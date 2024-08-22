Razor on Leon MacDonald's departure: 'It wasn't meant to start out this way'

On the eve of the All Blacks‘ departure for the shores of South Africa, a shock announcement was released stating one of the team’s assistant coaches was stepping down.

Attack coach Leon MacDonald and his All Blacks colleagues came to the decision to part ways after what head coach Scott Robertson described as philosophical differences on the game and how it should be played.

The pair had worked together for a brief stint at the Crusaders in 2017, a period that clearly left an impression on Robertson as he called upon MacDonald, who had become the Blues head coach, in 2023 as part of his first-choice coaching group once the promotion to All Blacks head honcho was confirmed.

However, after just five Tests the decision has been made to shed some weight off the bulky coaching cohort with MacDonald and Robertson arriving at a “mutual agreement” that it’s time to call it quits.

“Leon’s a really good man, a good person, a really good coach,” the head coach told reporters in Christchurch.

“I’m standing here because we came to a mutual agreement; we feel it’s best for the All Blacks that he steps away. It wasn’t meant to start out this way but this is where we’ve got to.”

Robertson and New Zeaalnd Rugby Head of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum shared statements earlier on Thursday that also stressed that the decision is purely rugby-based and some “honest conersations” over a number of weeks had led to the conclusion.

“Just over the period of time since we started coaching together we just feel like it hasn’t quite clicked. We just haven’t quite lined up where we need to on the rugby side of things. Look, he’s worked really hard, we’ve just got to this point now.”

Robertson wouldn’t go into much detail but went on to offer a very brief explanation of where he and MacDonald differed in opinion.

“Just a little bit of philosophy on rugby, how it was played, and it just didn’t quite click in different aspects.”

Robertson did confirm difference of opinions around selections, particularly in the backline where MacDonald was tasked with outside back selections, did not play a factor in the decision.

“There was no intent to get to the point where we are now but we just believe for both of us, for the All Black group, the best thing is to make a call now before we move forward, early. Make a decision, it’s a decision for both of us but we’ve got here.”

The team clarified in their statement that MacDonald would not be replaced this season, with Jason Holland still operating as attack coach while defence coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison will help take up some of MacDonald’s responsibilities.

A meeting with players was held Thursday morning where the announcement was given and the team’s focus returned to the upcoming Tests in South Africa.