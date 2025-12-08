Northern Edition
All Blacks: How the backs depth rates against Razor's four deep project

Scott Robertson and Ruben Love, of the All Blacks. Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images

After looking at the All Blacks‘ depth in the forwards on Monday, it’s time to delve into where Scott Robertson’s side currently stand in the backs, just under two years out from the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The forwards stocks were promising, with a number of the positions standing in good stead, and we still have two seasons of Super Rugby Pacific to go before the big squad announcement in 2027.

For some positions in the backs, it’s more of the same, but there’s still work to do in a number of spots for Robertson and co, even though they may not have a designated attack coach just yet.

Here’s how the All Blacks shape up in the backs, going into 2026.

Note – Players do not feature twice even if they can play multiple positions

Halfback – Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie

Next in line: Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Dylan Pledger, Folau Fakatava, Xavier Roe

Halfback is a very weird one. There’s more than enough options, including players who have already made a number of appearances for the All Blacks. The drop-off from Roigard is so big that there remain doubts around all of the other options regarding whether they are actually up to standard.

Roigard has become one of the best halfbacks in the world in only 17 All Blacks Tests, and despite Christie having his doubters, he’s a safe and reliable hand when Robertson needs him. He showed this against the Springboks at Eden Park, where he held down the fort, without Roigard, Ratima, and Hotham.

Then there’s a group of six halfbacks, many of whom just haven’t shown enough in their opportunities to be relied on. Hotham seems the most likely to assume second fiddle when he’s fit, but it’s Ratima’s stocks that have regressed the most in the past year. Both can make the jump, but need to improve quickly.

Pledger, a nominee for New Zealand’s age-grade player of the year, will play for the All Blacks; it’s just a matter of when. A huge Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Highlanders will help his case.

Preston, Fakatava, and Roe are all options, but still seem far away from what Robertson is looking for.

First Five Eighth – Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie

Next in line: Josh Jacomb, Rivez Reihana

There’s no doubt there are three Test-level No.10s at Robertson’s disposal, it’s just a matter of who gets the starting jumper when Mo’unga gets back.

McKenzie’s most likely spot looks to be the bench impact role, which he’s one of the world’s best at, while Barrett’s last couple of performances haven’t exactly filled the public with much confidence.

Mo’unga may need to adjust to the level of International Rugby after three seasons in Japan, but Robertson will be trying to work his magic with NZR to fast-track him back into the environment for the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Where the biggest problem lies, is that all of the eggs are in this 2027 Rugby World Cup basket, and the three younger options in Jacomb, Reihana, and Ruben Love haven’t been seen at No.10 at all.

Love seems more likely to feature at No.10 than the other two, but the number on the back of his black jersey going forward is more likely to be 15.

Left wing – Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku

Next in line: Kini Naholo, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Despite not scoring a single try for the Blues in 2025, Clarke is still the All Blacks’ premier option on the left-wing, and it seems like if he’s not there, it’s Fainga’anuku who can be trusted on the left side.

Leroy Carter played most if not all of his breakthrough campaign with the Chiefs on the left-wing, which could explain why the flyer looked less comfortable defensively on the right, so a move back to his favoured position to contest with Clarke and Fainga’anuku could be on the cards.

Naholo is a player who would’ve been in with a shout for the end-of-year tour if he was fit, as his Super Rugby form was exceptional before a serious knee injury. He could be another power winger the All Blacks need if his upward trajectory continues.

Nanai-Seturo is only getting older, and is unlikely to break through at Super Rugby level this year with Kyren Taumoefolau, Emoni Narawa and Carter leading the way on the wings. But his All Blacks XV performances warrant his selection on this list with such few options in and around Test level.

Second-five Eighth – Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili

Next in line: Riley Higgins, Dallas McLeod

When you take away Barrett and Tupaea, it’s not a overly exciting group of players, but definitely one that Robertson will feel calm with, if the four options were in form heading into the World Cup. Havili captained the Crusaders to another title last season, and has 30 Test caps to his name.

Lienert-Brown has often been thrown into a matchday 23 when least expected, and wouldn’t let the All Blacks down if he was asked to do a job come 2027 in Australia.

Higgins has the talent and skillset that suits Test matches, but like many players, will need to stay fit and have two good seasons to get ahead of the others on the list.

McLeod has been a consistent and smart performer for the Crusaders and Canterbury, but isn’t a player who will break the game open with ball in hand.

Centre – Billy Proctor, Rieko Ioane

Next in line: Braydon Ennor, AJ Lam

The most important detail in this group is that the two leading the way on this list were shown up by Tupaea, who had played very little 13 before this season.

Robertson gave Proctor the opportunities the Hurricanes midfielder deserved, but question marks still remain over his impact at Test level and mistake-prone defensive decision making.

Ioane’s sabbatical in Leinster could ignite something in the 88-Test midfielder’s career, but he’s not one who looks to be the long-term No.13 in this team.

Ennor is without a doubt a leading defensive centre in New Zealand, and Lam’s ball carrying ability could see him be involved going forward if the reports about his Top 14 move fall through, but this position is definitely one that needs to be developed going forward.

Tupaea, who’s listed in his main position of second-five, probably heads into 2026 as the leading centre candidate, but that says more about the depth at the position than it does anything else.

Right wing – Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter, Sevu Reece

Next in line: Caleb Tangitau, Kyren Taumoefolau, Chay Fihaki

A position group with bags of talent, but we haven’t seen any of these young, exciting, fresh group of wingers on the International stage just yet.

As spoken about before, Carter could probably do with a move back to his favoured wing, and the All Blacks know what they’re going to get from Reece, so need to move to the others on the list sooner rather than later.

If Narawa didn’t get injured in the All Blacks’ Test against the Springboks at Eden Park, he would have been first choice right-winger going forward, so he will likely get another shot in 2026.

Both Tangitau and Taumoefolau have the pace, athleticism, and natural try-scoring ability that this All Blacks backline is crying out for.

Tangitau had a brilliant season with the Highlanders, and excelled with Joseph in the All Blacks XV. Taumoefolau is  eligible for New Zealand later on in 2026 after representing Tonga at the 2023 World Cup, and was lightning quick for Moana Pasifika in 2025.

Chay Fihaki’s been talked about as one of the best defensive wingers going around, plus his long kicking game and aerial prowess could be something to watch out for.

This is a key position that needs to be developed in 2026.

Fullback – Will Jordan, Ruben Love

Next in line: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Thin, but promising signs. Jordan didn’t have his most prolific year but still made the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year and played every game for Robertson in 2025.

Love is seen as a No.15 that can play first-five, and his only performance on the end-of-year tour against Wales showed why the public wants to see more of him.

If Robertson doesn’t see McKenzie or Beauden Barrett as an option at fullback going forward when Mo’unga is back in the picture, then Love has a free run at the backup position, one in which he could solidify with a great campaign for the Hurricanes.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens recovered from his serious neck injury to play for Taranaki and the All Blacks XV, and is one to look out for in the future, with great attacking flair and solid high-ball attributes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

17 Comments
A
Andrew Nichols 7 days ago

Chrisie and Ioane? Sorry…but you simply arent serious.

G
GP 7 days ago

Unlike the author I think Dallas McLeod does break the line. He is big and strong. He did so for Canterbury. His team mate Braydon Ennor is the best defensively as you said. But he also has a nose for scoring tries and knows how to set people up. As others have said some of younger players should have been tried in the 10 position. Edgcomb, Love or the Crusaders Rivez Reihana should have been given a chance. Canterbury’s Louis Chapman is a rising star in the halfback position.

J
JW 5 days ago

In the last two SRP seasons (1300+ min) Dallas has broken the line 6 times. His attack is his weakness that’s held him back.


That said, he was much better in the NPC, so hopefully he might have finally turned things around (no doubt thanks to game time). He even pushed the two All Blacks that spent some time playing NPC in his position, only really lacking workrate compared to ALB and Leicester, and that might just have been because he was in the most stacked team (which may have also helped him look better than others) with shared quality all over the park.


Looking at his bunnings stats, it strikes me that might have finally started using his size as a weapon. He could still be a RWC/long term option if he can boss his area like Big Jim or Leicester do.

J
JW 7 days ago

I didn’t believe this was about the RWC, I feel the four deep idea is just where Razor believes a side should be at any one time. I don’t know if Razor has mentioned a target of having it in place, but I’d assume it is something that he wants the side to have in perpetuity. Not reset and start again for the next WC.


My All Form 4x7 AB group in selection order

Roigard-Preston-Pledger-Fakatava

Dmac-Love-Mounga-Reihana

Clarke-Carter-Etene

Tavatavanawai-Faingaanuku-Higgins-ALB

Proctor-Ioane-Ennor

Tangitau-Nawara-Kryen

Jordie-Perofeta-Jordan-JRK


Note ommision AJ Lam leaving, unverified form (some other great prospects but not ones i’d put my savings on), individual players are in best fit positions but could be utilized differently (ie Jordie as locked in 23), Pero could be 10 before Mounga arrives, or Beauden/Jacomb get that opportunity.


Still need to work on near as many spots as not to find 4 deep, though in reality four deep utilizes players in multiple positions, as that is the only logical way to build/reinforce that depth at an international level.

O
Otagoman II 8 days ago

So Tavatavanawai is not in the top 6 12s?

S
SC 8 days ago

Halfbacks: Roigard, Hotham, Preston, Fakatava


First-five: Mo’unga, McKenzie, B.Barrett, Reihana


Left wing: Clarke, Carter, Nanai-Seturo, Springer


Inside Center: J. Barrett, Tupaea, Tavatavanawai, Lienart-Brown


Outside Center: Fainga’anuka, Proctor, Ennor, Ioane


Right Wing: Narawa, Tangitua, Fihaki, Taumoefalou


Fullback: Jordan, Love JRK, Z. Sullivan


* Highlighted players are high quality test starters capable of starting and beating the Top 5 teams.

D
DP 8 days ago

Maybe… just maybe Razor should concentrate on a run on 15 before trying to copy the Bok blueprint..

S
SC 8 days ago

The All Blacks did split 1-1 this season with Springboks despite having a squad clearly rebuilding.

M
MikeM 8 days ago

I don't even know if some of these journos watch rugby, because some of the names mentioned are nowhere near international standard and others are wll passed their used by date. The trouble with NZ journos is they are too scared to ask the hard questions…they should have been hounding Robertson about when are the young first fives going to get game time…e.g. Love, Reihana. Because come 2027 Barrett will be an old man, Mackenzie and Richie well on the way to joining him. I can’t believe how far ahead South Africa are with their development of the next generation coming through. The All Blacks selectors have a lot to learn…I just hope Kirk makes some tough calls and gets rid of Hansen and Ellison.

J
JW 7 days ago

I thnk they are ignoring quality in these excercises, and simply going with who has been used (AB or ABXV) etc.


Check my post for a test quality list only in which I stop at four.

K
Karlos G 7 days ago

Well written, my thoughts exactly, where’s Tavatavanawai?

S
SC 8 days ago

You are aware the All Blacks did split 1-1 this season with Springboks despite having a squad clearly rebuilding.

G
GL 8 days ago

just a laundry list

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
