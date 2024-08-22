Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Young Hurricane eager to take ‘cool opportunity’ with TJ Perenara moving on

By Finn Morton
Jordi Viljoen celebrates his first Hurricanes try. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Manawatu Turbos and Hurricanes halfback Jordi Viljoen is a tough competitor. At just 20 years of age, the South Africa-born New Zealand rugby prospect is eager to push on after a breakout season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Viljoen only played four matches for the Canes this year but that was all the scrumhalf needed to impress. The youngster missed the team’s initial squad but ended up making a try-scoring debut in the round one win over the Western Force in Perth.

The former New Zealand U19s and U20s representative played another three matches off the pine, and that was all he needed to stand out. Viljoen received the club’s Rookie of the Year honour after taking every opportunity with both hands.

While Viljoen is firmly focused on New Zealand’s NPC season with Manawatu, with the Turbos searching for their first win of the campaign against rivals Wellington in the upcoming round three clash, it’s entirely possible that 2025 could be an even bigger year.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara will leave New Zealand’s shores at the end of the year. Perenara has signed a three-year deal in Japan Rugby League One, which brings an end to a truly legendary Canes career.

But when one door opens, another one opens. Viljoen is “super happy” for Perenara but there seems to be an opening for another player to step into the matchday 23 on a regular basis. Viljoen will look to do whatever he can to make sure that he’s the scrumhalf who gets to play more minutes.

“Everyone has to make a decision and for him that was for his family and for himself as well. There’s never any negative or any feeling like that,” Jordi Viljoen told RugbyPass.

“It’s a cool opportunity for myself to put my best foot forward again and keep improving. I love TJ, he’s honestly one of the best mentors you could ever ask for, he’s such a good human. Really cool for him as well to go back and take his family there.

“But for me, it’s just another chance to get better and put my best foot forward for the team.

“Honestly, just grateful for him. (My) first thoughts, just as a friend, is that’s awesome for him and for his family. But on the other end of that, it’s a cool opportunity for me to… put my best foot forward and just keep getting better with the team that’s there.

“Whatever happens, happens. Just not thinking too far ahead.”

From the outside looking in, it seems Viljoen has some big shoes to fill. The Pretoria-born talent’s father played for the Springboks, and his grandfather also pulled on the famous green and gold jersey of South Africa.

But Viljoen wants to forge his own legacy. The Hurricane wants to learn from senior players while pushing them as well, and that’s made playing in the capital such an ideal situation. Perenara remerged as one of the nation’s best No. 9’s, and Cam Roigard is there too.

“As a young guy coming through, starting your career professional career, you probably couldn’t ask for a better situation in terms of growth and development on and off the field,” Viljoen explained when asked about the influence of Perenara and Roigard.

“In my first year, I had a bit of an injury too and I was out for a few months and that’s when TJ had his Achilles thing as well. I think the first start was growing that off-field connection and we connected really well.

“Then coming in and being part of the team and being able to play, you can’t ask for probably two better mentors to help you grow and ask questions (of). I think I just wanted to take that full opportunity and I just asked questions as much as I could.

“Just being able to grow along with those guys and also knowing that I’m a competitor and I’m backing myself. Nothing’s going to come easy… giving my best to keep them honest and helping them as well.”

Aotearoa is just days away from the third round of the NPC season. The Turbos were beaten 54-21 during the opening round by Tasman, and a heavy 35-1 loss to Northland followed. They’ll look to snap their losing run against an undefeated Wellington outfit.

It’s safe to say Manawatu will go into that match as underdogs, but don’t count them out just yet. Viljoen will look to steer the Turbos around the park in the halves alongside the Hurricanes’ regular starting No. 10 Brett Cameron.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
5
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
36
13
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
20%

That’s the next job. There are nine regular season rounds in the NPC’s regular season so Manawatu are far from done. But when this campaign eventually draws to a close and the focus shifts back to Super Rugby, Viljoen will continue to give it everything.

“I’ve always had that belief in myself, I’m ready for those moments. That’s something that the Hurricanes engraves in players is no matter where you are with the squad, you’re training and playing – everyone’s a part of that team.

“For me, I just have full belief in myself to go out and do a job. From day one, whether it’s wider (squad), full (squad), contract, whatever, I’ve always just trained… I want to be the number one guy and keep boys on their toes and just learn as much as I can.”

