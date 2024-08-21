All Blacks confirm two absentees from South Africa tour squad

The All Blacks will once more be without the services of Stephen Perofeta and Patrick Tuipulotu for their two upcoming Tests against the world champions in South Africa.

Rounds three and four of The Rugby Championship see the Kiwis travel deep into the heart of Springbok rugby with Tests at Emirates Airline Park (previously Ellis Park Stadium) and Capetown’s DHL Stadium against the famous rivals.

Unfortunately for head coach Scott Robertson, two of his starters from the opening Tests of the year against England will miss the tour as they both nurse calf injuries that have kept them out of New Zealand’s three contests since.

Patrick Tuipulotu has been replaced by Josh Lord in the 36-man travelling squad while Stephen Perofeta’s absence has made way for fellow 2024 Super Rugby Pacific champion Harry Plummer.

Despite playing career-best rugby in the No. 10 jersey in 2024, Plummer has been named as an outside back in the team’s official travelling squad, named on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old offers plenty of versatility with a large chunk of his Super Rugby experience coming in the midfield. He is the only uncapped player of the 36 players travelling to South Africa over the coming days.

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes / Wellington)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders / Canterbury)

George Bell (Crusaders / Canterbury)

Props

Ethan De Groot (Highlanders / Southland)

Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes / Tasman)

Fletcher Newell (Crusaders / Canterbury)

Pasilio Tosi (Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues / Northland)

Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders / Canterbury)

Locks

Scott Barrett (Crusaders / Taranaki) (Captain)

Sam Darry (Blues / Canterbury)

Josh Lord (Chiefs / Taranaki)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs / Taranaki)

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders / Tasman)

Sam Cane (Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Samipeni Finau (Chiefs / Waikato)

Luke Jacobson (Chiefs / Waikato)

Dalton Papali’i (Blues / Counties Manukau)

Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika / Wellington) (Vice Captain)

Wallace Sititi (Chiefs / North Harbour)

Halfbacks

Noah Hotham (Crusaders / Tasman)

TJ Perenara (Hurricanes / Wellington)

Cortez Ratima (Chiefs / Waikato)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (Blues / Taranaki)

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs / Waikato)

Mid-fielders

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes / Taranaki) (Vice Captain)

David Havili (Crusaders / Tasman)

Rieko Ioane (Blues / Auckland)

Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs / Waikato)

Billy Proctor (Hurricanes / Wellington)

Outside backs

Caleb Clarke (Blues / Auckland)

Will Jordan (Crusaders / Tasman)

Ruben Love (Hurricanes / Wellington)

Harry Plummer (Blues/Auckland)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders / Southland)

Mark Tele’a (Blues / North Harbour)

UNAVAILABLE DUE TO INJURY: Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), Stephen Perofeta (calf).