single try for the Blues in 2025, Clarke is still the All Blacks’ premier option on the left-wing, and it seems like if he’s not there, it’s Fainga’anuku who can be trusted on the left side.

Leroy Carter played most if not all of his breakthrough campaign with the Chiefs on the left-wing, which could explain why the flyer looked less comfortable defensively on the right, so a move back to his favoured position to contest with Clarke and Fainga’anuku could be on the cards.

Naholo is a player who would’ve been in with a shout for the end-of-year tour if he was fit, as his Super Rugby form was exceptional before a serious knee injury. He could be another power winger the All Blacks need if his upward trajectory continues.

Nanai-Seturo is only getting older, and is unlikely to break through at Super Rugby level this year with Kyren Taumoefolau, Emoni Narawa and Carter leading the way on the wings. But his All Blacks XV performances warrant his selection on this list with such few options in and around Test level.

Second-five Eighth – Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili

Next in line: Riley Higgins, Dallas McLeod

When you take away Barrett and Tupaea, it’s not a overly exciting group of players, but definitely one that Robertson will feel calm with, if the four options were in form heading into the World Cup. Havili captained the Crusaders to another title last season, and has 30 Test caps to his name.

Lienert-Brown has often been thrown into a matchday 23 when least expected, and wouldn’t let the All Blacks down if he was asked to do a job come 2027 in Australia.

Higgins has the talent and skillset that suits Test matches, but like many players, will need to stay fit and have two good seasons to get ahead of the others on the list.

McLeod has been a consistent and smart performer for the Crusaders and Canterbury, but isn’t a player who will break the game open with ball in hand.

Centre – Billy Proctor, Rieko Ioane

Next in line: Braydon Ennor, AJ Lam

The most important detail in this group is that the two leading the way on this list were shown up by Tupaea, who had played very little 13 before this season.

Robertson gave Proctor the opportunities the Hurricanes midfielder deserved, but question marks still remain over his impact at Test level and mistake-prone defensive decision making.

Ioane’s sabbatical in Leinster could ignite something in the 88-Test midfielder’s career, but he’s not one who looks to be the long-term No.13 in this team.

Ennor is without a doubt a leading defensive centre in New Zealand, and Lam’s ball carrying ability could see him be involved going forward if the reports about his Top 14 move fall through, but this position is definitely one that needs to be developed going forward.

Tupaea, who’s listed in his main position of second-five, probably heads into 2026 as the leading centre candidate, but that says more about the depth at the position than it does anything else.

Right wing – Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter, Sevu Reece

Next in line: Caleb Tangitau, Kyren Taumoefolau, Chay Fihaki

A position group with bags of talent, but we haven’t seen any of these young, exciting, fresh group of wingers on the International stage just yet.

As spoken about before, Carter could probably do with a move back to his favoured wing, and the All Blacks know what they’re going to get from Reece, so need to move to the others on the list sooner rather than later.

If Narawa didn’t get injured in the All Blacks’ Test against the Springboks at Eden Park, he would have been first choice right-winger going forward, so he will likely get another shot in 2026.

Both Tangitau and Taumoefolau have the pace, athleticism, and natural try-scoring ability that this All Blacks backline is crying out for.

Tangitau had a brilliant season with the Highlanders, and excelled with Joseph in the All Blacks XV. Taumoefolau is eligible for New Zealand later on in 2026 after representing Tonga at the 2023 World Cup, and was lightning quick for Moana Pasifika in 2025.

Chay Fihaki’s been talked about as one of the best defensive wingers going around, plus his long kicking game and aerial prowess could be something to watch out for.

This is a key position that needs to be developed in 2026.

Fullback – Will Jordan, Ruben Love

Next in line: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Thin, but promising signs. Jordan didn’t have his most prolific year but still made the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year and played every game for Robertson in 2025.

Love is seen as a No.15 that can play first-five, and his only performance on the end-of-year tour against Wales showed why the public wants to see more of him.

If Robertson doesn’t see McKenzie or Beauden Barrett as an option at fullback going forward when Mo’unga is back in the picture, then Love has a free run at the backup position, one in which he could solidify with a great campaign for the Hurricanes.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens recovered from his serious neck injury to play for Taranaki and the All Blacks XV, and is one to look out for in the future, with great attacking flair and solid high-ball attributes.