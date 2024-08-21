Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

All Blacks confirm two absentees from South Africa tour squad

By Ned Lester
Stephen Perofeta of the All Blacks makes a break. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The All Blacks will once more be without the services of Stephen Perofeta and Patrick Tuipulotu for their two upcoming Tests against the world champions in South Africa.

Rounds three and four of The Rugby Championship see the Kiwis travel deep into the heart of Springbok rugby with Tests at Emirates Airline Park (previously Ellis Park Stadium) and Capetown’s DHL Stadium against the famous rivals.

Unfortunately for head coach Scott Robertson, two of his starters from the opening Tests of the year against England will miss the tour as they both nurse calf injuries that have kept them out of New Zealand’s three contests since.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Patrick Tuipulotu has been replaced by Josh Lord in the 36-man travelling squad while Stephen Perofeta’s absence has made way for fellow 2024 Super Rugby Pacific champion Harry Plummer.

Despite playing career-best rugby in the No. 10 jersey in 2024, Plummer has been named as an outside back in the team’s official travelling squad, named on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old offers plenty of versatility with a large chunk of his Super Rugby experience coming in the midfield. He is the only uncapped player of the 36 players travelling to South Africa over the coming days.

Hookers
Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes / Wellington)
Codie Taylor (Crusaders / Canterbury)
George Bell (Crusaders / Canterbury)

Props
Ethan De Groot (Highlanders / Southland)
Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes / Tasman)
Fletcher Newell (Crusaders / Canterbury)
Pasilio Tosi (Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty)
Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues / Northland)
Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders / Canterbury)

Locks
Scott Barrett (Crusaders / Taranaki) (Captain)
Sam Darry (Blues / Canterbury)
Josh Lord (Chiefs / Taranaki)
Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs / Taranaki)

Loose Forwards
Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders / Tasman)
Sam Cane (Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)
Samipeni Finau (Chiefs / Waikato)
Luke Jacobson (Chiefs / Waikato)
Dalton Papali’i (Blues / Counties Manukau)
Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika / Wellington) (Vice Captain)
Wallace Sititi (Chiefs / North Harbour)

Halfbacks
Noah Hotham (Crusaders / Tasman)
TJ Perenara (Hurricanes / Wellington)
Cortez Ratima (Chiefs / Waikato)

First five-eighths
Beauden Barrett (Blues / Taranaki)
Damian McKenzie (Chiefs / Waikato)

Mid-fielders
Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes / Taranaki) (Vice Captain)
David Havili (Crusaders / Tasman)
Rieko Ioane (Blues / Auckland)
Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs / Waikato)
Billy Proctor (Hurricanes / Wellington)

Outside backs
Caleb Clarke (Blues / Auckland)
Will Jordan (Crusaders / Tasman)
Ruben Love (Hurricanes / Wellington)
Harry Plummer (Blues/Auckland)
Sevu Reece (Crusaders / Southland)
Mark Tele’a (Blues / North Harbour)

UNAVAILABLE DUE TO INJURY: Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), Stephen Perofeta (calf).

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

I guess it’s a good thing that they work out kinks in the coaching team early.


Is it a good thing there‘s kinks in the coaching team and so early?


Any Aussie coaching jobs opening up for Macdonald?

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Hands off to our Tony!

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Then no World Cup for you.

48 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

I thought it was Ian Fosters’ fault?

25 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

notoriously hard to impress

Notoriously snobby, or "lacking in rugby intelligence", you mean.


This Argentinian team started turning heads and changing mindsets when they became the the top dog coming out of the west, the African conferences, in Super Rugby. Those results haven't, probably not even after last Saturday, permeated through the general (All Black following) rugby population on NZs grief phases, towards acceptance, yet.


South Africa's raising standards has certainly added more value to the TRC than its had in over a decade. Argentina have regularly beating South Africa and Australia, and perhaps all it would take for them to unlock their potential globally would be some booming home games and or series. I'm talking filling out 60 thousand seater stadiums winning tour deciders against France etc, they cant really be seen as the best team of the trailing bunch until their own population treats them like that. That is only fair. They need to ramp up their own profile similar to how Drua has done in Fiji. Obviously NZ is not immune to that and apathetic 30k crowds wont cut it either.


It doesn't sound like TRC is canned at all in 2026 and 2030, they are still trying to decide what it will be instead though? A ANZAC type SOO series during the SR seems like the most straight forward way to run things full stop.

6 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 44 minutes ago
Are the Springboks now a better team than when they won the World Cup?

Nope. Ireland beat them last year and this year.

13 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 46 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

BB. 2 times winner of the POTY from the 10 position isnt a 10.

Plummer, a guy who has played 8 SR matches at 10 ( out of 65 SR matches ) is the answer at 10.

You work out whats dumb

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 51 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

Bidwell certainly seems to be a "backdoor" kinda guy. Always whinging about the front door.

If Richie was a Marshal he was a crooked town marshal. 2 lost WCs with Mounga now. Why go for 3 eh.

I bet I can guess exactely which part of you doesnt believe Blackadder isnt international standard. Just leave that part alone for ten mins.😁😁

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 56 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

so are you guys planning to gift the World Cup to Ireland.


By "you guys" I presume you meant Hamish Bidwell. The most disliked writer in NZ. The guy couldnt pick his nose correctly but would tell you he knows all about nose picking.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 59 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

What a wank of an article. Dribble dribble dribble. I hope my critisism is what you were hoping for as you write demanding people hate you. We do. It worked.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Wayne Smith is 67 yo. He isnt interested in a full time role thats for sure.

10 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Must say, it’s an exciting team.


My only concern would be losing a world class lock to create an unproven blindside.

10 Go to comments
D
DW 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Williams Amua Lomax

Savea Vai'i Darry S Barret

Sititi

Forward reserves Newell De Groot Taylor Blackadder Lord

Clarke Ratima D'Mac J Barret Ioane Jordan B Barret

Back reserves Perenara ALB Proctor

The forwards speak for itself, you need big men up front and size to compete with SA

If D'Mac is off you can replace him with BB, If the center pairing are not working you could swap both centers or keep Jordy and move him to full back and Ioane to the wing and keep Jordan on the other wing, if things are not working.

10 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Great news

10 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Maybe it will be a good thing. They have so many coaches. I've been wondering how they get a clear and consistent message through to the team. Fingers crossed Smith is helping out in the background anyway.

10 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

I love finau because he’s got hard shoulders that he uses to great effect, has the size of a modern day 6 and is all upside as a young lad. All the better that he’s a Chief.


There’s more to rugby than purely carries and tackles, we won the breakdown vs England both games (yes, that was our biggest issue vs Argentina game 1). But if we want to go to your stats, via RugbyPass Finau had the highest tackle count per minute across the two games in both teams. Suggest you look at how many tackles Blackadder has missed in his three games if you want to rattle off stats too. Blackadders lineout game was a pleasant surprise vs Argentina and I’ll eat my words there.

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Where the Springboks are weak

Not much of a weakness.

I’d like to see the stats from the last couple of years of springboks converting 22 entries

into points; My guess is that the last two games were outliers, and they are simple errors to fix.

And The final last year was a springbok side dead on their feet after the toughest finals run in WC history, vs a comparatively rested ABs side.

If a cohesive, rested ABs side struggles against an exhausted South African team, how will a new ABs team still getting itself together fare in South Africa?

They’ll muscle up and go home with 2 wins under their belt, that’s how.

But still. Your clutching at straws there, Ben!

81 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Can only be a good thing long term, good they have sorted it out now rather than doing a Fozzie and getting Leon a ‘coaching mentor’.

How much of a disruption will this be for the South African preparation?

Boys have gotta be dialled in 100% for those two games, we’ve

Seen how they play when they aren’t.

10 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

The stats do not show Finau held his own against England. He carried the ball for less than 15 meters on 13 carries in the two tests combined. He made only 18 tackles and missed 4 tackles and recorded zero dominant tackles. Worst of all he was badly outplayed by a rookie 21 year old Kiwi born blindside.


You love Finau because he plays for the Chiefs.

13 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

I’m a Canadian, lol.


And I don’t care at all which franchise an All Black player is from or which franchise wins the Super Rugby championship, unlike most of the Kiwis who post on this site and others.

13 Go to comments
